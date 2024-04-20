Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)

Here's your feel-good video of the day. This comes just as Bill Maher does a segment on Hollywood and pedophilia.
Apparently, this man showed up at a hotel where he'd arranged to meet with two young girls, ages 7 and 11. Instead, the Seattle police were waiting. The pedophile pulled a gun but was shot dead by police.
When the suspect showed up to the hotel room, he pulled out a gun.
Seattle PD fatally shot the pedophile—saving tax payers thousands of dollars. pic.twitter.com/n4D0tOPmqw
A lot of people are surprised Seattle even still has a police department. But good job to the cops. Just wait — someone will find a reason to be mad about this.
