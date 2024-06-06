Covenant Killer Wrote About Her Imaginary Penis Days Before Shooting

Scott Presler OWNS Resistance Account That Tried to Call Him Out Over Bannon...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on June 06, 2024
AngieArtist

Over the weekend, this editor did a piece on Activision's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" getting free pride-themed weapons camouflage in honor of Pride Month. The tone-deaf tweet showed a hand holding transgender flag-colored ammunition.

A lot of people in the replies posted links to a news article informing us that white males are the most common mass shooters, as some people thought the post was in poor taste considering the number of shootings by trans-identified individuals recently.

Speaking of trans-identified shooters, we still don't have the manifesto of Audrey Hale, who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian school in Nashville. What we do have, somehow, is this:

The Tennessee Star reports:

Covenant School killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological female who identified as a transgender male at the time of her March 27, 2023 attack, wrote a three-page journal entry titled “My Imaginary Penis” that was included in the writings recovered from her vehicle.

The Tennessee Star confirmed on Wednesday it obtained nearly four dozen pages of Hale’s writings from a source familiar with the Covenant investigation, including the March 11, 2023 entry discussing her desire to have a male anatomy.

Hale’s diary or journal entry begins with the title “My Imaginary Penis” and includes a crude drawing.

“My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male,” wrote Hale in the diary or journal recovered by police. She then wrote about her desire to have a penis for the purpose of heterosexual sex with a woman.

So, what are they hiding in that manifesto?

It's funny how the media doesn't refer to "Aiden" Hale with he/him pronouns in its reporting of the mass shooting. They're usually so careful about such things, such as writing about men having abortions.

Happy Pride Month!

***

Tags: MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER AUDREY HALE NASHVILLE SHOOTING

