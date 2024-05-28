Report: San Diego Sector Has Taken in More Than 30,000 Chinese Nationals Since October

As we reported Monday, "Republican" Ana Navarro tore into Latinos who support Donald Trump for president, saying they're doing so to pass as more American. Their views on immigration are "very stupid," she added. We don't know why legal immigrants with the right to vote would vote for an open border — the migrant crisis affects their cities too.

This editor pointed out that Navarro doesn't seem to have a handle of who exactly is coming across our border. People are flying to Mexico from around the globe so they can walk over the border and claim asylum. They didn't walk here from India.

Fox News' Bill Melugin says that the San Diego sector alone has taken in 30,000 Chinese nationals since October 1.

NEW: Another 118 Chinese nationals crossed illegally into San Diego sector yesterday, per CBP sources.



I’m told San Diego sector has now had 30,000+ Chinese since October 1st.



Other San Diego sector nationalities since 10/1:



8,900+ India

7,800+ Turkey

2,900+ Uzbekistan

4,400+… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 26, 2024

8,900+ India 7,800+ Turkey 2,900+ Uzbekistan 4,400+ Mauritania 3,000+ Vietnam 5,600+ Guinea 30,000+ Chinese crossing illegally in San Diego sector since 10/1 is unprecedented. It’s an 8,600% increase over all of fiscal year 2021, when just 342 Chinese nationals crossed illegally - across the entire southern border. There is now an orchestrated, well-organized cartel smuggling operation of Chinese into Southern California, and it appears there has essentially been zero effort to stop it.

Why use spy balloons when you can just import tens of thousands of military-age Chinese men who stand at military parade pose as the Border Patrol processes them?

I’m sure all just dreamers looking for a better life and none of them want to blow us up — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 26, 2024

These illegals are being paid for by the taxpayer in California.



75K net residents are leaving California every year.



Many of them taxpayers.



More illegals, less taxpayers.



Are you paying yet? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 26, 2024

This is a great way to invade a foreign country without sending one soldier.



It’s a Trojan horse! — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) May 26, 2024

No we know what Gavin Newsom and Xi were doing when he visited. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) May 26, 2024

I just cannot believe that there is no accountability for Biden and his cronies. I thought he would have been removed after the botched Afghanistan removal. — Tiffany TruthBeTold (@Tiffany34006057) May 26, 2024

@POTUS all it takes is an EO to close and secure the border. The China invasion is real — DR. Anniecalif-Esq. (@anniecalif) May 26, 2024

Biden loves to keep us safe! — Orange Man Vlad (@RightisRightPA) May 26, 2024

Complete insanity. — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) May 28, 2024

They ain't coming for a vacation. — NoMoreAmnesty (@nomoreamnesty) May 27, 2024

Two full divisions of Chinese soldiers allowed to enter the country without obstruction or vetting. — Aaron L Schulte (@AaronSc40727539) May 26, 2024

This is a setup. Trouble coming — Foxy (@Foxy84918779) May 26, 2024

Where are all of these "new Americans" staying? Who's hosting them? Is Gov. Gavin Newsom paying for their hotels?

