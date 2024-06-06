Steve Schmidt Says Biden’s D-Day Speech Was His Finest Moment on Stage

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden's visit to Normany to give a speech on the 80th anniversary of D-Day contained some truly WTF moments. No one on X is talking about the speech; they're reposting the video of Biden looking like he's pooping his pants. Visiting Angel Dr. Jill Biden then whisked the president away from the event as French President Emmanuel Macron stayed behind to shake hands with veterans.

Biden did manage to make a speech, though, and wrapped it around his campaign theme of the re-election of Donald Trump heralding the end of democracy:

BIDEN: "We're living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than any point since the end of the World War II, since these beaches were stormed" pic.twitter.com/hn4Q27Obuw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt called the speech Biden's finest moment on a public stage … even better than his State of the Union address or his infamous "red speech" in Philadelphia.

Joe Biden’s D-Day speech was his finest moment as president of the United States on a public stage.



He didn’t look old or tired. He looked BIG.



His words were eloquent, touching, powerful, historic and urgent. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 6, 2024

This is how President Biden must appear in public. He is the American commander in chief, running against a small and petty man who is unworthy of the greatness of America. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 6, 2024

Joe Biden is the president of the United States of America, and today he filled the role with great dignity and purpose. It is also the key to winning. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 6, 2024

Are we just supposed to ignore the way Biden usually appears in public? Is this dignity and purpose?

As Mary Katherine Ham said Wednesday:

If I were the President running for reelection, I would simply stop being *secretly* inexhaustible and sharp as a tack and do it in public at speeches and campaign events. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 5, 2024

We suppose we have to give credit for Biden not having any teleprompter malfunctions.

You know people actually watched it, right? — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) June 6, 2024

Are you high? — Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) June 6, 2024

Biden literally shit his pants on video and had to leave early. He couldn’t even read off the teleprompter properly. What are you smoking? — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 6, 2024

He looked old, he looked tired and he looked small and lost. Just because you have severe TDS, don’t try to bullshit people into what they can clearly see for themselves… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 6, 2024

What? He looked BIG.

LOL. Guess you stopped watching. One of his worst moments and one of our country’s worst moments. And it was a terrible speech. He made it about Ukraine. — Daphne KG🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DaphneKG1004) June 6, 2024

Okay, now you’re just embarrassing yourself. — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) June 6, 2024

Man, you're worse than Harry Sisson with this BS fluff post. 🤡 — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) June 6, 2024

The mere fact that you have to point out that he didn’t look old and tired speaks volumes. — yammakazoo (@yammakazoo) June 6, 2024

Such a delusional person — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 6, 2024

LOL. Until he crashed from the stimulants, tried to sit down where there was no chair, and was led off in a state of utter confusion. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) June 6, 2024

Why do Democrats always feel the need to lie and distort what actually happened? The American people see Biden's decline. It reeks of elder abuse. Biden had to be carried out of there. — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) June 6, 2024

Jesus you really are desperate! — jabdds (@OSUgrad73) June 6, 2024

Gotta love your loyalty. BTW, Biden is the Titanic. — 🇺🇸Liza🇺🇸 (@Rosieismydog) June 6, 2024

No one takes a word he says seriously. Or that you say. — Rick Partlow (@RickPartlow66) June 6, 2024

Gaslighting propagandist. I hope the paycheck is worth your dignity, because you have none of that. — Joseph Dingey (@JoeDingey) June 6, 2024

Which D-Day speech were you watching? — Christine The Queen 👑 (@QueenChrim) June 6, 2024

When you have to say "He didn’t look old or tired" that kind of gives the game away.

To be honest, he did look a little tired:

