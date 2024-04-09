Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses in October

Whenever Rolling Stone wades into politics, you know you're in for some far-left bootlicking. The magazine of the counterculture is fully behind an 81-year-old white man with a history of both lies and racist statements. They seem to think that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who initially was running for president as a Democrat against President Joe Biden, poses a threat to Biden. Will he siphon off votes? In any case, a campaign official has said Kennedy's number one priority is ensuring Biden loses in November. That makes perfect sense because 1) Biden is the incumbent and 2) Kennedy is running to take his place. Shocking, we know.

More: https://t.co/TOsObMMWv6 pic.twitter.com/5taLguUbbO — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 8, 2024

Nikki McCann Ramirez reports:

A campaign official for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said her “number one priority” is defeating President Joe Biden, and that Kennedy’s campaign could help throw the election to former President Donald Trump. Rita Palma, a New York state director for the Kennedy campaign, told a group of Republican voters on April 5, “The only way that Trump can even [have a] remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot. If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen.” Palma’s comments were first reported by CNN. “Whether you support Bobby or Trump, we all oppose Biden. And my thoughts are that’s the number one priority in the country. I’m going to vote for Bobby,” Palma said in additional video footage reviewed by Rolling Stone. “However, if I wake up Nov. 6, and Trump wins, I’m not going to be overly upset. But if Biden wins, we’re all going to be terribly upset because he’s ruining America. And the people that control him are ruining our country.”

He is ruining America. Where's the news story here?

Um yeah, that's how it works. The challengers want the incumbent to lose. Welcome to politics 101. https://t.co/CKDfZzM4wv — Chris (@chriswithans) April 8, 2024

Shocking how a candidate wants to beat another. Especially a spiteful SOB who won't allow SS protection for a Kennedy. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 9, 2024

Why else would he be running if it’s not to win? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) April 9, 2024

Seems like he’d take more of the MAGA vote to me but what do I know 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Malik S. Parker (@TheReelMalik) April 9, 2024

So, this is the new DNC talking point. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) April 9, 2024

Imagine that, we have a shared goal. — Rando (@ATypicalRandom) April 9, 2024

That's the number one priority for a lot of Americans. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 9, 2024

But he hurts Trump libs told us for months 🤣🤣🤣 — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) April 9, 2024

Umm is there something wrong with that? He's running against him. Of course he wants Biden to lose. — stephen 1 (@Deadon775) April 9, 2024

Hello, the majority of America realizes the fascist Biden is the problem. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) April 9, 2024

Hit piece.



Scaring the libs. — DumbOlDad (@dumboldad) April 9, 2024

Great goal.

Americans agree. — Janny (@jannykmak) April 9, 2024

Those terms are acceptable — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) April 9, 2024

That should be everyone’s goal — Chill (@Chillcatser) April 9, 2024

Sounds like a great plan to me. — Chris Miller (@MillerKMP3) April 9, 2024

Good. That should be the goal of this entire country. — Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) April 9, 2024

Leftist nuts like Keith Olbermann say that Kennedy "must be forced to withdraw from the ballot" because he's an insurrection denier. All the people preaching that we have to save democracy sure didn't want Kennedy on the Democratic ticket as a challenger and they want Donald Trump stricken from the ballot as well.

