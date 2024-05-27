Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Supporters Want to 'Pass as More American'

Latino Trump supporters who immigrated to this country legally already are American. But Ana Navarro, who used to call herself a Republican strategist, seems to think that Latinos who support Donald Trump have "very stupid" attitudes toward immigration. The Daily Mail settled with calling Navarro an "anti-Trump Republican."

CNN's Ana Navarro has criticized fellow Latinos who support Donald Trump, labeling their attitudes towards immigration as 'very stupid.' Navarro suggested that some Latino immigrants seem to forget their own roots and mistakenly believe that being anti-immigrant will help them assimilate better into American society. Speaking on CNN on Friday night, the anti-Trump Republican expressed her frustration with such a mindset, saying it only serves to highlight how it contributes to a divisive atmosphere.

Being Latino doesn't make you want an open border. Besides, people from around the world are flying to Mexico and then walking across the border after their ride drops them off. A lot of "asylum seekers" are African, and we've seen a sharp uptick in military-aged male Chinese nationals making the crossing.

🚨Wow. CNN commentator Ana Navarro absurdly claims that Latinos who support President Trump are doing so to “pass as more American.”



“There are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants. And who want to shut the door behind them and who think being… pic.twitter.com/HXLprJ0eL1 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 26, 2024

… and who think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American, pass as whatever! And that’s a very stupid attitude to have.”

It's always so smart to go on national television and attack supporters of a major presidential candidate, isn't it? https://t.co/w54pnm1J7h — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 27, 2024

lol! The Dem bigotry used to be used to keep blacks on the plantation, now it is used to keep Latinos in service. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) May 26, 2024

They came here to get away from dysfunctional societies. Why would they want unrestricted flows of the dysfunction they wanted to escape? — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) May 26, 2024

Democrats panic when citizens find common ground on what's best for America instead of along racial and gender lines. Their intersectional fantasy is crumbling. — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) May 26, 2024

Can’t decide if that is more clueless or insulting. Maybe a tie. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) May 26, 2024

Being "anti-immigrant" makes them more American.

Wanting to become more American is what assimilation means, America must be a melting pot if it’s to survive, if you don’t want to be an American don’t come here. — Harry (@harrytpk) May 26, 2024

Denigrating voters who support Trump. Why people don't like people like Navarro. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 27, 2024

How completely insulting! As if all Latino families came here illegally. They show their bigotry at every opportunity — CaliSteph (@StephaniePille7) May 27, 2024

Latino families have kids in schools that are being overwhelmed with "newcomers." They pay taxes that are going to house and feed these "new Americans." Why would they want their cities flooded with illegals from all around the globe?

How condescending can someone be. Such an elitist mindset hiding behind the status of an immigrant. — JackTheRooster 🐓 (@Jack_TheRooster) May 26, 2024

Isn’t the whole point to become Americans? — 🏴‍☠️ Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) May 26, 2024

The Left cares as much about immigrants as much as Marx cared about "the working class".



They were to be manipulated and used to transform society and fight the elite's socialist revolution for them. — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) May 26, 2024

The Biden White House did its best to reach out to "Latinx" voters, with their first mistake calling them Latinx.

It’s okay to be more American 🇺🇸 💪🏻 — Whereismyhat (@Wheresmyhatgrok) May 26, 2024

It’s about coming in through the door and not climbing over the wall…is that so difficult to understand? — undertheVine (@hard3iron) May 26, 2024

"Pass as whatever..." We all know what she meant... More of the, "if you aren't dem, you aren't Hispanic/Black/etc."... She really is a horrible scumbag of a person, like every woke progressive. — Dillon Freed (@dillonfreed) May 27, 2024

Navarro's allegedly a Republican, so we wonder what her policy is on illegal immigration. We'd bet it aligns perfectly with the Democratic policy on illegal immigration, which is to do nothing but encourage it.

***