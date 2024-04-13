Dr. Jill Biden Says Donald Trump Is 'Dangerous' to LGTBQ People
WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?
Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months...
Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy...
Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says She's Forcing a Second Vote on FISA
MSNBC Panel Flips Out Over Suggested ID/Citizenship Checks for Voting
Just Leave the Country Then: Seattle Dance Convention Says American Flag Uniforms Are...
Optics Backfire? WH Says Biden Won't Be at Home in Delaware All Weekend...
Miscarriage Is NOT Abortion
'Incredible': Here's What Biden Said Before Heading Off to Delaware for the Weekend
'We'll See You at Your House. We'll Murder You.' Pro-Hamas Nutjob Threatens City...
OOF: Twitter Reminds the Associated Press of Some OTHER People Who 'Lost the...
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give...

NBC News Headline on O.J. Simpson Is Even Worse Than the AP’s

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter, Pool

As we reported earlier, people are mocking the AP's ridiculous headline announcing the death of O.J. Simpson:

Advertisement

Nicole Brown Simpson nearly lost her head. Excuse us if we don't see Simpson as the victim here.

In a true "hold my beer" move, NBC News decided to come up with an even worse take.

Seriously? As we reported Marc Lamont Hill posted that O.J. Simpson was a monster and most definitely guilty of murder, but his acquittal was "the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system." A lot of us don't see it that way. But NBC News, writing under its NBC BLK imprint, reminds of of how Simpson's downfall was a symbol of something deeper to many black Americans.

Michelle Garcia reports:

With the trial’s every detail broadcast in wall-to-wall coverage on cable news — a pure anomaly at the time — Simpson’s downfall symbolized something deeper to many Black people, particularly with the 1992 L.A. riots still fresh in their minds. 

“The African American community has accepted him not as an athlete or a hero, but as someone in the criminal justice system who, like them, would have been railroaded, they would say, if he had not had a Johnnie Cochran there to rescue him,” said Charles Ogletree Jr., a Harvard Law School professor who told PBS’s “Frontline” in 2005 that as Simpson became more successful, he seemed to become increasingly disjointed from Blackness. (Cochran was a key member of Simpson’s legal defense team.)

“O.J. Simpson was raceless,” said Ogletree who founded Harvard’s Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice and died last year. “He was not a person who spent time in African American communities. He was not a person who was deeply committed to African American values.” 

Recommended

WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Hill said something similar, saying that Simpson had abandoned his community long before the double murder. And yet, as Garcia reports, "'Everybody was running out of their house, screaming and happy,' recalled journalist and cultural critic Jasmyne Cannick, who was a teenager living near Compton when the verdict came down," adding, "'He symbolized the Black man and the criminal justice system at the time,' Cannick said. 'Him beating the case, at the time, was everybody beating the case. We finally won one.'"

Simspon got away with murder, literally, but at least "we finally won one."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The intense era of the civil rights movement was in the 1960s. What kind of take is this? Simpson wasn't considered black, but blacks celebrated when he got away with murder because he'd beaten the racist justice system. Is that what we're supposed to take from this?

***


Tags: NBC NEWS RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time?
Chad Felix Greene
Iran Reportedly Launches Major Strike on Israel
Brett T.
Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months in Advance
Brett T.
Just Leave the Country Then: Seattle Dance Convention Says American Flag Uniforms Are 'Triggering'
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC Panel Flips Out Over Suggested ID/Citizenship Checks for Voting
Doug P.
Chivalry Is Dead and Feminism Killed It: Woman Asks Why Men Won't Give Up Their Seats on the Subway
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH Spoilers Ahead: Is This the Most Epic Gender Reveal of All Time? Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement