John Kirby Says Biden Doesn't Believe Iran Attack Needs to Lead to a Wider War

As we reported earlier, Fox News' Peter Doocy embarrassed NSC spokesman John Kirby by asking him about President Joe Biden's one-word message to Iran … "Don't." Iran did anyway, and the best that Kirby could do was say that the attack failed and was a huge embarrassment for Iran. No harm, no foul, right?

Advertisement

The Israelis knew this was coming. Biden even flew back to D.C. from his Delaware beach house vacation — that's how serious the situation has become.

Kirby was in the White House briefing room Monday after appearing Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," where he assured us Biden doesn't believe that this needs to escalate into a wider war:

Kristen:"Has this now escalated into a wider war?"



Kirby: "I don't think there's any reason that it needs to."



Kristen: "But has it? We are in the midst of a wider war."



Kirby: "The president doesn't believe that it needs to." pic.twitter.com/QyBB3ILlo8 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 14, 2024

Even Kristen Welker wasn't buying it. Of course, we're in the midst of a wider war. It appears the Biden foreign policy strategy is to just ignore the whole thing.

We have complete idiots running this shit show — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 14, 2024

He doesn't know what he's talking about, does he?

Seriously, with his leadership, Haiti could beat us in a week. — PyroFritz (@Agent69366) April 14, 2024

Needs to? These are the wishes of a child. — 1st Time Caller (@1stTimeCall) April 14, 2024

A bit too late to de-escalate...🫤 — Katrina⚡Nicole (@KatrinaCA) April 14, 2024

Oh well, if the president doesn’t think this has escalated into a wider war we should believe it. 🤣 — Kristin Martin (@Kri19480Martin) April 14, 2024

This is not giving me a whole lot of confidence — 🇺🇸TJNEWT🇺🇲👍MAGA/2024 (@TJNEWTON24) April 14, 2024

I feel safer already — IareMittenz (@IareMittenz) April 14, 2024

The president doesn’t know what day it is, he believes whatever his handlers tell him. It has escalated. The entire Biden Administration is incompetent. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 14, 2024

We keep asking, sincerely: Name one competent member of the Biden administration. Just one. Mayorkas? Yellen? Buttigieg?

On Monday, Kirby was asked if there was any regret about unfreezing billions of dollars for Iran with the promise they use it for "humanitarian purposes."

Q: "Now that we know the Iranians do not listen to President Biden's public warning, is there any regret here about unfreezing millions of dollars for Iranian leaders?"



KRIBY: "What unfreezing are you talking about?" pic.twitter.com/ZqHDBQG1lM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2024

Probably the $6 billion in oil money unfrozen in exchange for five American hostages.

Kirby should probably get his talking point in sync with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who signed on Biden's decision to unfreeze billions to Iran: "Iran has always used & focused its funds on supporting terror." pic.twitter.com/SkEL2Jcwpg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2024





Today I learned that apparently money isn't fungible. — Hannibal Lecture (@AltKurtis) April 15, 2024

We're not supposed to remember that. — Michael (@Michael05246380) April 15, 2024

"The adults are back in charge" — 乇乂T尺卂 丅卄l匸匚 (@Protiled) April 15, 2024

What unfreezing?!



These people think we’re stupid. — Charlie Glide (@tommy831) April 15, 2024

"What unfreezing?"

This administration is going to deny it funded Iran's attack on Israel and then pretend the attack never happened.

***







