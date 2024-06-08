'Seems insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House

Right after the IDF rescues four hostages who've been held captive by Hamas for 246 days, the pro-Hamas crowd decided it was time to send a message to "Genocide Joe" and the White House, even though President Biden is in France. The theme of the day was red: everyone dressed in red and they blocked off entrances to the White House with a giant red ribbon. They're also setting off smoke bombs and flares.

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters are gathering in DC to “surround” the White House to protest Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.



“Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout! Pack your bags and get the hell out!” pic.twitter.com/2MIkk1z1fa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

More vandalism: Anti-Israel crowd cheered after a red smoke bomb was popped on the Rochambeau Statue, which has been heavily defaced with graffiti. pic.twitter.com/TjsGOJOYvo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024





White House: A man wears a Hamas headband while another protester holds a “Fags 4 Hamas” sign. pic.twitter.com/6Rlx1xuSXw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

They're a reason we call them Hamas sympathizers and not pro-Palestinian protesters.

Anti-Israel protesters outside the White House holding a banner that says: “Jihad of victory or martyrdom” Al-Qassam (Hamas) pic.twitter.com/rukO6TPlGQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

#Now the Red Line to surround the White House has just encompassed the 2 East Gates pic.twitter.com/ZBl7TOwBHe — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 8, 2024

Please let us know if any pine tree flags are spotted. Have to look out for those. https://t.co/kyVad7T4lE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and activists are lighting off smoke bombs and flares as they plan to Surround the White House

⁰📌#Washington | #DC



Currently, DC metro police are on high alert as hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and… pic.twitter.com/gIVBU7HJ4G — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 8, 2024

Currently, DC metro police are on high alert as hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and activists have gathered outside the White House in Washington, DC. As they light up smoke bombs and flares as they protest for Palestine, planning to surround the White House. Police have deployed mace into the surrounding crowds, and crews have erected a large anti-scale fence around the White House in anticipation of this weekend's Gaza protest. Video by @ScooterCasterNY

Sorry, no red hats. They're good. — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) June 8, 2024

Thank God they're not protesting abortion or they'd really be in trouble. — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco_Knight) June 8, 2024

They can't give up now. Go on and storm the place to stop the genocide or whatever. pic.twitter.com/MatzwD9mU5 — Zubi (@BeardedGunny) June 8, 2024

Here is the coverage of the riots on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/cI51XKVpHB — MichaelThomasATL (@MikeThomasATL) June 8, 2024

Not to worry.



Joe Biden and Democrats will make sure they deploy the DOJ against everyone at this “protest”.



They will make sure they’re all prosecuted, just as those on J6.



Joe Biden and Democrats believe in fairness and justice.



😑 — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 8, 2024

Don’t worry. No matter what happens, it’s “mostly peaceful” — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) June 8, 2024

This is an attack on our soil. Deport them all to Gaza or Iran. — 🌧 (@namnam2c) June 8, 2024

Summer of Love 2024 — Alex (@alexshzrd) June 8, 2024

Why is no one referring to this as an insurrection? — Chaotic Good (@ChaoticGood42_) June 8, 2024

If Biden were in town, they would have rushed him into a bunker like they did with Donald Trump when the mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter protests got out of hand.

You know all of these clowns are going to vote for him anyway.

That’s why the put up the walls real fast late last night — KatattackTruth 🇺🇸 (@KatattackTruth) June 8, 2024

Remember 4 years ago when rioters injured 50 secret service agents, and set both a guard booth and a church on fire, and the media made sure to memoryhole it within days? pic.twitter.com/EyV9dUzLpf — 🏝Peter Paradise🏝 (@byPeterParadise) June 8, 2024

But we were assured those protesters were peaceful and Trump tear-gassed them.

This would be a lot more amusing if Biden were actually home trying to take a nap.

***

Update:

It looks like they're trying to set up a "Gaza Liberation Zone" encampment in front of the White House. "The STUDENT INTIFADA LIVES ON!

Breaking: A group of pro-Palestine college students have just launched an encampment outside the White House. I kid you not.



“While the semester may be over, the student intifada lives on” pic.twitter.com/oOqv0mpCio — Adam Sabes (@asabes10) June 8, 2024

There are masked terrorism supporters committing lots of crimes right outside of the White House today & it’s remarkable how those videos aren’t being shared or commented upon by nearly all of the journo class. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2024





***