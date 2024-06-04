Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump Trial

As Twitchy reported earlier, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and said that he would not be intimidated by members of Congress into compromising the Justice Department's work. Some conspiracy theorists seem to think the Justice Department has been weaponized against former President Donald Trump.

As we reported back in April, the third in command at the Justice Department resigned and took a job with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office … the one that just convicted Trump of … something. It's still not clear.

It was a strange career move, though.

.@MZHemingway: "Matthew Colangelo...used to be the #3 under Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice. He left that cushy job...to be a line prosecutor in a city office? That shows how coordinated this is...This is part of a widespread and coordinated effort." pic.twitter.com/rl4WKClFso — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 22, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz also thought that was a weird career move and asked Garland what he had to do with it.

Gaetz: "You had no problem dispatching Matthew Collangelo"



Garland: "That is false."



Gaetz: "He made this remarkable downstream career journey from the DOJ in Washington DC and then pops up in Alvin Bragg's office to get Trump."



Garland: "I assume he applied for a job there… pic.twitter.com/VdI4aXi11x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 4, 2024

"I assume he applied for a job there and got the job. I had nothing to do with it."

JUST IN: Matt Gaetz goes off on AG Merrick Garland after he claimed Trump supporters who question the DOJ's influence on Bragg's case against Trump are "conspiracy theorists."



Gaetz asked Garland to provide any documents of communication between the DOJ and those prosecuting… pic.twitter.com/8ituEhy0t0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 4, 2024

Gaetz asked Garland to provide any documents of communication between the DOJ and those prosecuting Trump which he refused. After Garland gaslit, Gaetz doubled down by questioning him about "dispatching" Matthew Collangelo from the DOJ to Bragg's office. Gaetz: You had no problem dispatching Matthew Collangelo. Garland: That is false. Gaetz: He made this remarkable downstream career journey from the DOJ in Washington DC and then pops up in Alvin Bragg's office...Do the math, folks.

Subpeona all Matthew Collangelo's personal texts and emails — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) June 4, 2024

Ask him if he’ll commit to not re-employing Colangelo in the Department of Justice. He won’t answer it, but get the point on the record. — Paul Graham (@PaulGraham11980) June 4, 2024

Garland is probably literally correct while still lying. Most likely DC scenario is Garland tasked an underling with ordering Collangelo to the NYC DA's office.



That way Garland isn't perjuring himself while still lying under oath. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) June 4, 2024

Does anyone really believe that Collangelo landing in Bragg's office was organic?😂 — Based Lawman (@BasedLawman) June 4, 2024

Garland: “I assume he applied for a job.”



Was Colangelo filming an episode of Undercover Boss?



Otherwise that downward mobility transfer makes no sense; except that Garland and Biden were running the Bragg N.Y. prosecution. — 🌲Appeal To Heaven🌲 (@ThinkingManSays) June 4, 2024

This violates plausible deniability.



It’s actually more like “Implausible Despotism Deniability” — Gregory DeLaere (@GregDeLaere) June 4, 2024

Totally coincidental. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 4, 2024

That Garland is a funny man, or maybe just has hilarious comedy writers. He's pretending he just applied for the job, and was chosen from many others who applied. — bagoh20 🦅🇺🇸 (@bagoH2O) June 4, 2024

Doesn’t everyone just up and decide they want a change of piss-filled, crime riddled, scenery and a 50% pay cut? — Marti Withani (@Marti_Withani) June 4, 2024

So what's Collangelo gonna do now that the show trial is over? Head back to his #3 spot, that would be outright & 'in your face' on what he was sent to do...does he stay happy & content as a grunt under Bragg ?

Hmmm...let's follow him for a bit — Pancaker (@Pancake845) June 4, 2024

Let’s see if he decides to continue his career at the NY DAs office. — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) June 4, 2024

For these guys it's all about plausible deniability. No, he didn't "send" him and I suspect there is absolutely no paper or electronic trail, but it's the wink/wink, nudge/nudge way of them doing their business. — The Curmudgeonly Opa ☦ (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) June 4, 2024

Sure. Just another in a long line, an infinitely long line, of endless coincidences. — Brian (@1040bay) June 4, 2024

I am sure that any vacancy like that must be well advertised and the competition would be big. Sounds like he jumped the line or the people of NY are paying the salary of a scalawag. — Martin Eitel (@martin_eitel) June 4, 2024

I believe that Garland is telling the truth when he says he did not dispatch Collangelo. Garland strikes me as the type of guy that is completely out of the loop on a lot of things his office does. — Rage Kage (@AsBadAsItLooks) June 4, 2024

Garland is a Biden stooge and Gaetz is absolutely correct. — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) June 4, 2024

Can Alvin Bragg supply us with a copy of that job application? — Jenniferjoy175 (@David_Rubio1982) June 4, 2024

Was someone else hired to fill Matthew Collangelo's position at the Justice Department? Or is there some chance he'll change his mind and reapply for the job? Let's see how long he stays as a prosecutor in Bragg's office.

