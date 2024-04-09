Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes...
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon...
Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With...
Some California Reparations Bills Are Facing Opposition and Possible Legal Challenges
Overturning Roe Was the Easy Part: Pro-Life Debate Gets MUCH Tougher in a...
NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election
Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is...
Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote
President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories
It's a Cult: Climate Defiance's Thread on the Eclipse Is Boatload of Cringe
Off the Reservation: Liz Warren Believes Israel's War Will Be Legally Considered a...
Sunny Hostin: Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes, and Cicadas Are All Caused by Climate Change

Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses in October

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Whenever Rolling Stone wades into politics, you know you're in for some far-left bootlicking. The magazine of the counterculture is fully behind an 81-year-old white man with a history of both lies and racist statements. They seem to think that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who initially was running for president as a Democrat against President Joe Biden, poses a threat to Biden. Will he siphon off votes? In any case, a campaign official has said Kennedy's number one priority is ensuring Biden loses in November. That makes perfect sense because 1) Biden is the incumbent and 2) Kennedy is running to take his place. Shocking, we know.

Advertisement

Nikki McCann Ramirez reports

A campaign official for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said her “number one priority” is defeating President Joe Biden, and that Kennedy’s campaign could help throw the election to former President Donald Trump.

Rita Palma, a New York state director for the Kennedy campaign, told a group of Republican voters on April 5, “The only way that Trump can even [have a] remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot. If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen.” Palma’s comments were first reported by CNN. 

“Whether you support Bobby or Trump, we all oppose Biden. And my thoughts are that’s the number one priority in the country. I’m going to vote for Bobby,” Palma said in additional video footage reviewed by Rolling Stone. “However, if I wake up Nov. 6, and Trump wins, I’m not going to be overly upset. But if Biden wins, we’re all going to be terribly upset because he’s ruining America. And the people that control him are ruining our country.”

He is ruining America. Where's the news story here?

Recommended

Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leftist nuts like Keith Olbermann say that Kennedy "must be forced to withdraw from the ballot" because he's an insurrection denier. All the people preaching that we have to save democracy sure didn't want Kennedy on the Democratic ticket as a challenger and they want Donald Trump stricken from the ballot as well.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: JOE BIDEN ROLLING STONE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral
Brett T.
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon Musk
Brett T.
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With a 'Nudge'
Brett T.
Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Amy Curtis
Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is 'Mostly Gases' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral Brett T.
Advertisement