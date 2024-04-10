Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Sentenced to One Month in Prison

This news is actually from Tuesday, but it doesn't look like the mainstream media is picking it up and running with it. The Hill and Politico both have stories, though. Aimee Harris, the Florida woman who "stole" Ashley Biden's diary and sold it to Project Veritas, has been sentenced to one month in prison and three years of supervised release.

Advertisement

Florida woman is sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden’s daughter’s diary https://t.co/CS4qgfyTJG — POLITICO (@politico) April 9, 2024

Prosecutors accused Aimee Harris of stealing the president’s daughter’s diary in September 2020. The diary contained “highly personal entries” as well as tax records, a cellphone and family photographs, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). https://t.co/j0CGjrGa02 — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2024

Judge Laura Taylor called Harris' actions "despicable." Others have called the contents of the diary despicable.

Has there ever been a federal prosecution over a stolen diary, ever? https://t.co/EnI6l6PejB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 9, 2024

The FBI raided the offices of Project Veritas. The Biden Department of Justice asked for four to 10 months in prison.

The president’s daughter left the diary behind when she permanently left the location. Does the law define that as “stolen”? Seems like a stretch to this non-lawyer. — Katherine D (@kmd2210) April 9, 2024

Apparently, she'd left it under a mattress, where Harris found it.

Druggie Ashley Biden's lawyers acting like the barely literate diary she left in a flophouse is some ancient scroll: "one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property in August 2022" — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2024

Why are Biden's middle-aged kids on drugs and leaving laptops and diaries oversharing everywhere? At some point you have to ask "WTF was wrong with your parenting?" — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2024

The sentencing confirms the diary and its contents are real. That leaves the uncomfortable entries where Ashley says she dreaded her father getting into the shower with her. It's cool, though. Ed Krassenstein posted that "virtually all pediatricians and child psychologists support" fathers showering with their young daughters.

There's a verified diary that someone is going to prison over that includes accusations from the president's daughter that he molested her and showered with her inappropriately, and the mainstream press won't even mention it.



Just astonishing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 10, 2024

To be clear: Joe Biden's daughter wrote in a diary that her Dad took showers with her as a kid and questions if he molested her, somebody found it, sold it to journalists, those journalists were raided by the feds, and Biden's DOJ put the person who found it in jail. https://t.co/fu33kXombB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 10, 2024





Alternate Headline: Ashley Biden's Diary is real. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

Odd Politico is uninterested in the contents of the diary — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 9, 2024

The diary that was a conspiracy before it wasn't? — Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) April 9, 2024

"What was written in the diary?"



-What an actual news source would inquire. — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) April 10, 2024

Unreal, since Biden’s daughter abandoned it. I guess Hunter will try again to get the computer repair guy jailed. What a family. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 9, 2024

I’m assuming then it was true what was leaked. — Aaron (@AaronWesco) April 10, 2024

Well if she was convicted, that means the diary information must be real. Joe took showers with her at the least. — L0PHT (@l0_pht) April 10, 2024

What was in the diary, journalists? — Chris Knight (@samensign43) April 10, 2024

Anything interesting in the diary? — Deplorable Raccoon Dog (@watchingthewea1) April 10, 2024

So after we were all told it was Russian disinformation, and now you all are now forced to admit it’s real. — Owl Holler (@Owl_Holler) April 10, 2024

So it was real, any comment on the content or is that not journalism worthy? — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

Who’s going to be the first reporter to ask Joe about this? — George Sears 🇺🇸🐍 (@Not_Solidus) April 9, 2024

By “highly personal entries”, you mean allegations Joe molested her. 👀 — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) April 10, 2024

Russians could have slipped those pages into the diary and left it where it could be found.

***