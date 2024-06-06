Covenant Killer Wrote About Her Imaginary Penis Days Before Shooting

Over the weekend, this editor did a piece on Activision's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" getting free pride-themed weapons camouflage in honor of Pride Month. The tone-deaf tweet showed a hand holding transgender flag-colored ammunition.

Um....did you think this one through? @Activision @CallofDuty



We just started PRIDE and we already have the worst virtue signal of the year.



If the news media actually covered what was happening with mass shootings, they would know. But they either don't know, or don't care. pic.twitter.com/o0yXJJ6ifP — Grummz (@Grummz) June 3, 2024

A lot of people in the replies posted links to a news article informing us that white males are the most common mass shooters, as some people thought the post was in poor taste considering the number of shootings by trans-identified individuals recently.

Speaking of trans-identified shooters, we still don't have the manifesto of Audrey Hale, who killed six people, including three children, at a Christian school in Nashville. What we do have, somehow, is this:

Covenant killer Audrey Hale wrote 3 pages in her journal about “My Imaginary Penis” days before her murderous attack. https://t.co/hyfn8Hn0cB — MichaelPatrick Leahy (@michaelpleahy) June 6, 2024

The Tennessee Star reports:

Covenant School killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological female who identified as a transgender male at the time of her March 27, 2023 attack, wrote a three-page journal entry titled “My Imaginary Penis” that was included in the writings recovered from her vehicle. The Tennessee Star confirmed on Wednesday it obtained nearly four dozen pages of Hale’s writings from a source familiar with the Covenant investigation, including the March 11, 2023 entry discussing her desire to have a male anatomy. Hale’s diary or journal entry begins with the title “My Imaginary Penis” and includes a crude drawing. “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male,” wrote Hale in the diary or journal recovered by police. She then wrote about her desire to have a penis for the purpose of heterosexual sex with a woman.

So, what are they hiding in that manifesto?

Sounds like someone with mental health issues.



But we knew this. https://t.co/T5XCNsb1FU — RBe (@RBPundit) June 6, 2024

We should be calling out mental illness for what it is, instead of enabling and encouraging it. — dsmj (@dsmj1010) June 6, 2024

Great now we're gonna get a children's book titled this — Normal People (@NormalFnGuy) June 6, 2024

"....before feeling liberated in college and eventually learning about transgenderism in her early 20s."



Colleges are indoctrination camps. — Dina Hemmer (@dina_hemmer) June 6, 2024

Mental illness, she needed help a long time ago. — Allen Ayres (@AllenAyres) June 6, 2024

The FBI doesn’t want Americans knowing that this transgender push is all rooted in mental illness.



They continue to hide the manifesto from the public claiming it will lead to “inaccurate information.” https://t.co/YfPwuqGiKF — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 6, 2024

The FBI is afraid reading this will make you think Audrey Hale suffered from mental illness https://t.co/PBsDNzgBb1 — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) June 6, 2024

It's funny how the media doesn't refer to "Aiden" Hale with he/him pronouns in its reporting of the mass shooting. They're usually so careful about such things, such as writing about men having abortions.

Happy Pride Month!

