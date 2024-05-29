‘View’ Hosts Assure Us John Grisham Thinking of Assassinating SCOTUS Justices Is Just Fiction

It's been a big day on "The View." They had Dr. Jill Biden, who is looking forward to the debates because Donald Trump can't put a coherent sentence together. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, this was Dr. Biden's husband:

POTUS: "We'll never forget, lying around, wjxjuddbehisjcbdhsjs, him lying around actually.” pic.twitter.com/hH71hQDJH5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 29, 2024

We guess they save the cocktail for big events, like the State of the Union address or the debates.

Also on "The View" was author John Grisham. Note how quickly the hosts jump in to assure the audience that Grisham is only talking about fiction when he thinks about killing off more Supreme Court justices. They've been stung before covering for guests. Remember when Joy Behar had to jump in and convince us Jane Fonda was only joking when she said the solution to new pro-life laws around the country was "murder"?

Here's Grisham thinking it's time to assassinate a few more Supreme Court justices:

"I thought about doing it again."

On The View, author John Grisham suggests he's gotten inspiration from "the rulings and ethical challenges" of the current US Supreme Court to write another book about assassinating justices. pic.twitter.com/ULw1V57hOa — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 29, 2024





WATCH: Today on The View, they provide a platform for author John Grisham to fantasize about killing Supreme Court Justices.



After the audience cheers on the idea of assassinating Supreme Court Justices, even Joy Behar tries to reign in the audience. pic.twitter.com/6yocemIj0p — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 29, 2024

"It's only fiction!"

He goes on to push election denialism and falsely claims " five Republicans on the court chose to elect a president" in 2000.

"It gets worse every term," he lamented. pic.twitter.com/3Ixoy8XHAK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 29, 2024

And they chose Biden?

Yeah, him too.

Remember when the Left kept screaming about "stochastic terrorism" when Libs of TikTok would repost their own public videos? Where's the outcry here? A guy actually got to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's neighborhood with burglary tools and a gun.

