Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off Laundry List of 'Completely Disgraceful' Behavior From Dems Last Night

Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on March 05, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

Earlier today the House Democrat leadership had an event and they did not want to take any questions afterward. That could provide a clue that the Democrats know their theatrics and generally spoiled brat behavior last night during Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress didn't go over well. 

The Dems tried to turn the speech into a circus, but it all ended up backfiring

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt today presented a lengthy but certainly incomplete list of the kinds of behavior that can only come from being afflicted with incredibly high levels of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Watch:

Here's the full Leavitt quote via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

“The behavior of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public. It was the most shameful moment in the history of presidential addresses in that beautiful chamber. In what was supposed to be a unifying moment for our country, Democrat members of Congress instead screamed at the President of the United States who was just overwhelmingly reelected by their constituents, walked out of the chamber, and worst of all, they disrespected the American people. Democrats didn't stand to keep men out of women's sports. They couldn't even clap for a girl who got her head smashed in by a man on a volleyball court. Democrats didn't stand for an innocent and beautiful child who is surviving brain cancer. They opposed eliminating taxes on tips and Social Security. They didn't stand in favor of cutting taxes for hardworking Americans. They couldn't even clap for two mothers whose daughters were killed by illegal aliens. One of the only things that could get Democrats off their feet last night was cheering for Ukraine. Not for America. Last night was a very clarifying moment for our country. The Democrats exposed themselves as the party of insanity and hate. The party that wants to put America last.”

When Biden took office these same Democrats cheered when he said the days of "America First" policies were over. Those days are back and the Dems are again short circuiting. 

Considering the people who are in the top positions at the DNC we're not expecting them to learn any lessons from all this. If anything, doubling and tripling down on the crazy will be on the Left's agenda.

