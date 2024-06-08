MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris
Elie Mystal Says Tim Scott and Byron Donalds Exist 'Because the Grift Is...
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to...
Bulwark's Tim Miller Shames National Review for 'Going After' Biden's Granddaughter
Manifesto of TN Trans Shooter Audrey Hale FINALLY Released and SHOCKER, We Were...
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and...
Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way
Bill Gates Takes on Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important...
Biden Reminds France There's Only 1 Existential Threat to Humanity, and It's Not...

Daily Beast: Trump Can’t Carry a Gun but May Regain the Nuclear Codes

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 08, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Last week we told you about the New York Times' White House correspondent asking, "What would it mean to have a criminal president?" After all, if the president is an outlaw, "it's hard to imagine what institutional deterrents could discourage abuses."

Advertisement

Back in 2017, Don Lemon asked, "Is he a threat to national security, the president?" Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper replied, "I worry about him with the nuclear codes." And back when the FBI raided Joe Biden's house looking for classified documents … oh, wait, it was Mar-a-Lago that got raided by the FBI … many on Twitter expressed their concerns that Trump might not only have classified information about nukes, but the nuclear codes.

"Please tell me Biden changed them." Um, they change all the time. They're not written down on a piece of paper and given to the president to pass on to the next president.

The Daily Beast wondered: if Trump is a felon and can't legally carry a gun, what about him having the nuclear codes again? What if he turns into Rep. Eric Swalwell and threatens to use them on American citizens?

And there's no concern at all that Joe Biden has the nuclear codes right now and is fighting a proxy war with Russia?

Recommended

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
Brett T.
Advertisement

No worries about this guy having the nuclear codes:

We weren't talking about World War III during Trump's term. Meanwhile, Biden has just authorized the Ukrainian use of U.S. military equipment for strikes directly inside Russia.

We'll trust the Secret Service to handle the guns.

***



Tags: DAILY BEAST DONALD TRUMP NUCLEAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
Brett T.
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
Brett T.
CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Brett T.
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
Brett T.
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Grateful Calvin
Hamas Sympathizers Upset 200+ Palestinians Killed to Rescue Four Hostages
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting Brett T.
Advertisement