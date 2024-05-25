Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag

Who?

We know from MSNBC that "a Christian nationalist flag has been flown by Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito, right-wing activist Leonard Leo, and evangelical extremist House Speaker Mike Johnson." The Alito flag was flying last summer, but it's topping the headlines now as the media ensures we all know the flag is flown by MAGA insurrectionists.

We told you Christian nationalism was going to be the next white supremacy — it's the biggest threat to our democracy.

Leo was the longtime president of the Federalist Society. ProPublica ran a story in October called, "We Don’t Talk About Leonard: The Man Behind the Right’s Supreme Court Supermajority." And now, thanks to a tip from a "nearby resident," ProPublica has discovered the "Appeal to Heaven" flag flying outside of Leo's home in Maine. It sounds like Leo's neighbors are as unhinged as Alito's.

It's not just Justice Alito.



Here's the "Appeal to Heaven" flag flying outside of conservative powerbroker Leonard Leo's home in Maine.



Photo taken by a nearby resident who shared it with @ProPublica and gave us permission to publish it. 1/x pic.twitter.com/dmwRAvNkMM — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) May 23, 2024

What a scoop!

What's wrong with you guys? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 23, 2024

Do you ever wonder why people can’t stand the media? — Spencer (Florida/Man) (@IslandDog) May 23, 2024

Good work, Andy. Thank your little fascist brown shirt photographer too. pic.twitter.com/HaziWCTt1D — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦🎗️🇮🇱 (@schwingcat) May 25, 2024

Man, that’s wild that folks who’re big on originalism and the Constitution would embrace iconic American flags that date back to our founding. — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) May 23, 2024

A private citizen is flying a flag on his property and you guys are all over it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2024

Flying a flag designed by George Washington is a good thing.



I'm sorry you hate your country and its history this much, but the rest of us think this flag is something to proudly fly on any occasion. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) May 23, 2024

Do you realize that the "An Appeal to Heaven" flag is STILL the official maritime ensign for Massachusetts?



The Pine Tree Flag (or the An Appeal to Heaven Flag) was one of the flags used during the Revolution. The flag was originally used by a squadron of six frigates that were… — @amuse (@amuse) May 23, 2024

The flag was originally used by a squadron of six frigates that were commissioned under George Washington's authority as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in October 1775. Cope...

But it's been turned into a banner for the far-right, or at least that's what the Associated Press and the rest of the media are telling us.

It's sort of like how the American flag triggers lefties. Remember when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay went to Long Island and saw, like, a dozen American flags? "I was really disturbed," she told "Morning Joe."

Remind me, were you concerned when all of congress flew Ukrainian flags in the chambers? — Sarah Jane (@SJWilliams123) May 23, 2024

Heaven Forfend that any American should post a flag or banner in front of his home openly disapproving of the current poisonously incompetent anti-Constitutional regime! So glad ProPublica has this conspicuous opportunity to wring your collective hands about it! — Nan "MAGA Republican" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 23, 2024

That’s some pretty breaking headlines. Private citizen flies flag on private property. — Rando (@JusAnotherRando) May 23, 2024

Absolute clown show stuff. Get a life. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) May 23, 2024

OMG! People in New England flying a historic Revolutionary War era flag traditionally associated with New England? pic.twitter.com/wbvU1168tm — Old SF Dude 🇺🇸🇨🇷 (@WasAnActionGuy) May 24, 2024

All conservatives should buy and fly this flag. — Mark Adams (@banjoandpete) May 23, 2024

We'd tell you more about the origin of the Appeal to Heaven flag, but as we just reported, the editors of Wikipedia are busy writing about Christian nationalism and the extreme right-wing and scrubbing the flag's appearance on HBO's "John Adams" and from Ron Swanson's desk on "Parks and Recreation."

Thank goodness the brave neighbor who sent ProPublica that photo got away safely.

