‘View’ Hosts Assure Us John Grisham Thinking of Assassinating SCOTUS Justices Is Just Fiction

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

It's been a big day on "The View." They had Dr. Jill Biden, who is looking forward to the debates because Donald Trump can't put a coherent sentence together. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, this was Dr. Biden's husband:

We guess they save the cocktail for big events, like the State of the Union address or the debates.

Also on "The View" was author John Grisham. Note how quickly the hosts jump in to assure the audience that Grisham is only talking about fiction when he thinks about killing off more Supreme Court justices. They've been stung before covering for guests. Remember when Joy Behar had to jump in and convince us Jane Fonda was only joking when she said the solution to new pro-life laws around the country was "murder"?

Here's Grisham thinking it's time to assassinate a few more Supreme Court justices:


Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn't Want Prosecuted
Brett T.
Brett T.
"It's only fiction!"

And they chose Biden?

We're old enough to remember someone writing a novel about assassinating George W. Bush.

Yeah, him too.

Remember when the Left kept screaming about "stochastic terrorism" when Libs of TikTok would repost their own public videos? Where's the outcry here? A guy actually got to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's neighborhood with burglary tools and a gun.

***


Boston Mayor Has a List of Crimes She Wouldn’t Want Prosecuted
Brett T.
Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has a Violence Fetish
Brett T.
Justice Alito Responds to the Flag Controversies, Tells Democratic Senators to Pound Sand
Aaron Walker
Jen Psaki Insists That Campaigns Never Work With Media to Suppress Stories
Brett T.
Andrew Weissman Says He Has a 'Man Crush' on Judge Juan Merchan
Brett T.
Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Amy Curtis

