Anthony Fauci Says the GOP Is Twisting His Words About Social Distancing

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci is testifying before Congress on Monday, and the Democrats went out of their way to make him feel special and loved. Rep. Debbie Dingell asked about his well-being, seeing as he's "human just like the rest of us." Rep. Kweisi Mfume suggested that we all owe Fauci a big apology.

If you're a VIP member (and you should be), our own Sam Janney wrote a post earlier on Fauci "making it all up" as far as social distancing and masking children. Dr. Leana Wen eventually admitted on CNN that those masks we'd been wearing were "little more than facial decoration."

For what it's worth, Fauci says that Republicans are twisting his words when he said the guidance on six feet of social distancing "just appeared." He clarified:

So what was the science behind making grocery store aisles one-way and putting tape down on the floor every six feet? What was the science behind making little schoolchildren eat lunch outside in the cold inside of six-foot barriers?

We still don't get how Republicans were twisting his words. "By saying there was no science behind it, I'm admitting that there was no science behind it."

***

