Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has a Violence Fetish

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

They were overshadowed outside the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday at the Biden campaign's not-at-all-political press conference, so we thought we'd give them their place in the spotlight. After all, DeNiro's unhinged rant about the end of all governments really didn't fly with the crowd, who could be heard chanting something that sounded like "Let's go, Brandon!"

DeNiro got into a shouting match with a heckler who called former Capitol Police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn "traitors." DeNiro ensured the heckler that he wouldn't be standing where he was today if not for those men.

Fanone, who has since scored a book deal and a CNN gig, was lucky to be there at all, according to NBC News justice reporter Ryan J. Riley:

"… who was nearly killed by Trump rioters."

… for almost 4 years with constant CNN punditry and book sales…

…apparently Trump supporters were driven over the edge yesterday by a poorly attended press conference that left people laughing due to hecklers and a horn honking throughout in which Fanone said the exact same things he’s been saying for over 3 years. 

We’ll just ignore the fact that the left consistently SWATS conservatives, and the opposite never happens, and that it is exactly what the left would do to SWAT themselves to try malign their opponents. 

I smell Jussie.

According to President Biden, multiple police officers were killed on January 6.

As The Blaze reported, Dunn's testimony doesn't quite line up with the security video from the Capitol either, even though he's credited as a former Capitol Police officer who "helped save Congress on January 6."

***


