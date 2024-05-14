TMZ: Jennifer Lawrence Suggests Vice President Mike Pence Is a Closeted Gay Man

Wow, first we had Taylor Lorenz attending the Pornhub annual awards, and now we have actress Jennifer Lawrence appearing at the GLAAD Awards, where she delivered a monologue about conversion therapy and how it doesn't work, as in Vice President Mike Pence's case. Oh, and Pence was apparently appearing at a Kids' Choice Awards ceremony for reasons we'll let Lawrence tell you.

#JenniferLawrence threw some SERIOUS shade at Vice President Mike Pence over his views on the LGBTQ community during her #GLAADAwards speech 😱 Take a look 👀 pic.twitter.com/CMW14aVImM — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2024

Timely.

In which she suggests devout Christian family man Mike Pence is a “gay pedophile.”



Ironic that the most heinous insult these people can come up with is “you’re one of us.” https://t.co/zuR3eshxKe — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 14, 2024

So edgy. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) May 13, 2024

Her script is from 8 years ago. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) May 13, 2024

I’ve got some killer jokes about Al Gore if this is what we’re doing now. — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) May 13, 2024

Roast Aaron Burr next — Ganymede (@MrPotatoNavy) May 14, 2024





Man if she’s living like six years in the past then wait until she finds out about her boyfriend Harvey Weinstein — Ryder Selmi (@RyderSelmi) May 14, 2024

Says the woman who slept with a pedo rapist and bragged about it #JenniferLawrence 🙄 pic.twitter.com/tF6DxB9jzA — Cee Cee (@Cee_Ceelicious) May 14, 2024

Wait, is being gay a bad thing? — Jack Knife (@JackKnifeMAGA) May 13, 2024

Did she insult any of the known pedophiles that she works with in Hollywood, or is she only upset that he's not one of them? — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) May 14, 2024

The joke is about as old and dead as her career.



And I don't even like Mike Pence. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) May 14, 2024

Hollywood pedos crying out "One Of US" as an insult is quite the funny. — Old School Wizard (@KeithPittdog13) May 14, 2024

The datedness of this makes sense when you realize she also hasn’t been relevant in years. — GhostOfRepublicanismPresent (@GhostlyElephant) May 13, 2024

2016 called. It wants their jokes back. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 14, 2024

Yeah, a Mike Pence joke… how topical. Who cares what this vacuous bimbo thinks about the degenerate alphabet people? — Fan Advocacy Network (@Fan_Advocacy) May 14, 2024

The GLAAD Awards — whatever they may be for — certainly were lucky to have a presenter of Lawrence's caliber deliver some really stale material.

It's worth noting that it's the official stance of the Biden White House that conversion therapy is bad and gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormones for kids, is good.

