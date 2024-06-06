Steve Schmidt Says Biden’s D-Day Speech Was His Finest Moment on Stage

Remembering Woody Williams, the Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient from World War...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 06, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden's visit to Normany to give a speech on the 80th anniversary of D-Day contained some truly WTF moments. No one on X is talking about the speech; they're reposting the video of Biden looking like he's pooping his pants. Visiting Angel Dr. Jill Biden then whisked the president away from the event as French President Emmanuel Macron stayed behind to shake hands with veterans.

Biden did manage to make a speech, though, and wrapped it around his campaign theme of the re-election of Donald Trump heralding the end of democracy:

Lincoln Project alumnus Steve Schmidt called the speech Biden's finest moment on a public stage … even better than his State of the Union address or his infamous "red speech" in Philadelphia.

Are we just supposed to ignore the way Biden usually appears in public? Is this dignity and purpose?

As Mary Katherine Ham said Wednesday:

We suppose we have to give credit for Biden not having any teleprompter malfunctions.

What? He looked BIG.

When you have to say "He didn’t look old or tired" that kind of gives the game away.

To be honest, he did look a little tired:

***

Tags: D-DAY JOE BIDEN SPEECH STEVE SCHMIDT

