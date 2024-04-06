Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters

There are still some people who think that the Hunter Biden laptop really was Russian disinformation. Back in 2022, the government's new Minister of Truth, Nina Jankowicz, who chaired the administration's new Disinformation Governance Board, tweeted that voters had been fed "a fairy tale about a laptop repair shop." Some thought the laptop was real, but that the Russians had hacked into it and planted fake emails. Hunter Biden put the whole thing to rest last fall when he sued Rudy Giuliani for wrongly accessing and sharing his personal data, proving that it was, indeed, real.

Advertisement

We reported a couple of days ago that the Biden Department of Justice asked for four to 10 months in prison for the woman who stole Ashley Biden's diary, lending even more credibility that it was the real deal. One of the excerpts from the diary we've tried to avoid was a passage about Joe Biden taking inappropriate showers with her.

🇺🇸And this is the man protecting our children. Absolutely disgusting.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WmmGbva83Q — MAGAMARINE (@John01693381459) April 6, 2024

OK, so the diary is real, and Ashley was afraid of her father jumping into the shower with her.

Ed Krassenstein really outdid himself this time defending Biden, claiming that most pediatricians recommend that fathers take showers with their young daughters. No, really.

There are plenty of fathers who have been in the same shower as their young daughters. Virtually all Pediatricians and child psychologists support it up until a certain age. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 4, 2024

"Virtually all!"

No they don't Ed. On what planet do they. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) April 5, 2024

My dad never did that once. But those “type” of fathers are probably doing 25-life for crime against minors. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 5, 2024

Quick note: if you ever feel the need to downplay pedophilia because someone in your party was accused of it, you’re morally bankrupt. — Lee Ritz, MD (Ob/Vee/Us) (@lee_ritz) April 5, 2024

You really should delete this Ed. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 5, 2024

How is this still up? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2024

One of the most disturbing tweets I've ever seen that hasn't been deleted after 12 hours. — foundring 🇺🇸 (@foundring1) April 5, 2024

No. Absolutely not. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 5, 2024

This is up there for worst tweet of all time — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) April 5, 2024

Just no. Never ever ever in a shower or tub with my daughter at any age. Wrong on so many levels. So now the left wants to normalize this too? Depraved, sad people...all of you. — Chris Michael (@CMichaelATL) April 5, 2024

First the diary didn't exist. Then it was forgery. Now you're defending what it reveals. Repent. — Steven DeLay (@StevenDeLay4) April 5, 2024

They're doing the pattern: It's not happening. OK, it is happening, and here's why that's a good thing.

Ummm I have never showered with my kids. That is weird and should be investigated. As should @EdKrassen and anyone who agrees with him. — Steve Cramer (@enslaved1s) April 5, 2024

She wrote about it in her diary in the same section where she's trying to figure out why she feels like she was molested as a child...



Is that normal, Ed? — Max McGuire (@MaxMcGuireTX) April 5, 2024

Advertisement

No Ed that’s gross and disturbing. I never showered with my father. No man needs to shower with their daughter. — SabrinaSage MD (@pollard6_katie) April 5, 2024

Remarkably, the tweet is still up … Krassenstein is probably making good revenue from ad sharing.

We're no fans of Biden by a long shot, but we'd sort of left the diary alone. But now Biden's supporters are defending him over these allegations?

Uhhh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 5, 2024

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



