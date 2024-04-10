Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Sentenced to One Month in Prison

African American Caucus Pushes to Rename Francis Scott Key Bridge, Citing Racism
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

This news is actually from Tuesday, but it doesn't look like the mainstream media is picking it up and running with it. The Hill and Politico both have stories, though. Aimee Harris, the Florida woman who "stole" Ashley Biden's diary and sold it to Project Veritas, has been sentenced to one month in prison and three years of supervised release.

Judge Laura Taylor called Harris' actions "despicable." Others have called the contents of the diary despicable.

The FBI raided the offices of Project Veritas. The Biden Department of Justice asked for four to 10 months in prison.

Apparently, she'd left it under a mattress, where Harris found it.

The sentencing confirms the diary and its contents are real. That leaves the uncomfortable entries where Ashley says she dreaded her father getting into the shower with her. It's cool, though. Ed Krassenstein posted that "virtually all pediatricians and child psychologists support" fathers showering with their young daughters.


Russians could have slipped those pages into the diary and left it where it could be found.

***

