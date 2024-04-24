Squatter in Detroit Explains How She's Put a Lot of Work and Money Into a House That Isn't Hers

You can tell that squatting is a problem. In New York, if you live in a house for 30 days, you're considered a tenant. When a homeowner kicked out the squatters in her mother's home and changed the locks, the police arrested her. If you call to have the utilities shut off, they'll refuse; New York law obligates you to pay the utility bills for the people occupying your home.

Not long after word got out, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill eliminating squatters’ rights in the state.

Someone in the replies said this story aired 10 years ago; who knows where she is now? A Fox News reporter spoke with a squatter in Detroit who doesn't care that the owner wants their house back.

A reporter speaks to a squatter in Detroit to hear her side of the story.



This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/qpJLlwWgr9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 24, 2024

New York indulges this. The law gives the squatters more rights than the owner.

The pause before she says she’s “blessed” by the electricity she’s stealing from her neighbor says it all.



Plus she’s living off of Social Security and disability.



She’s furnishing her stolen house with our tax dollars.



She would be living in a jail cell for this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 24, 2024

"You are stealing power"



"No...I'm blessed" — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) April 24, 2024

Notice how quickly DeSantis ended this in Florida. Why would anyone want to live in a blue state? Complete upside down moral universe. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) April 24, 2024

The only person hearing "her side of the story" should be a judge in a courtroom. She's a criminal and should be treated as such. — Spartan Guidance (@thespartanguide) April 24, 2024

“Squatters rights” is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of… squatting is theft, these people should have ZERO rights.

The second the lawful homeowner says they want them out, that’s it.. get out! — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 24, 2024

It’s crazy that criminals have more rights than hardworking Americans. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) April 24, 2024

We're not sure what squatters' rights are in Michigan, but she says she's been there a month and a half, so if it's anything like New York, she's now a legal tenant.

Our problems are fixable, but this is what Michigan voters asked for. — Max (@MaxNordau) April 24, 2024

It's bizarre how these people feel they have the right to literally steal another person's property, but yet have a clear conscience bc they're somehow entitled to it. 🤦‍♂️ — Slotyp_ist (@Slotyp_ist) April 24, 2024

That’s insane. Absolutely insane. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 24, 2024

"There is a lot of people dat encourage me to do it"



Yes, I believe that. — Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) April 24, 2024

One TikToker recently TikToker went viral after telling illegal immigrants how to "invade" homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws, and that he knew of seven Africans who'd taken over people's homes.

***