Keith Olbermann Says RFK Jr. 'Must Be Forced to Withdraw From the Ballot'

Anti-Trumpers sure are saying a lot of undemocratic things to save democracy itself from a second Donald Trump term. The Colorado Supreme Court already tried kicking him off the ballot, arguing that he was an insurrectionist and therefore ineligible to hold office. The Supreme Court killed that idea, but Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold remains butthurt:

Advertisement

Jena Griswold: "Anybody who stands up to Donald Trump or the MAGA right is barraged with threats, and a lot of us standing up just happen to be women so those threats are not only violent but sexist in nature. And make no mistake, this is part of the strategy." pic.twitter.com/EdD95lMHaH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 31, 2024

Calm down, lady.

Now another fearless defender of democracy, Keith Olbermann, is demanding that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be stricken from the ballot because of his view on January 6. Kennedy told an interviewer, "I have not examined the evidence in detail, but reasonable people, including Trump opponents, tell me there is little evidence of a true insurrection. They observe that the protesters carried no weapons, had no plans or ability to seize the reins of government, and that Trump himself had urged them to protest 'peacefully."

Now being an insurrection denier is grounds for removing from the ballot.

This - in the @RobertKennedyJr statement on January 6 - is mealy-mouthed and disqualifying.



He must be forced to withdraw from the ballot.



The man is unprincipled and moronic and has the awareness of crushed brick. #RFKOut pic.twitter.com/PuEf9MmHwu — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 5, 2024

Who's going to force him?

How very pro-democracy of you, Keith. pic.twitter.com/lmXVW9qh9k — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) April 5, 2024

“He must be forced to withdraw from the ballot”

Sounds mighty fascist of you — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) April 5, 2024

You are just a pathetic individual that still believes there was an insurrection. — 🪖ULTRAMAGA-47🇺🇸 (@1776usmc0321) April 5, 2024

Cry more. — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 5, 2024

Democracy isn’t a thing for you huh? — 🇺🇸 Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveOreno11) April 6, 2024

You can't just cancel someone's ballot appearance.



It's not your show on ESPN.



Or your show on Fox Sports.



Or your show on MSNBC.



Or your show on Current. — Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) April 5, 2024

Speaking of self-awareness..... — Brett (@subvet_brett) April 5, 2024

So we should ban him from the ballot, you know, to save democracy. — andrew wittmer (@wittmer0313) April 5, 2024

Keith should be forced to withdraw from the internet. — Shnikes 🇺🇸 (@Shnikes_34) April 5, 2024

Interesting take — Trump should be removed from the ballot for inciting an insurrection, and Kennedy should be removed from the ballot for not calling it an insurrection. That would just leave Joe Biden on the ticket. That doesn't sound very democratic.

Advertisement

***