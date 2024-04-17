Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State

Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Kyle Rittenhouse is doing a speaking tour of college campuses to promote his book, "Acquitted." After a mob of Black Lives Matter protesters started little mini-riots outside Western Kentucky University and the University of Memphis, none other than David Hogg tweeted that "It would be a shame if students confronted Kyle Rittenhouse again when he speaks at Kent State in a few weeks."

A few weeks have passed and Rittenhouse did speak at Kent State University. Among the protesters was the man he shot in arm, Gaige Grosskreutz. Julio Rosas was there:

Dude, we all saw what actually happened. There was video. There were still photos. A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of murder because he was acting in self-defense.


"… Gaige Grosskreutz admitted to pointing a gun at Rittenhouse before being shot, despite having a previous felony conviction for intoxicated use of a firearm. Grosskreutz's past includes arrests for prowling, drunk driving, felony burglary, and assaulting his grandmother."

If you asked three random university students they probably would tell you that Rittenhouse shot and killed three black men. Not to mention that … HE CROSSED STATE LINES. That was a big deal to those blaming Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse took out two people who were trying to kill him, and it just happened to be they were criminal scumbags. But it's nice that students will still turn out to protest justice being done.

***


Tags: KYLE RITTENHOUSE

