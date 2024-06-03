‘Call of Duty’ Video Game Offers Pride-Themed Weapon Camouflage

Remember a couple of years back when the United States Marine Corps officially recognized Pride Month with a graphic featuring rainbow-colored ammo? We do:

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

For this year's Pride Month, Activision has made available free rainbow-colored skins for your weapons in the hugely popular first-person shooter "Call of Duty." Oh, and the rainbow-colored ammo is back.

Um....did you think this one through? @Activision @CallofDuty



We just started PRIDE and we already have the worst virtue signal of the year.



If the news media actually covered what was happening with mass shootings, they would know. But they either don't know, or don't care. pic.twitter.com/o0yXJJ6ifP — Grummz (@Grummz) June 3, 2024

That seems in poor taste seeing the rash of mass shootings committed by trans-identified individuals over the past couple of years.

Look, you can now role play a trans mass shooter. pic.twitter.com/7QBZjXwNif — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2024

I can confirm this is an actual Activision internal email just sent out. https://t.co/GMDH2i7CQg — Grummz (@Grummz) June 3, 2024

Our Call of Duty team is proud to celebrate Pride Month by offering seven different Weapon Camo variants, each representing the colors of some of the LGBTQ+ flags. This is available as a free Gift Pack for all players on the Call of Duty store.

Wait this is real? I thought this was just a shitpost. — GrapeApe (@GrapeApe9k) June 3, 2024

Other than looking really tacky, there are so many things wrong with this! What were they thinking? — J Garrett Hayden (@Lenozar_Hero) June 3, 2024

Activision going with a school shooter pack…. Smh — Far from perfect 🍊 (@3aceziam) June 3, 2024

Surreal



What's next, rainbow colored grenades? — Imperator Cat (@CatImperator) June 3, 2024

Wow. This is probably one of the most insensitive things I've witnessed in gaming this year. Who at Activision thought this was a good idea? — Strider (@DevManStrider) June 3, 2024

This is not just the worst virtue signal of the year, it's the worst virtue signal ever. — Arkaner (@Chakib_Phoenix) June 3, 2024

There's a reason why you don't decorate munitions and advertise them as symbols of pride, inclusion or merrymaking. 'Murica memes aside, these are instruments of death and this was an idiotic and reckless action by Activision, even if it is 'just a video game.' — shinryu (@sh1nryu_desu) June 3, 2024

If that isn't a on point depiction of how woke politics are being inserted into everything, I don't know what is. — IcyHelzo (@IHelzo) June 3, 2024

How is it possible to pander this hard to the woke crowd. This corporation is DEI and ESG infected and rotted to the core. — Artur Magomedov (@ArturMagom58186) June 3, 2024

Pride ammo is apparently a thing. And people blame games like "Call of Duty" for inspiring mass shooters.

***