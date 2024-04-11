Christopher Wray SQUIRMS When Pressed on Biden’s Classified Documents, Mar-a-Lago Raid

Best Economy Ever, Jack! NYT Reports Inflation 'Unexpectedly' Rose Sharply in March
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 11, 2024
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

We usually try to keep things brief here at Twitchy (remember when tweets were limited to 140 characters?). But this is six minutes and 13 seconds of video that you need to see. Rep. Elise Stefanik absolutely spanks FBI Director Christopher Wray with her line of questioning, both about an audio recording of President Joe Biden telling his ghostwriter he has the classified stuff downstairs and about the raid on Mar-a-Lago and whether the FBI had any communication with the Biden White House. Oh, and TikTok.

Seriously, this is amazing:

"Watch FBI Director Chris Wray squirm as Rep. Elise Stefanik grills him on the Biden classified docs scandal. These are political hacks who have no business in the U.S. government."

It's amazing that liberals are furious with Special Counsel Robert Hur for concluding that Biden was too mentally feeble to stand trial. He didn't recommend charges even though Biden had classified documents in his house and his garage dating back to his days as a senator. We knew that Biden had read from classified documents to his ghostwriter, but we weren't aware there was an audio recording — we were told the ghostwriter had conveniently deleted all the audio files from his computer during the investigation for "innocent reasons."

It's crazy that Wray still has a job. 

Commentary: Special Counsel Hur's report truncated a fuller assessment of Joe Biden's knowledge aforethought and criminal intention of illegally procuring and storing classified information at insecure locations from the time he was senator through his time as vice president. The case should have been recommended to a grand jury to assess the evidence, and a jury trial appointed, such as the case for former President Donald Trump, who is on much stronger legal ground for storing classified documents at his designated, SCIF-authorized, White House office at Mar-a-Lago.

Biden was guilty as hell. But he was cooperative, OK? Give him some credit for that.

What percentage of FBI agents are like Wray, do you suppose? The FBI really needs to be burned to the ground and rebuilt from scratch.

***


