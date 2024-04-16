Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’

As Twitchy reported, after being forced to name murdered nursing student "Lincoln" Riley during his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden went on MSNBC and apologized for referring to Riley's accused murder as an "alien." He said he should have said "undocumented." He didn't stop there, saying that the undocumented "built this country" and he wasn't going to treat any of them with disrespect — not even an alleged murderer.

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok has the story of a 16-year-old student who was suspended for three days for using the term "illegal alien" in an English assignment.

This is Christian. He’s a 16-year-old student in @CDHSSPARTANS.



He was suspended for 3 days after using the term “illegal alien” in an English assignment because it’s “offensive” and “disrespectful.” Now his record could be damaged.



Please support this based student by helping… pic.twitter.com/kz9GGtKmI4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 16, 2024

"… by helping to raise awareness to his story!"

The Associated Press Stylebook already warns reporters against using the word "alien," even though it appears in just about all the legislation on the undocumented.

Rep. Maxwell Frost posted that his blood was boiling because a colleague kept using the word.

Sitting in a bigoted hearing where one of my colleagues is consistently referring to immigrants as “aliens”. Disgusting. My blood is boiling. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) April 16, 2024

You should probably see a therapist about these irrational, uncontrollable emotions over mundane things.



At some point in your life you're going to have to grow up and stop demanding the world cater to your emotional demands. pic.twitter.com/D9SZuVZagg — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 16, 2024

Alien. Any person not a citizen or national of the United States as the term “alien” is defined in section 101(a)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(3)). This term may include a stateless person and is synonymous with “noncitizen” and “foreign national.” — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 16, 2024

Imagine getting mad about someone using the correct legal term. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) April 16, 2024

Maxwell, can you show us on the doll where the word touched you? — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) April 16, 2024

Except he's quite literally right, by definition. — ThenAlexSaid (@ThenAlexSaid1) April 16, 2024

Hopefully your colleagues can get it right... They are CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, not just aliens. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 16, 2024

An illegal alien murdered Laken Riley, but you’re more upset about a legal definition of his immigration status than by the fact that he had no business being here at all. You’re a piece of shit. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) April 16, 2024

Well, US law also refers to people from other nations who immigrate to the US as "aliens," so he's correct. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) April 16, 2024

You're ultimately upset because your vocabulary isn't very good, and the words you do know are largely subverted. — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Was your colleague talking about a legal alien, or an illegal alien? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 16, 2024

We've noticed that the mainstream media seems to have settled on "migrants."

They are illegal aliens. — Willie J. Montague (@WillieJMontague) April 16, 2024

Signal that virtue son. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) April 16, 2024

It's a legal term, idiot. The bigger issue is that your blood isn't boiling over 10 million illegal aliens being allowed into the country by Joe Biden. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 16, 2024

Yeah, his biggest problem with the border crisis is calling illegals "aliens."

And any hearing Frost attends is going to be bigoted, so he didn't need to add that.

***



