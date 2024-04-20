Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)

Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on April 20, 2024
Here's your feel-good video of the day. This comes just as Bill Maher does a segment on Hollywood and pedophilia.

Apparently, this man showed up at a hotel where he'd arranged to meet with two young girls, ages 7 and 11. Instead, the Seattle police were waiting. The pedophile pulled a gun but was shot dead by police.

A lot of people are surprised Seattle even still has a police department. But good job to the cops. Just wait — someone will find a reason to be mad about this.

***


Tags: PEDOPHILIA SEATTLE

