Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State

Kyle Rittenhouse is doing a speaking tour of college campuses to promote his book, "Acquitted." After a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters started little mini-riots outside Western Kentucky University and the University of Memphis, none other than David Hogg tweeted that "It would be a shame if students confronted Kyle Rittenhouse again when he speaks at Kent State in a few weeks."

A few weeks have passed and Rittenhouse did speak at Kent State University. Among the protesters was the man he shot in arm, Gaige Grosskreutz. Julio Rosas was there:

Gaige Grosskreutz, who now goes by Paul Prediger, at Kent State in opposition to Kyle Rittenhouse speaking on campus today: “Enough of the lies and the deceit that has been told by Kyle Rittenhouse for over three years about what actually happened…”@FrontlinesTPUSA @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/LuZA2tTJR8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 16, 2024

Dude, we all saw what actually happened. There was video. There were still photos. A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of murder because he was acting in self-defense.

I asked the Kent State student leaders what their response is to the video evidence/trial showing Rittenhouse shot in self-defense.



They had trouble coming up with an answer before landing on the justice system got it wrong in this case.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/QzpdaCSyeO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 17, 2024





Kyle Rittenhouse shot a pedophile and other crooks like Gaige who attacked his ex girlfriend and punched his own grandmother in the face but Gaige wants to save his reputation so he changed his name to [slowly sounding it out] Paulie Predator. https://t.co/aGGode3JXQ — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 17, 2024

Also this platform's new news feature is going to get pilloried by journalists here in the near future. pic.twitter.com/m0zH3iKC2h — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2024

Sometimes facts can get in the way of accomplishing something important. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 17, 2024

"… Gaige Grosskreutz admitted to pointing a gun at Rittenhouse before being shot, despite having a previous felony conviction for intoxicated use of a firearm. Grosskreutz's past includes arrests for prowling, drunk driving, felony burglary, and assaulting his grandmother."

Don’t forget Grosskruetz lied repeatedly to the media about having a permit to carry the gun he pulled on Kyle that night. — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) April 17, 2024

This clown all but set Kyle free all on his own when he admitted in court that he was only shot when he pointed his gun at him.😂



I could see why he'd be salty about his own stupidity... — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) April 17, 2024

“Lies and deceit told by” *checks notes* “multiple videos from multiple angles supported by witness testimony”. — Nunya (@imtweetn) April 17, 2024

Why are these criminal freaks allowed to use another name? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2024

Innocent men don't have to change their names. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) April 17, 2024

Remember that time he was on the stand, and he flat said he intended to shoot @ThisIsKyleR? And the prosecutor dropped his head into his hands?



Memories, huh?



🤣 — The ℭarlisle (@pkcarlislellc) April 16, 2024

"about what actually happened…”"



Uh, bro, it's all on video. We've all seen "what actually happened".



The only part missing from the video is the hilariously stereotypical criminal records of the people who died attacking him. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) April 16, 2024

We all watched the trial. We all saw the video testimony. Grosskreutz got what he deserved. The fact that he now goes by another name is even more absurd. — Josh Fee (@Obr3z) April 17, 2024

These university students are blindly taking the word of a criminal who couldn't even stay out of trouble after Kenosha, got a DWI a few months later. Just a total loser/burnout. — Ursus Horriblis (@Buoyant_Bear) April 17, 2024

If you asked three random university students they probably would tell you that Rittenhouse shot and killed three black men. Not to mention that … HE CROSSED STATE LINES. That was a big deal to those blaming Rittenhouse.

1. It's all on video.



2. Name the person Kyle shot when they weren't attacking him.



Thought so. Crickets. — Dave Begley (@DaveBegley3) April 17, 2024

If it weren’t for Rittenhouse’s excellent trigger discipline, he would have been dead.

He owes the kid a thank you. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 17, 2024

Rittenhouse took out two people who were trying to kill him, and it just happened to be they were criminal scumbags. But it's nice that students will still turn out to protest justice being done.

