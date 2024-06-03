Police Officer Stabbed in Germany by Afghan Migrant Dies
‘Call of Duty’ Video Game Offers Pride-Themed Weapon Camouflage

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 03, 2024

Remember a couple of years back when the United States Marine Corps officially recognized Pride Month with a graphic featuring rainbow-colored ammo? We do:

For this year's Pride Month, Activision has made available free rainbow-colored skins for your weapons in the hugely popular first-person shooter "Call of Duty." Oh, and the rainbow-colored ammo is back.

That seems in poor taste seeing the rash of mass shootings committed by trans-identified individuals over the past couple of years.

Our Call of Duty team is proud to celebrate Pride Month by offering seven different Weapon Camo variants, each representing the colors of some of the LGBTQ+ flags. This is available as a free Gift Pack for all players on the Call of Duty store.

Pride ammo is apparently a thing. And people blame games like "Call of Duty" for inspiring mass shooters.

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER VIDEO GAMES LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH

