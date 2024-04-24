Hillary Clinton Spreads Rachel Maddow's Story of Ending Lunch Breaks for Child Workers
Squatter in Detroit Explains How She's Put a Lot of Work and Money Into a House That Isn't Hers

April 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

You can tell that squatting is a problem. In New York, if you live in a house for 30 days, you're considered a tenant. When a homeowner kicked out the squatters in her mother's home and changed the locks, the police arrested her. If you call to have the utilities shut off, they'll refuse; New York law obligates you to pay the utility bills for the people occupying your home.

Not long after word got out, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill eliminating squatters’ rights in the state.

Someone in the replies said this story aired 10 years ago; who knows where she is now? A Fox News reporter spoke with a squatter in Detroit who doesn't care that the owner wants their house back.

New York indulges this. The law gives the squatters more rights than the owner.

