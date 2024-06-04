MTG vs Reporter, Fauci vs the Truth, Gaetz vs Garland!
Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't Exist'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 04, 2024
Screenshot from C-Span

As Twitchy reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday ready to fight back against attacks and conspiracy theories by members of Congress against the Justice Department.

It seems some crazy Republicans have got it in their heads that President Joe Biden's Justice Department has been weaponized against Biden's opponent, Donald Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the Trump classified documents case, but Rep. Thomas Massie alleged that Garland created an office that doesn't exist to give Smith his job.

Nothing's going to happen to Smith, or Garland. At least that's the consensus in the comments. Garland is already under contempt of Congress.

DONALD TRUMP THOMAS MASSIE MERRICK GARLAND CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

