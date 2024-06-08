Daily Beast: Trump Can’t Carry a Gun but May Regain the Nuclear Codes

Last week we told you about the New York Times' White House correspondent asking, "What would it mean to have a criminal president?" After all, if the president is an outlaw, "it's hard to imagine what institutional deterrents could discourage abuses."

Back in 2017, Don Lemon asked, "Is he a threat to national security, the president?" Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper replied, "I worry about him with the nuclear codes." And back when the FBI raided Joe Biden's house looking for classified documents … oh, wait, it was Mar-a-Lago that got raided by the FBI … many on Twitter expressed their concerns that Trump might not only have classified information about nukes, but the nuclear codes.

Serious question now: Does Donald Trump have the nuclear codes at Mar-a-Lago? — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 12, 2022

"Please tell me Biden changed them." Um, they change all the time. They're not written down on a piece of paper and given to the president to pass on to the next president.

The Daily Beast wondered: if Trump is a felon and can't legally carry a gun, what about him having the nuclear codes again? What if he turns into Rep. Eric Swalwell and threatens to use them on American citizens?

Trump Can’t Carry a Gun, but He Might Have the Nuclear Codes Again https://t.co/bfj0GJDhdc — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) June 6, 2024

And there's no concern at all that Joe Biden has the nuclear codes right now and is fighting a proxy war with Russia?

One could argue that at least he is competent to stand trial… unlike the current president. — Jeff Mooradian (@JeffMooradian) June 7, 2024

Works for me. The world was far more stable under him than Biden. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 8, 2024

Given that he's had the nuclear codes before and nothing happened, I'm not really sure why I'm supposed to care. — Peter Harrigan (@harrigan_pete) June 7, 2024

No worries about this guy having the nuclear codes:

After receiving a full diaper change, Joe Biden has arrived at Omaha Beach, TOTALLY lost and confused.



This is BAD.



How much longer are they going to keep this guy around?! pic.twitter.com/KUC7hJpkUJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 6, 2024

See, there's this thing they call the Secret Service. They'll do the gun carrying thing after he's reelected. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) June 8, 2024

And yet somehow his first term was the most peaceful presidential term we've had in forever.



Maybe don't try so hard with all that edge, Scooter. — JDP (@CurlyBill32) June 8, 2024

Biden can't walk or talk and has the nuclear codes.

Or does Jill have them? — Ricky's (@making_news1) June 6, 2024

We weren't talking about World War III during Trump's term. Meanwhile, Biden has just authorized the Ukrainian use of U.S. military equipment for strikes directly inside Russia.

We'll trust the Secret Service to handle the guns.

