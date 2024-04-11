'Grotesque': White House Back to Naming and Shaming Those Republicans Who Accepted PPP Loans

As we reported a couple of days ago, the White House is reaching back into its bag of tricks to distract from the fact that President Joe Biden is defying the Supreme Court and illegally canceling student loans. "The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn't stop me," he bragged back in February. And as it did back in 2022 when faced with opposition, the White House started tweeting the amounts of PPP loans taken out by members of Congress who opposed student loan forgiveness. Never mind that the Paycheck Protection Program was authorized by Congress to allow businesses that were ordered to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic could continue to pay their employees. It's apples and oranges, but the White House thinks you're too stupid to notice.

This really is one of the most grotesque ongoing performances in recent memory. To justify illegal and immoral executive action, the White House is lambasting a bipartisan law passed by Congress that was implemented exactly as it was written. https://t.co/RjB1rC0glw — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 11, 2024

Emergency PPP loans were offered when the government forced businesses to cease operating normally during a global pandemic. They were designed to be forgiven if the money kept employees on payrolls. So: Totally unlike student loans. Very bad point, White House intern. https://t.co/stYgfMaMpc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 11, 2024

This is so gross. PPP, or Paycheck Protection Program, was a loan to businesses to pay employee salaries when the government forced them to shutter during COVID. There is no moral equivalence between loans govt forced business to take and loans students voluntarily assumed the… https://t.co/JzhMGmXzrC — Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) April 11, 2024

Once again I’m obligated to point out that this (student debt forgiveness to PPP) is a worthwhile comparison only for monumental idiots. https://t.co/b7pzrPeFLP — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 11, 2024

Precedent set: if you accept cash transfers from the federal government, the White House will name and shame you during policy disputes. Can only assume the silence from the “norms” crew means they understand — and endorse — this new reality. https://t.co/5CZp7pzMfQ — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 11, 2024

The idea that bribing Democrat voters by illegally paying off rich kid student debt is the same as a pandemic small business loans (that a bipartisan vote of Congress authorized) is just mind numbingly stupid.



And exactly what we have all come to expect from this administration. https://t.co/ES5RAmZKDC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 11, 2024

Sure, it’s a disingenuous comparison.



But idiots buy into it. Big time.



Could have avoided it altogether by NOT SHUTTING DOWN THE WORLD AND PRINTING $7 TRILLION I SUPPOSE https://t.co/T9UC8bbGTg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 11, 2024

The law coordinating these loans had forgiveness codified if certain stipulations were met, not so much for private student loans.

Why does the @WhiteHouse need to lie and misrepresent this fact? https://t.co/EnlWjFMseh — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) April 11, 2024

The White House needs to lie and misrepresent the facts because it knows what Biden is doing is unconstitutional and just a ploy to buy votes. Student debt isn't "canceled." It's just passed on to taxpayers who didn't go to college.

It’s truly alarming that the @WhiteHouse doesn’t understand the purpose and implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program. https://t.co/ZDXovWwI8d — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) April 11, 2024

Is it even legal for the publicly funded White House account to tweet partisan tweets? Especially when they are full of misinformation?



Seems like something China would do.



Can we get @CommunityNotes on this? https://t.co/vjFogrtugj — Fletcher T Daugo (@TheMaverick21) April 11, 2024

PPP was passed through Congress and meant to be forgiven if terms were met due to morons in government shutting businesses down, your vote buying scheme is an unconstitutional end run around Congress. https://t.co/ho0Fzr7toq — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 11, 2024

Deceitful. Despicable. Delusional.



There is no equivalence between the government offering small businesses PPP grants during the pandemic and students voluntarily taking out loans to pay for college.



Americans are sick and tired of Bidenomics and the White House’s lies. https://t.co/8D5yrI61mZ — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 11, 2024

The use of official government channels for partisan hit jobs was bad when Trump did it and bad when Biden does it.



The lows to which our governance has fallen remains shocking. https://t.co/N7nDKiYta4 — Scott Howard (@ConservaMuse) April 11, 2024

Right. Because the government destroying our economy & forcing business owners to shutter their doors vs. grown adults choosing to take out student loans so they can earn more money are totally the same thing. https://t.co/YlHaW5VlWF — Michael Lotfi (@MichaelLotfi) April 11, 2024

The “adults are back in the room” crowd keeps taking L after L. https://t.co/nnu3yQ1sm7 — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) April 11, 2024

Reminder that White House comms are spiteful, dishonest, and dependent on the stupidity of their audience because their boss is a spiteful and dishonest old man that depends on his audience’s stupidity. https://t.co/w81mru4Cvi — Radicalized Michael (@michaelpelech10) April 11, 2024

It’s shocking the White House doesn’t understand the difference between a business loan to keep paying employees, the ones they forced out of work for COVID. And passing debt for college students to taxpayers for bullshit degrees to buy votes. https://t.co/mfBXwZze0A — Dylan Ausherman (@DylanAusherman) April 11, 2024

Congrats to Biden & Dems, this is so vile & wrong that I’m now strongly considering voting for Trump who I despise. https://t.co/yDFb3sJwu4 — Jon (@Jon_D___) April 11, 2024

The adults are back in charge, except for the 12-year-old running the White House X feed. The American people understand the difference between PPP loans and student loans. Sure, it helps Biden buy some votes, but it also pisses off all of those who paid off their student loans or never took them out in the first place.

Why doesn't Biden just cancel all debt? Mortgage payments, car payments, etc. Why do college students get special treatment?

