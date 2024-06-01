New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to...
Puh-LEEZE! Politico Profiles 'Reluctant Prosecutor' Alvin Bragg
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. LAST CHANCE!
The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Tr...
Biden's Reaction to Question About Opponent's Conviction Has Starring Role in New Trump...
'Stat of the Day': Here's 24 Hours of Trump's Fundraising vs. Biden Campaign's...
Cut 'Em Off Then: Vermont to Require Oil Companies to Pay for 'Climate...
WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Us She Was Not Totally DEPENDable when Celebrating the...
Commander-In-Chiefs: Biden Dons a Helmet and the Jokes Write Themselves
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote...
'Give the Devil the Benefit of Law': Political Prosecution of Trump Will Backfire...
Does the Left Think Black Women are Biased? The Left Cheers All-Black Bench...
BACKFIRE? Piers Morgan Says Guilty Verdict Will Propel Trump Back to the White...
Alex Soros Has Advice for Dems About Trump's Conviction Just to Make It...

‘View’ Audience Cheers Prediction of One-Year Prison Sentence for Trump

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on June 01, 2024
ABC

We often hear people asking, "Who watches 'The View'"? It's astounding that the show has been on as long as it has. In a recent post we did on the show, the camera panned across the in-studio audience — people who willingly made the choice to sit in the room with "The View" brain trust and take them seriously. (Well, to be sexist, we wondered if some of the men weren't dragged there by their wives … we certainly hope so.)

Advertisement

You knew that the cackling hens on "The View" would take a victory lap over the guilty verdict in Donald Trump's so-called "hush money" case. Joy Behar even said that she started "leaking a little bit."

Speaking of leaking, Sunny Hostin, who somehow was a prosecutor, talked to people inside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and heard that the prosecution is recommending a year in prison for Trump. Of course, the crowd goes wild over the very mention of Rikers Island.

We don't see it happening, but people like Rob Reiner have been dreaming about Trump behind bars for years.

Recommended

New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to Somebody Closer to Home
Doug P.
Advertisement

In a separate thread, Scott Adams calls out those "predicting" a year in prison.

A mafia? Politico just did a piece on "reluctant" Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. He was just dragged into this mess after campaigning on prosecuting the Trump family.

Advertisement

That's the thing? Do you want the man who was found competent to stand trial? Or four more years of the well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory? Biden is such a horrible candidate that Trump's conviction has only boosted his fundraising.

There's an appeals process to go through, so we don't see Trump in an orange jumpsuit before November.

What sort of audience applauds Rikers Island? No, this wasn't political at all.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW TRIAL
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to Somebody Closer to Home
Doug P.
The Untouchable: Broadcasters Association Strips Robert De Niro of Award After Unhinged Trump Rant
Grateful Calvin
Cut 'Em Off Then: Vermont to Require Oil Companies to Pay for 'Climate Change Damages'
Grateful Calvin
Biden's Reaction to Question About Opponent's Conviction Has Starring Role in New Trump Ad
Doug P.
Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
Defendant in Electors Case Hilariously Explains Why the Verdict Proves You Should Vote for Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Report Shows Biden Should Direct His 'Nobody's Above the Law' Lecture to Somebody Closer to Home Doug P.
Advertisement