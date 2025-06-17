Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year Ago

Donald Trump was right — we didn't need any new laws to control the border, we just needed a new president. Customs and Border Patrol has released its numbers for May 2025 and says that it admitted ZERO illegal immigrants during the month, compared with 62,000 last May, while Joe Biden was in charge.

Advertisement

Thanks to the tireless efforts and diligent work of the men and women of CBP and the leadership of @POTUS and @Sec_Noem, USBP released 0 (not a single one) illegal aliens into our country in May, down from more than 62,000 in May of last year.



This administration has seen the… — CBP (@CBP) June 17, 2025

The post continues:

… fastest improvement in American border security of all time. Read more here: https://go.dhs.gov/wrR

Zero illegal aliens is the correct number.

NEW: @CBP just released May Monthly Border Numbers with a stunning ZERO illegal border crossers released into the US compared to more than 62,000 in May 2024… Additionally another 93% decrease year to year on border crossers btwn ports of entry https://t.co/h6P9RMwNqs — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 17, 2025

ZERO releases of illegal aliens into the US during the month of May by Border Patrol.

Why does this matter? I am not aware of a single illegal alien being arrested for an egregious crime against an American after being caught & released at the border under the new Trump admin in… https://t.co/qaHfjgG4gm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 17, 2025

The post continues:

… the last 5 months. Catch and release is over. A complete 180 from what we saw at the border during the Biden admin.

Catch and release is over. No more admitting illegal aliens, giving them court dates ten years in the future to rule on their asylum claims, and then flying them around the country. It would seem that, along with the efforts of CBP, we can thank the Trump administration for spreading the word around the world that the border is no longer wide open. Joe Biden encouraged migrants to "surge to the border" if he were elected, and they took him at his word.

THIS SHOULD BE FRONT PAGE NEWS EVERYWHERE



ZERO illegals were released into our country by Border Patrol in May, compared to over 62,000 last May under Biden.



0.



The days of our border being wide open for anyone to stream into our country are OVER.



God bless President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8pVWQlhjuF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2025

A policy success we will hear nothing about anywhere else. A true instance of a political promise, kept. Bravo. — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) June 17, 2025

What could the difference be? I wonder. — Patriot/S-stirrer 🇺🇸 (@exg001) June 17, 2025

We all voted for this! — BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) June 17, 2025

It amazes me how quick Trump was able to get it done. Will the fake news report on this at all? — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) June 17, 2025

Amazing what a strong leadership can do. Dems and Biden wanted billions in funding to “solve” the migrant problem where their proposed solution would continue to let thousands into the country every day. — Bala (@skorpien) June 17, 2025

That "bipartisan" bill that Biden claimed he needed to pass to secure the border still would have allowed in more than a million illegal immigrants a year. That was his administration's best effort.

I was told that a lengthy pork filled bill was the only way to make this happen... — Inevitable👊 (@7digitBTC) June 17, 2025

Advertisement

All we really needed was a new president — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 17, 2025

Amazing what happens when we allow people to do their job! — Brian Imes (@Soonergeddon) June 17, 2025

This is winning, but it can never happen again! 🇺🇸 — Nurse Lioness (@CardioFixer) June 17, 2025

Zero illegals released isn’t just policy. it’s a promise kept. While Biden handed out bus tickets, Trump’s handing out accountability. Border’s not just closed. it’s being defended. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 17, 2025

Which is the president's job … one the last president refused to do.

***