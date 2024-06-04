Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump Trial

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and said that he would not be intimidated by members of Congress into compromising the Justice Department's work. Some conspiracy theorists seem to think the Justice Department has been weaponized against former President Donald Trump.

As we reported back in April, the third in command at the Justice Department resigned and took a job with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office … the one that just convicted Trump of … something. It's still not clear.

It was a strange career move, though.

Rep. Matt Gaetz also thought that was a weird career move and asked Garland what he had to do with it.

"I assume he applied for a job there and got the job. I had nothing to do with it."

Gaetz asked Garland to provide any documents of communication between the DOJ and those prosecuting Trump which he refused.

After Garland gaslit, Gaetz doubled down by questioning him about "dispatching" Matthew Collangelo from the DOJ to Bragg's office.

Gaetz: You had no problem dispatching Matthew Collangelo.

Garland: That is false.

Gaetz: He made this remarkable downstream career journey from the DOJ in Washington DC and then pops up in Alvin Bragg's office...Do the math, folks.

Was someone else hired to fill Matthew Collangelo's position at the Justice Department? Or is there some chance he'll change his mind and reapply for the job? Let's see how long he stays as a prosecutor in Bragg's office.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TRIAL MERRICK GARLAND ALVIN BRAGG

