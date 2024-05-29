Former Police Officer 'Who Was Nearly Killed' January 6 Says Donald Trump Has a Violence Fetish

They were overshadowed outside the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday at the Biden campaign's not-at-all-political press conference, so we thought we'd give them their place in the spotlight. After all, DeNiro's unhinged rant about the end of all governments really didn't fly with the crowd, who could be heard chanting something that sounded like "Let's go, Brandon!"

DeNiro got into a shouting match with a heckler who called former Capitol Police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn "traitors." DeNiro ensured the heckler that he wouldn't be standing where he was today if not for those men.

Fanone, who has since scored a book deal and a CNN gig, was lucky to be there at all, according to NBC News justice reporter Ryan J. Riley:

NEW: Yesterday, Michael Fanone — the former police officer who was nearly killed by Trump rioters who actually believed the former president's lies about the 2020 election — called Donald Trump an "authoritarian" with "a violence fetish."



Hours later, his mom was swatted. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 29, 2024

"… who was nearly killed by Trump rioters."

Ryan Reilly, who runs government propaganda for Joe Biden and our weaponized DOJ under the guise of “NBC journalism”…



…wants the public to believe that despite the fact that Michael Fanone has tried to turn his Trump derangement into a career for almost 4 years with constant… https://t.co/zASN6VQftR — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) May 29, 2024

… for almost 4 years with constant CNN punditry and book sales… …apparently Trump supporters were driven over the edge yesterday by a poorly attended press conference that left people laughing due to hecklers and a horn honking throughout in which Fanone said the exact same things he’s been saying for over 3 years. We’ll just ignore the fact that the left consistently SWATS conservatives, and the opposite never happens, and that it is exactly what the left would do to SWAT themselves to try malign their opponents. I smell Jussie.

He was “nearly killed”???

C’mon.

Please look at the released J6 footage, including Fanone’s body cam footage and reconsider this silly statement. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) May 29, 2024

Nearly killed??? In which alternate dimension? — JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) May 29, 2024

He wasn't nearly killed. He got tasered twice and that was it. The same people that you're claiming tried to kill him are the same crowd that got him help and out of that situation. The person that tasered him is now doing time in federal prison.



Stop lying to people. — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) May 29, 2024

Now he’s a triple self created victim — Takoda James (@james_takoda) May 29, 2024

#MSDNC ... "nearly killed", eh? How was that again? — Brad Banko, MD, MS (@BradBanko) May 29, 2024

According to President Biden, multiple police officers were killed on January 6.

Crisis actor has really honed his craft over the past 3 years.



Fanone was so “almost killed” that he’s seen on body cam footage joking with officers AFTER his near death experience



Fanone’s brain and heart injuries were so traumatic that he had to call CNN from the emergency… https://t.co/ym5JF6rDAi — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 28, 2024

I think my favorite part of Fanone’s performances is pretending he’s a good old boy from the sticks instead of the DC prep school kid from an influential family (daddy was a big time lawyer) — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 28, 2024

One pic tells it all. pic.twitter.com/xXYXdNlSzK — Jd (@JdeJ555) May 28, 2024

Fanone is a better actor than DeNiro — Cheryl MAGA Trump2024 🧡🇺🇸 (@cheryleliz) May 28, 2024

His 15 minutes have been up. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) May 28, 2024

His eyes, it’s always the eyes. — kathy (@kathyburger92) May 29, 2024

DeNiro’s acting lessons aren’t helping this melodramatic loser. What a sad performance. — Kent Allen (@kent07263) May 28, 2024

He’s likely making a ton of money doing this — Awakened political Ronin (@BrandonHathaw12) May 28, 2024

As The Blaze reported, Dunn's testimony doesn't quite line up with the security video from the Capitol either, even though he's credited as a former Capitol Police officer who "helped save Congress on January 6."

