Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year Ago

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump was right — we didn't need any new laws to control the border, we just needed a new president. Customs and Border Patrol has released its numbers for May 2025 and says that it admitted ZERO illegal immigrants during the month, compared with 62,000 last May, while Joe Biden was in charge.

The post continues:

… fastest improvement in American border security of all time.  Read more here: https://go.dhs.gov/wrR

Zero illegal aliens is the correct number.

The post continues:

… the last 5 months. 

Catch and release is over. A complete 180 from what we saw at the border during the Biden admin.

Catch and release is over. No more admitting illegal aliens, giving them court dates ten years in the future to rule on their asylum claims, and then flying them around the country. It would seem that, along with the efforts of CBP, we can thank the Trump administration for spreading the word around the world that the border is no longer wide open. Joe Biden encouraged migrants to "surge to the border" if he were elected, and they took him at his word.

That "bipartisan" bill that Biden claimed he needed to pass to secure the border still would have allowed in more than a million illegal immigrants a year. That was his administration's best effort.

Which is the president's job … one the last president refused to do.

***

