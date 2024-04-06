I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again
Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be...
Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
President Joe Biden Recalls Having a Very Close Relationship With the Greek Church
AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's...
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson...
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump...
Biden Campaign's Raising Money From 'Folks Like You' While Trump's Catering to the...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...

Keith Olbermann Says RFK Jr. 'Must Be Forced to Withdraw From the Ballot'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Anti-Trumpers sure are saying a lot of undemocratic things to save democracy itself from a second Donald Trump term. The Colorado Supreme Court already tried kicking him off the ballot, arguing that he was an insurrectionist and therefore ineligible to hold office. The Supreme Court killed that idea, but Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold remains butthurt:

Advertisement

Calm down, lady.

Now another fearless defender of democracy, Keith Olbermann, is demanding that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be stricken from the ballot because of his view on January 6. Kennedy told an interviewer, "I have not examined the evidence in detail, but reasonable people, including Trump opponents, tell me there is little evidence of a true insurrection. They observe that the protesters carried no weapons, had no plans or ability to seize the reins of government, and that Trump himself had urged them to protest 'peacefully."

Now being an insurrection denier is grounds for removing from the ballot.

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Advertisement

Who's going to force him?

Interesting take — Trump should be removed from the ballot for inciting an insurrection, and Kennedy should be removed from the ballot for not calling it an insurrection. That would just leave Joe Biden on the ticket. That doesn't sound very democratic.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: KEITH OLBERMANN INSURRECTION JANUARY 6 ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
I'm Not Woke: Fetterman Surprises Again and Democrats Are Mad … Again
FuzzyChimp
Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be Allowed to Play
Brett T.
Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation
Brett T.
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South Brett T.
Advertisement