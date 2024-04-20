Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause

As you know, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass a bill Saturday providing Ukraine $61 billion more in aid. Democrats waved the Ukrainian flag on the House floor in celebration. Plenty of Republicans are upset with Speaker Mike Johnson for not tying security for our own border in the bill. The bill also provides aid to Israel and — in a very roundabout way — Taiwan, even though John Kirby has made it clear that the Biden administration does not recognize Taiwan as a country and doesn't support its independence.

Earlier this week, Greg Price posted a few paragraphs of the bill stating that this was actually a "loan," and after November 15, the president may "cancel up to 50 percent of the total indebtedness incurred by Ukraine or anticipated to be incurred by Ukraine. After January 1, 2026, the president may cancel all debt, "such cancellation shall be final and irrevocable."

Well, according to the just released bill, the president can forgive 50% of the loan after November of this year and the whole thing in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ZodmQqEDnh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2024

We don't think any member of Congress expects any of this aid to be repaid.

Again, we never assumed this was a loan or that it was going to be paid back, so we're surprised to see this language in the bill.

As for Israel:

🤔 Something doesn't add up…



Oh, that’s because GOP leadership wants to hide the fact that the Israel aid bill allocates +$9 billion in humanitarian aid to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yWEVPEEczG — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 17, 2024





