Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported, after being forced to name murdered nursing student "Lincoln" Riley during his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden went on MSNBC and apologized for referring to Riley's accused murder as an "alien." He said he should have said "undocumented." He didn't stop there, saying that the undocumented "built this country" and he wasn't going to treat any of them with disrespect — not even an alleged murderer.

Libs of TikTok has the story of a 16-year-old student who was suspended for three days for using the term "illegal alien" in an English assignment.

"… by helping to raise awareness to his story!"

The Associated Press Stylebook already warns reporters against using the word "alien," even though it appears in just about all the legislation on the undocumented.

Rep. Maxwell Frost posted that his blood was boiling because a colleague kept using the word.

We've noticed that the mainstream media seems to have settled on "migrants."

Yeah, his biggest problem with the border crisis is calling illegals "aliens."

And any hearing Frost attends is going to be bigoted, so he didn't need to add that.

***


Tags: ILLEGAL ALIEN

