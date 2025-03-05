'Yikes'! Here's a BIG Clue Dem Leadership Knows Last Night Did NOT Go Well for Them

Yesterday the Democrats decided that theatrics and general spoiled brat behavior was the best way to respond during President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. Most Democrats in the audience wouldn't even applaud a wonderful story about a boy who is fighting cancer being made an honorary member of the Secret Service was told. There was also silence from the Dem side of the aisle when the families of Americans murdered by illegal aliens were recognized.

Democrat Rep. Al Green was removed from the chamber right at the start of the speech after standing, yelling and waving his cane around.

Add it all up and the Democrats have yet again misplayed their hand to the point where they no longer hold any cards.

CBS News poll: Large majority of viewers approve of Donald Trump's speech (among speech watchers)



🟢 Approve: 76% (+53)

🔴 Disapprove: 23%https://t.co/qb27ivfUTD pic.twitter.com/TuXQxakFxI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2025

As for Rep. Green's theatrics, more of the same for the Dems:

NBC News just now:



Al Green’s protests “certainly weren’t helpful” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 5, 2025

NOTE: Last night, a CNN poll found that 80% of speech watchers believed Democratic Congressman Al Green’s interruption of President Trump was inappropriate. As I always note, no poll is perfect, but this figure does highlight a significant level of disapproval among those… pic.twitter.com/PXwvEZGxQg — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 5, 2025

We ran across a big clue that the Dems know it didn't go well too.

Here it is:

House Democratic leaders took no questions at their event just now. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 5, 2025

They didn't want to brag about what happened last night? What gives!?

Yikes. So last night went well. https://t.co/ZICJ9waRCk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 5, 2025

They know it was a disaster and will never admit it.

ROFL. Last night was so embarrassing for them ………… https://t.co/RZEUctpHkn — Black Iri$h (@ChiraqWest) March 5, 2025

Nothing left to say after that soulless behavior last night. — LexiHuskers (@huskersLexi) March 5, 2025

It was an awful look for them, but that's nothing new.