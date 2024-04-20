Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)

Here's your feel-good video of the day. This comes just as Bill Maher does a segment on Hollywood and pedophilia.

Apparently, this man showed up at a hotel where he'd arranged to meet with two young girls, ages 7 and 11. Instead, the Seattle police were waiting. The pedophile pulled a gun but was shot dead by police.

Seattle Police Department fatally shot a 67-year-old pedophile that arrived at a hotel to meet two young girls, ages 7 and 11.



When the suspect showed up to the hotel room, he pulled out a gun.



Seattle PD fatally shot the pedophile—saving tax payers thousands of dollars. pic.twitter.com/n4D0tOPmqw — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 20, 2024

Shouldn’t this be the standard? — Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@weirdostevo) April 20, 2024

Absolutely — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 20, 2024

No problem here.



The only correction is that they saved hundreds of thousands. The cost of prosecution, jail, evidence gathering and processing, etc. — Chris (@Bitter_Grizzly) April 20, 2024

I like the part where my taxes won't have to house this monster or pay for a trial. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) April 20, 2024

And nothing of value was lost. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 20, 2024

Seattle police have just protected countless future children from abųse. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 20, 2024

That was almost as satisfying as the wood chipper. — Silver Suntan (@Silver_Suntan) April 20, 2024

Removing child predators from existence is something I can get behind! — T M (@T_morgan61) April 20, 2024

I don't say this very often, but nice work police 👏 — Gilgamesh (@SnorkelCapital) April 20, 2024

A lot of people are surprised Seattle even still has a police department. But good job to the cops. Just wait — someone will find a reason to be mad about this.

