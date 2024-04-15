John Kirby Says Biden Doesn't Believe Iran Attack Needs to Lead to a Wider War

Election Interference: Would Trump Have Lost If Stormy Daniels Had Come Forward Earlier?
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we reported earlier, Fox News' Peter Doocy embarrassed NSC spokesman John Kirby by asking him about President Joe Biden's one-word message to Iran … "Don't." Iran did anyway, and the best that Kirby could do was say that the attack failed and was a huge embarrassment for Iran. No harm, no foul, right?

The Israelis knew this was coming. Biden even flew back to D.C. from his Delaware beach house vacation — that's how serious the situation has become. 

Kirby was in the White House briefing room Monday after appearing Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," where he assured us Biden doesn't believe that this needs to escalate into a wider war:

Even Kristen Welker wasn't buying it. Of course, we're in the midst of a wider war. It appears the Biden foreign policy strategy is to just ignore the whole thing.

We keep asking, sincerely: Name one competent member of the Biden administration. Just one. Mayorkas? Yellen? Buttigieg?

On Monday, Kirby was asked if there was any regret about unfreezing billions of dollars for Iran with the promise they use it for "humanitarian purposes." 

Probably the $6 billion in oil money unfrozen in exchange for five American hostages.

Kirby should probably get his talking point in sync with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"What unfreezing?"

This administration is going to deny it funded Iran's attack on Israel and then pretend the attack never happened.

***



