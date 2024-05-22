Bill Maher Tells Megyn Kelly That Hillary Clinton Is Not an Election Denier

Bill Maher is everywhere lately. He was just on "Gutfeld," where he went off on Donald Trump, he was on "The View," where he was shamed for criticizing the "cadaver-like" Joe Biden. Maher has come across as pretty based recently, but you know he's still a liberal and he's still going to vote for that walking cadaver. On Megyn Kelly's show, Maher got shut down a couple of times; first by denying Kelly's claim that Hillary Clinton is an election denier.

Megyn Kelly triggers Bill Maher by calling Hillary Clinton the 'original election denier':

MK: "Hillary Clinton of course is the original election denier."

BM: "She's not an election denier."

MK: "Then spent the next 4 years saying he was an illegitimate president."

BM: "She… pic.twitter.com/Bn9ArDnf9A — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 22, 2024

BM: "She didn't say he was 'an [illegitimate president']" MK: "She said those exact words." *Smash cut to Hillary Clinton, saying those exact words* Bill still spreads Hillary's Russian Collusion hoax, which was her revisionist history of the 2016 election. Just another Bill in Hillary's life that helps her cover for her lies.

"Smash cut to Hillary Clinton saying those exact words."

This conversation perfectly shows the cluelessness and low information status of most democrats.



Bill Maher, supposedly one of the smartest and most informed leftists out there, didn’t even know Hillary Clinton constantly called Trump “illegitimate” — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) May 22, 2024

She insists to this day that her election was "stolen."

@billmaher gets so much and so little at the same time. — Space Cowboy 🚀 (@greg_blaire) May 22, 2024

Does Bill Maher know that Trump left office? — Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) May 22, 2024

Because this guy occasionally makes lucid observations about the far left he’s constantly boosted by conservative media. Stop it. — Julia (@JuliaGulia80920) May 22, 2024

Bill has not seen the light, he is selling a book. — Ginny Mobley (@MobleyGinny) May 22, 2024

So that's why he's everywhere.

All great but Al Gore is the original election denier — eriqbre (@eriqbre) May 22, 2024

As always, these folks believe they can say whatever they want and it becomes true. Also, they tend to forget that there is video of these things. — Jeff Hammond (@hammond) May 22, 2024

Yep, Hillary is the election denier OG. No doubt. It doesn't matter that she came out and conceded. For the next four years, she never shut up about how Trump was illegitimate and the election was stolen from her. — Katlue2 (@Katlue21) May 22, 2024

@Gutfeldfox actually showed @billmaher the Hillary election denial video, and he still refuses to acknowledge the facts. — America First Conservative (@ETX_Conservatve) May 22, 2024

Speaking of acknowledging the fact, Mahr, much like President Joe Biden, seems to believe several Capitol Pollice officers were killed on January 6. The actual number is zero.

Megyn Kelly calls out Bill Maher's lie that cops died on January 6th:

BM: "Like they didn't show up to the Capitol and kill cops."

MK: "They didn't do that. They didn't kill cops."

BM: "They of course did. They died of natural causes that day!?"

*Smash cut to a news report saying… pic.twitter.com/Sz20nwdbzT — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 22, 2024

*Smash cut to a news report saying Brian Sicknick died of natural causes* The media loudly lies and quietly retracts. The same media that labeled riots as "mostly peaceful". Make no mistake: Bill's argument did not die of natural causes, Megyn killed it.

We disagree with Maher on a lot, but we've always considered him relatively intelligent. But to not know that no one was killed on January 6 except Ashli Babbitt is just unforgivable.

It's actually scary that someone as into politics as Maher is doesn't know this... — Dillon Freed (@dillonfreed) May 22, 2024

There's no excuse not to know this, but as we said, even the president believes multiple officers were killed that day.

Maher got absolutely destroyed by Megyn Kelly in this interview, wow. — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) May 22, 2024

This is how TDS manifests! They believe the original lie from the MSM — sherryd (@sherrydevillie2) May 22, 2024

I was very surprised at Marr's lack of knowledge of key topics he was discussing, including J6. Very strange. It really illustrated to me how much of an information bubble there exists. — Daniel Meehan (@meehandaniel) May 22, 2024

When Maher is wrong, he’s really wrong. — Mark Lamprecht📈🏌🏼‍♂️ (@MarkALamprecht) May 22, 2024

He's really wrong on this one. We don't know how many books he sold after this appearance.

***



