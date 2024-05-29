San Francisco Quietly Removes 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Over the Weekend

Biden Loses Battle With the Teleprompter AGAIN, Mumbles His Way Through ANOTHER Speech
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 29, 2024
Twitter

As you all know, last week's news cycle was all about Justice Samuel Alito, and about how people had seen an "Appeal to Heaven" flag flying over his beach house two years ago. Rolling Stone, which is now trying to smear Justice Amy Coney Barrett's husband for having a job, tried to warn us last November about the symbol of insurrection flying outside Speaker Mike Johnson's office. "To understand the contemporary meaning of the Appeal to Heaven flag, it’s necessary to enter a world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6," Rolling Stone wrote.

The good news is that Alito has written back to Congress and told them he's not going to recuse himself from any January 6 cases that might come before the court. Not over a flag.

Huh. Why was San Francisco City Hall flying a symbol of insurrection anyway?

FLAG SAN FRANCISCO



