'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization of Kids

Bill Maher has always been open about the fact he doesn't have children and never wanted to be a father. But he's one of the most sensible, logical, and consistent defenders of kids. Someone who thinks, as he says in the clip below, that 'it's every adult's job to protect them.'

WATCH:

It turns out for pedophiles in Hollywood, "It's A Small World After All." pic.twitter.com/4qUtOhXZYL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 20, 2024

Lots of truth in that eight minutes of video.

We all might disagree on many things politically, but everyone should agree with you on this. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 20, 2024

Everyone should, yet many on the Left will be mad at him. As they always are when he doesn't toe the leftists line.

You are one of the few public figures on the American left with any remaining integrity. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 20, 2024

Yes.

Progressives are going to come after Bill Maher for this.



He’s daring to challenge their gender ideology.



That’s almost as bad for them as saying abortion is wrong.



Maher is correct in what he says here.



Hands off the children. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 20, 2024

Oh, we're sure they will come after him.

Adults who refuse to keep their sex based ideologies completely away from children are engaging in intentional, targeted child sexual abuse. — 🐝SueBee 🐝 (@SMB466) April 20, 2024

Maher was right to call it 'entrapment.'

The same people that want to trans the kids also hate Trump.



What does that mean? 🤔 — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) April 20, 2024

As Maher said, they are so partisan that they'll demonize anyone who doesn't support their agenda.

Absolutely crazy. Keep drawing attention to this because it needs to end. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 20, 2024

All the attention. Especially after Biden's insane changes to Title IX.

Leaving innocent children out of the culture war shouldn’t be controversial. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) April 20, 2024

And yet it is.

Protecting children is the greatest thing you can do in life . Thanks for speaking out — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 20, 2024

It is. Maher is 100% correct on this.

Everything done in darkness will come to light. — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) April 20, 2024

Yes it will.

The crowd got real quiet when Bill hit them with the DeSantis was right button. — The Raymond G Stanley Jr (@raymondgstanley) April 20, 2024

You could've heard a pin drop.

But Maher was right to say it. Because DeSantis was right.

Wow, Bill Maher hits the bullseye 🎯 https://t.co/WKmBXuw4UT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

Nailed it, really.

"But at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion" 🔥



One of the most powerful monologues we've seen. Watch as liberal media & progressives come after Bill Maher for daring to say this out loud. https://t.co/YscctHTAMg — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 20, 2024

Really powerful.

Scathing. Protecting kids at all costs must become a bipartisan issue. Period. Full stop. https://t.co/MgICYK7gxs — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) April 20, 2024

It should be a bipartisan issue. But it's clearly not.

Bill Maher has a tendency to take one step forward and 2 steps back.



But this wasn’t a step. It was a major leap forward.



I don’t expect him to join our side, but it does help if he tells those folks doing all of this to back the Hell off. https://t.co/4xxUK9Zw3z — Tandy (@dantypo) April 20, 2024

A huge leap.

Two years ago, I made some of the same arguments that Maher is making—he even uses the Disney clip from my exclusive reporting, without attribution—and the centrists and center-left liberals were screaming about it. Curious to see if they call Maher the same names now. https://t.co/Jed4BcAw1V — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 20, 2024

Because they didn't like Rufo's politics, something Maher pointed out.

But we're sure the criticism will come.

He'll stick by what he said anyway, thankfully.

We are now at the point where the mainstream liberals are turning on gender activists.



They are losing, and we are winning. Keep pushing. https://t.co/wAFC9cVNgk — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 20, 2024

It was always an unsustainable movement.

Oh my goodness. Bill Maher has had some incredible final New Rules in recent years, but this might be his best and most important.



A must listen and then one of those share with ten friends. https://t.co/H5W7qg0b0L — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2024

Which is why we're sharing it with you, dear reader.