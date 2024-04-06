Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters

AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on April 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

There are still some people who think that the Hunter Biden laptop really was Russian disinformation. Back in 2022, the government's new Minister of Truth, Nina Jankowicz, who chaired the administration's new Disinformation Governance Board, tweeted that voters had been fed "a fairy tale about a laptop repair shop." Some thought the laptop was real, but that the Russians had hacked into it and planted fake emails. Hunter Biden put the whole thing to rest last fall when he sued Rudy Giuliani for wrongly accessing and sharing his personal data, proving that it was, indeed, real.

Advertisement

We reported a couple of days ago that the Biden Department of Justice asked for four to 10 months in prison for the woman who stole Ashley Biden's diary, lending even more credibility that it was the real deal. One of the excerpts from the diary we've tried to avoid was a passage about Joe Biden taking inappropriate showers with her.

OK, so the diary is real, and Ashley was afraid of her father jumping into the shower with her.

Ed Krassenstein really outdid himself this time defending Biden, claiming that most pediatricians recommend that fathers take showers with their young daughters. No, really.

"Virtually all!"

They're doing the pattern: It's not happening. OK, it is happening, and here's why that's a good thing.

Remarkably, the tweet is still up … Krassenstein is probably making good revenue from ad sharing.

We're no fans of Biden by a long shot, but we'd sort of left the diary alone. But now Biden's supporters are defending him over these allegations?

***

