TMZ: Jennifer Lawrence Suggests Vice President Mike Pence Is a Closeted Gay Man

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 14, 2024
Twitchy/Twitter

Wow, first we had Taylor Lorenz attending the Pornhub annual awards, and now we have actress Jennifer Lawrence appearing at the GLAAD Awards, where she delivered a monologue about conversion therapy and how it doesn't work, as in Vice President Mike Pence's case. Oh, and Pence was apparently appearing at a Kids' Choice Awards ceremony for reasons we'll let Lawrence tell you.

Timely.


The GLAAD Awards — whatever they may be for — certainly were lucky to have a presenter of Lawrence's caliber deliver some really stale material.

It's worth noting that it's the official stance of the Biden White House that conversion therapy is bad and gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormones for kids, is good.

***

Tags: HARVEY WEINSTEIN MIKE PENCE

