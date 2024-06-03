Anthony Fauci Says the GOP Is Twisting His Words About Social Distancing

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying before Congress on Monday, and the Democrats went out of their way to make him feel special and loved. Rep. Debbie Dingell asked about his well-being, seeing as he's "human just like the rest of us." Rep. Kweisi Mfume suggested that we all owe Fauci a big apology.

If you're a VIP member (and you should be), our own Sam Janney wrote a post earlier on Fauci "making it all up" as far as social distancing and masking children. Dr. Leana Wen eventually admitted on CNN that those masks we'd been wearing were "little more than facial decoration."

For what it's worth, Fauci says that Republicans are twisting his words when he said the guidance on six feet of social distancing "just appeared." He clarified:

Dr. Fauci says Republicans twisted his words when he said 6 feet of social distancing lacked scientific basis and "just appeared":



"By saying there was no science behind it, I mean there was no clinical trial that proved that." pic.twitter.com/wut8gdsp1M — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 3, 2024

So what was the science behind making grocery store aisles one-way and putting tape down on the floor every six feet? What was the science behind making little schoolchildren eat lunch outside in the cold inside of six-foot barriers?

So he still made it up. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 3, 2024

Ah, glad he cleared that one up.



So still made up nonsense then? — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) June 3, 2024

So no data to support it .. no scientific data.. no science — Carolyn Evans (@carolynmrsE62) June 3, 2024

He had the power to publicly and definitely say that and put an end to it. He never did. Panic served his purpose. — Calmer than you are (@1100RS) June 3, 2024

So, it was made up. How is that different? — Charles Heard (@chuckheard2) June 3, 2024

Talk about twisting words! Clinical trials provide scientific basis. If it was decided without any proof it was needed, there was no science behind it. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 3, 2024

"By saying there was no science behind it, I mean there was no clinical trial that proved that."



Umm… “the clinical trials that proved it”, is the science part, sir. — KansasJenn (@kansas_jenn) June 3, 2024

Saying that there's no clinical trial is the same thing as saying there's no science behind it. If it's not provable using the scientific method, it is - therefore - not science — Locke (@Locke1787) June 3, 2024

I thought he was the science? — KnappSol (@knapprunk) June 3, 2024

Ah, walking that fine line between "science" and "pseudo-science". — Escape from Planet PsyOp (@Merrick777) June 3, 2024

“No clinical trial” is the same thing as ‘no science’.



Weasel. — Truth is like Poetry (@takingwhole) June 3, 2024

So, again, no science behind the distancing. It was opinion that got forced upon the masses. — BA🇺🇸 (@eod_diver) June 3, 2024

This arrogant dwarf destroyed so many lives — JimSobi (@JimSobiz) June 3, 2024

We still don't get how Republicans were twisting his words. "By saying there was no science behind it, I'm admitting that there was no science behind it."

