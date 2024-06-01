‘View’ Audience Cheers Prediction of One-Year Prison Sentence for Trump

We often hear people asking, "Who watches 'The View'"? It's astounding that the show has been on as long as it has. In a recent post we did on the show, the camera panned across the in-studio audience — people who willingly made the choice to sit in the room with "The View" brain trust and take them seriously. (Well, to be sexist, we wondered if some of the men weren't dragged there by their wives … we certainly hope so.)

You knew that the cackling hens on "The View" would take a victory lap over the guilty verdict in Donald Trump's so-called "hush money" case. Joy Behar even said that she started "leaking a little bit."

Speaking of leaking, Sunny Hostin, who somehow was a prosecutor, talked to people inside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and heard that the prosecution is recommending a year in prison for Trump. Of course, the crowd goes wild over the very mention of Rikers Island.

LAWFARE: Disgraced DA Alvin Bragg's office is leaking to the ladies of The View that he will seek a year in prison to ensure Trump is jailed on Rikers Island - the ladies are giddy. h/t @PhilHollowayEsq pic.twitter.com/jEDg1FRzCP — @amuse (@amuse) June 1, 2024

They’re giddy which is why you know it was a political lynching. — CalifFollies (@not_twitting) June 1, 2024

Tell me it’s 100000% political without telling me it’s 100000% political. Saving democracy one political opponent at a time. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) June 1, 2024

"An utter disregard for our institutions" is the entire state of NY right now.



Who is this woman? She's unbearable. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 1, 2024

They are doing everything they can to keep control of the narrative.

PANIC. — Myself (@Bostondotcon) June 1, 2024

A year in Rikers. This is the communist revolution. — MarlaSinger (@SibyloftheEast) June 1, 2024

We don't see it happening, but people like Rob Reiner have been dreaming about Trump behind bars for years.

Do you think they’re really going to go for prison time or do you think they’re floating the leak to see what the public is willing to handle? A trial balloon, no pun intended. — cardinal157 (@cardinal157) June 1, 2024

In a separate thread, Scott Adams calls out those "predicting" a year in prison.

The coup plotters are already “predicting” a jail term for Trump.



That means it was already decided when they ran the op. No mystery. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 31, 2024

The “side of democracy” sure is doing everything they can to stop the process of democracy. — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) May 31, 2024

Putting Trump in jail guarantees a Trump win, or else an eventual backlash that takes down the Democratic Party once people realize it is no longer behaving like a political party but rather as a mafia devoted to the destruction of the country for the sake of its self-enrichment. https://t.co/JhV366T6fc — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 1, 2024

A mafia? Politico just did a piece on "reluctant" Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. He was just dragged into this mess after campaigning on prosecuting the Trump family.

They're all in. Going for broke. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) May 31, 2024

There is no capacity for saying "they wouldn't dare" now. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) May 31, 2024

Trump could lead the country better from jail than Biden could on his best day. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) May 31, 2024

That's the thing? Do you want the man who was found competent to stand trial? Or four more years of the well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory? Biden is such a horrible candidate that Trump's conviction has only boosted his fundraising.

They have no choice but to go full speed ahead. The die has been cast. It’s him or them. — The Laughing Storm (@Michael62403808) May 31, 2024

Nothing is too low for them. Everything is on the table. — Stephen Leary (@stephenleary) May 31, 2024

They think they're going for the three pointer. — The Fleece News Network (@T_K_Daily) May 31, 2024

Just in time so that he'll be in jail when he's chosen as nominee at the convention. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) May 31, 2024

There's an appeals process to go through, so we don't see Trump in an orange jumpsuit before November.

What sort of audience applauds Rikers Island? No, this wasn't political at all.

