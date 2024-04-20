Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE...
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Mother Jones Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is...
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'
We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to...
'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS...
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets...
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...
Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been...
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts

Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you know, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill Saturday providing Ukraine $61 billion more in aid. Democrats waved the Ukrainian flag on the House floor in celebration. Plenty of Republicans are upset with Speaker Mike Johnson for not tying security for our own border in the bill. The bill also provides aid to Israel and — in a very roundabout way — Taiwan, even though John Kirby has made it clear that the Biden administration does not recognize Taiwan as a country and doesn't support its independence.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Greg Price posted a few paragraphs of the bill stating that this was actually a "loan," and after November 15, the president may "cancel up to 50 percent of the total indebtedness incurred by Ukraine or anticipated to be incurred by Ukraine. After January 1, 2026, the president may cancel all debt, "such cancellation shall be final and irrevocable."

We don't think any member of Congress expects any of this aid to be repaid.

Recommended

Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Again, we never assumed this was a loan or that it was going to be paid back, so we're surprised to see this language in the bill. 

As for Israel:


***


Tags: AID UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week
FuzzyChimp
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)
Brett T.
Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)
Brett T.
Mother Jones Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point
Amy Curtis
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
Amy Curtis
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE Week FuzzyChimp
Advertisement