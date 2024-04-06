Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
President Joe Biden Recalls Having a Very Close Relationship With the Greek Church
AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's...
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson...
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump...
Biden Campaign's Raising Money From 'Folks Like You' While Trump's Catering to the...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a...

Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be Allowed to Play

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Utah star guard star Caitlin Clark is an incredible player; she scored 41 points and added seven rebounds and 12 assists — a near-triple-double performance — to defeat LSU and advance to the final four. Jemele Hill had to make Clark's celebrity status all about race, though, saying, "Oh, here's this wonderful, kind soul from the great state of Iowa, representing middle America."

Advertisement

Last month, @HoopMixOnly asked for one good reason why Clark couldn't compete in the NBA:

Clark will be playing against South Carolina, and head coach Dawn Staley would be fine if a biological male joined the team — "If you consider yourself a woman and you wanna play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play."

Let's see it.

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

A lot of people are saying Staley seemed like she didn't want to answer that question, but knew she had to give the politically correct answer. Imagine the viewership if an NBA player decided he was a woman and joined the WNBA.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BASKETBALL NCAA BASKETBALL TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation
Brett T.
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Brett T.
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
FuzzyChimp
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South Brett T.
Advertisement