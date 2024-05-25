Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
Scoop: Leonard Leo Caught Flying 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on May 25, 2024
Twitter

Who?

We know from MSNBC that "a Christian nationalist flag has been flown by Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito, right-wing activist Leonard Leo, and evangelical extremist House Speaker Mike Johnson." The Alito flag was flying last summer, but it's topping the headlines now as the media ensures we all know the flag is flown by MAGA insurrectionists.

We told you Christian nationalism was going to be the next white supremacy — it's the biggest threat to our democracy.

Leo was the longtime president of the Federalist Society. ProPublica ran a story in October called, "We Don’t Talk About Leonard: The Man Behind the Right’s Supreme Court Supermajority." And now, thanks to a tip from a "nearby resident," ProPublica has discovered the "Appeal to Heaven" flag flying outside of Leo's home in Maine. It sounds like Leo's neighbors are as unhinged as Alito's.

What a scoop!

Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
FuzzyChimp
The flag was originally used by a squadron of six frigates that were commissioned under George Washington's authority as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in October 1775.

Cope...

But it's been turned into a banner for the far-right, or at least that's what the Associated Press and the rest of the media are telling us.

It's sort of like how the American flag triggers lefties. Remember when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay went to Long Island and saw, like, a dozen American flags? "I was really disturbed," she told "Morning Joe." 

We'd tell you more about the origin of the Appeal to Heaven flag, but as we just reported, the editors of Wikipedia are busy writing about Christian nationalism and the extreme right-wing and scrubbing the flag's appearance on HBO's "John Adams" and from Ron Swanson's desk on "Parks and Recreation."

Thank goodness the brave neighbor who sent ProPublica that photo got away safely.

Wikipedia Plays the Ministry of Truth in All-Lib Remake of the Classic 1984
FuzzyChimp
Grocery Prices Set to Decrease in May Thanks to Joe Biden's Leadership
Brett T.
Minnesota Issues Proclamation Making Saturday 'George Floyd Remembrance Day'
Brett T.
NYT Analysis Finds Elon Musk Using X to Criticize President Biden
Brett T.
Here's Dan Rather Reporting Apocalyptic Climate Predictions 42 Years Ago (Featuring a Young Goracle)
Doug P.
Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took Office (and More)
Doug P.

