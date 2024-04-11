Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was...
WATCH: Biden State Department DEI Chief Wants to 'Dismantle Traditional Structure at Every...
Best Economy Ever, Jack! NYT Reports Inflation 'Unexpectedly' Rose Sharply in March
Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP DRAGGED for Chicago Police Shooting Tweet
'Rent Free' Alert! L.A. Times' O.J. Simpson Obituary Temporarily Made It About Trump
Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With...
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her...
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims
New Presidential Poll RAINS All Over Democrats' Abortion Parade With Surprising, YUGE Resu...
COWARDS! Sen. John Kennedy BLISTERS Dems As Only HE Can for Blocking Mayorkas...
Check Out the Damage Big Tech Has Done to Twitchy by the NUMBERS...
CBS Gets Some Leads for New Show About 'False Stories, Conspiracy Theories and...
James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA...

'Grotesque': White House Back to Naming and Shaming Those Republicans Who Accepted PPP Loans

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 11, 2024
Twitter

As we reported a couple of days ago, the White House is reaching back into its bag of tricks to distract from the fact that President Joe Biden is defying the Supreme Court and illegally canceling student loans. "The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn't stop me," he bragged back in February. And as it did back in 2022 when faced with opposition, the White House started tweeting the amounts of PPP loans taken out by members of Congress who opposed student loan forgiveness. Never mind that the Paycheck Protection Program was authorized by Congress to allow businesses that were ordered to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic could continue to pay their employees. It's apples and oranges, but the White House thinks you're too stupid to notice.

Advertisement

Recommended

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
Advertisement

The White House needs to lie and misrepresent the facts because it knows what Biden is doing is unconstitutional and just a ploy to buy votes. Student debt isn't "canceled." It's just passed on to taxpayers who didn't go to college.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The adults are back in charge, except for the 12-year-old running the White House X feed. The American people understand the difference between PPP loans and student loans. Sure, it helps Biden buy some votes, but it also pisses off all of those who paid off their student loans or never took them out in the first place.

Advertisement

Why doesn't Biden just cancel all debt? Mortgage payments, car payments, etc. Why do college students get special treatment?

***


Tags: JOE BIDEN PANDEMIC PPP WHITE HOUSE STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid
Brett T.
Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was 'Necessary'
Brett T.
WATCH: Biden State Department DEI Chief Wants to 'Dismantle Traditional Structure at Every Juncture'
Amy Curtis
Catherine Herridge Tells Congress What She Was Working on When CBS Locked Her Out and Seized Files
Doug P.
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP DRAGGED for Chicago Police Shooting Tweet
Amy Curtis
Chef Jose Andres Has Some Explaining to Do After Hamas Pictured Riding With World Central Kitchen Convoy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid Brett T.
Advertisement