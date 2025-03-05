The Biggest Losers From Trump's Legendary Address
'Yikes'! Here's a BIG Clue Dem Leadership Knows Last Night Did NOT Go Well for Them

Doug P.  |  1:46 PM on March 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday the Democrats decided that theatrics and general spoiled brat behavior was the best way to respond during President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. Most Democrats in the audience wouldn't even applaud a wonderful story about a boy who is fighting cancer being made an honorary member of the Secret Service was told. There was also silence from the Dem side of the aisle when the families of Americans murdered by illegal aliens were recognized. 

Democrat Rep. Al Green was removed from the chamber right at the start of the speech after standing, yelling and waving his cane around.

Add it all up and the Democrats have yet again misplayed their hand to the point where they no longer hold any cards. 

As for Rep. Green's theatrics, more of the same for the Dems:

We ran across a big clue that the Dems know it didn't go well too.

Here it is:

They didn't want to brag about what happened last night? What gives!?

They know it was a disaster and will never admit it.

It was an awful look for them, but that's nothing new. 

