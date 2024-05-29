San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend

As you all know, last week's news cycle was all about Justice Samuel Alito, and about how people had seen an "Appeal to Heaven" flag flying over his beach house two years ago. Rolling Stone, which is now trying to smear Justice Amy Coney Barrett's husband for having a job, tried to warn us last November about the symbol of insurrection flying outside Speaker Mike Johnson's office. "To understand the contemporary meaning of the Appeal to Heaven flag, it’s necessary to enter a world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6," Rolling Stone wrote.

The good news is that Alito has written back to Congress and told them he's not going to recuse himself from any January 6 cases that might come before the court. Not over a flag.

EXCLUSIVE:



Guess where else the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag of Alito vacation home fame flew in recent years?



Outside San Francisco City Hall — until this past Saturday...



By @rachelswan https://t.co/6oFxnRAbYi — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) May 29, 2024

Huh. Why was San Francisco City Hall flying a symbol of insurrection anyway?

You know that extremely controversial Appeal to Heaven flag that’s been the subject of media smears against Justice Alito?



It also flew outside of San Francisco’s Civic Center for decades.



Until last weekend when it was mysteriously removed. pic.twitter.com/GeHNmQklmx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 29, 2024

So it only applies to Alito in order to twist something from nothing. — howy (@howy333) May 29, 2024

It doesn't have anything to do with Christian nationalism. That's why it showed up at BLM protests too. "Appeal to heaven" is basically "petitioning a higher power to relieve us from this persecution" is the meaning — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) May 29, 2024

Who made it controversial? — The Thrill (@PhinPhil) May 29, 2024

“Controversial” is a gratis adjective here. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) May 29, 2024

"It's only controversial when and where we decide it is" is terrific journalism. Top notch. — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) May 29, 2024

Well, I guess SF is no longer MAGA insurrectionist country. Lol. — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) May 29, 2024

Hilarious that rather than admit it’s not controversial they removed it after decades to double down on the narrative — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) May 29, 2024

Both you and the headline should've put quotes around the word "controversial".



And italicized it. 😊 — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) May 29, 2024

There’s nothing controversial about that flag, except maybe to atheists who hate the concept of heaven. Check out the “John Adams” HBO movie in which it appears. — The Principled Pragmatist (@principledpragm) May 29, 2024

They canceled reruns of "The Dukes of Hazard" because of the Confederate flag on the car's roof, but HBO put an Appeal to Heaven flag in its movie about John Adams — a movie shot after the "insurrection."

What we want to know is who made the decision to take the flag down. Maybe they could explain why something so controversial was flying for decades in front of city hall.

