Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be Allowed to Play

Utah star guard star Caitlin Clark is an incredible player; she scored 41 points and added seven rebounds and 12 assists — a near-triple-double performance — to defeat LSU and advance to the final four. Jemele Hill had to make Clark's celebrity status all about race, though, saying, "Oh, here's this wonderful, kind soul from the great state of Iowa, representing middle America."

Last month, @HoopMixOnly asked for one good reason why Clark couldn't compete in the NBA:

Because 100% of the males in the NBA are bigger, stronger, faster, can jump higher and have more athleticism than 100% of the female college and WNBA players who ever existed or ever will exist.



Clark will be playing against South Carolina, and head coach Dawn Staley would be fine if a biological male joined the team — "If you consider yourself a woman and you wanna play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play."

South Carolina Head Coach says men should be allowed to compete as women.



Women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said:



"If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play."



Let's see it.

This is precisely how women lose their rights — by allowing men to take them.



It's inexcusable for Dawn Staley to say it's OK for a man to compete in women's sports.



There's no logical defense or explanation for it other than wokeness.



The correct way phrase this question to South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley:



A lot of people are saying Staley seemed like she didn't want to answer that question, but knew she had to give the politically correct answer. Imagine the viewership if an NBA player decided he was a woman and joined the WNBA.

***