Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South

As Twitchy reported, students at Vanderbilt University in Nashville occupied the chancellor's office to protest the cancellation of a pro-Palestine referendum from being voted on by students. They peed in water bottles because they weren't allowed to use the restrooms. One of the Hamas sympathizers called 911 because a young woman was “being denied the right to change her tampon.” The student tried to shame a police officer: "You are black in America, and you're NOT standing with the marginalized people of the world. What does that make you?" they asked.

WSMV reports that there were three expulsions and one suspension when the protest turned violent. "Three students were charged with Class A misdemeanor assault after pushing the officer and a staff member as they entered the building. The fourth student was charged with vandalism after allegedly breaking a window on the outside of the building."

Three of the Vanderbilt students who participated in the sit-in have been expelled.



Another has been suspended and the rest are on probation. pic.twitter.com/YKIEErgV63 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 6, 2024

One of those expelled is 19-year-old activist Jack Petocz, who posted in a lengthy thread just what went down.

I'm Jack Petocz, a 19 y/o activist that's been fighting for marginalized people for years.



Yesterday, I was expelled from Vanderbilt University for peacefully protesting the genocide in Palestine.



Vanderbilt will let sexual assaulters walk free, but expel passionate organizers. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

For months, administration has suppressed student voices fighting for Palestine.



This includes hyper-surveillance, discrimination towards our SJP and JVP chapters, and cancelling a student-led referendum to divest Vanderbilt Student Government funds from mass slaughter. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

After exhausting every other avenue, 27 students engaged in a sit-in at our chancellor’s office.



During this time, Vandy denied us of our basic humanity, restricting access to food, water, restrooms, or medical care.



All the while, being cornered by a wall of police & admin. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

To terminate the protest, Vanderbilt arrested 4 students, including me, and forcibly removed 20+ others with police intervention.



We were evicted from campus until Vanderbilt had decided our fate for the ultimate crime of caring as 33,000 people have been murdered. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

Yesterday, they released disciplinary decisions, expelling 3 students, suspending 1, and putting 22 others on probation.



This is how a school claiming to champion “free speech” reacts to students rallying together in compassion & love for those outside Vanderbilt's ivory towers. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

I came to Vanderbilt with the dream of escaping the rampant bigotry and institutional repression I experienced in the Deep South.



That dream has soured.



Make no mistake, we will be appealing and attempting to rectify this obscene and undue punishment. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

Having seen the news story first, I find Jack's account of the incident wildly off-base.



Sure that's his perception, just wow at how far from reality it appears to be. — Laurie (@laurieinri) April 6, 2024

Read this whining thread and compare it to the facts mentioned below about the charges (Jack was one of the students arrested).



These people think they are entitled to intimidate, bully, and harass others without consequences. They think rules shouldn't apply to them because… https://t.co/JhyycsuHYA pic.twitter.com/LpDPyyPwaw — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 6, 2024

They think rules shouldn't apply to them because they (wrongly) view their cause as just. The levels of entitlement are absurd, including whining that they weren't getting bathroom breaks and food deliveries after illegally occupying a building they weren't supposed to be in. And when they face consequences or are held to the same standards as anyone else would be if they behaved similarly, they act outraged. I hope this kid grows up one day, but until then he doesn't belong at any serious educational institution.

“a 19 y/o activist that's been fighting for marginalized people for years.”



Like when he rage-quit his weekend Publix job in high school because he thought DeSantis had banned saying “gay.” ✊ pic.twitter.com/qNvdQtNuTN — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 6, 2024

At 19, he's been fighting for *years.*



A Spartacus for our time. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 6, 2024

This is the same protest where they called 911 about toxic shock syndrome due to a tampon. Claimed a woman was not allowed to use the bathroom even though an officer was recorded assuring the students that they would not be arrested if they left the building. Not serious people — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) April 6, 2024

1) There is no genocide, but the terrorist group whose side you’ve taken is explicitly genocidal. 2) Being deeply wrong about it this isn’t why you were expelled. 3) Good for Vandy. ⚓️ https://t.co/oSpPD7wmRT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2024

These guys think they are above the rules because their cause is so just, only really it's just ignorance they are using to justify bullying and harassment of others that would never be tolerated from any other group. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 6, 2024

Also, their cause is deeply unjust. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2024

It's fun watching the start of a new grifting career. Let's see how soon before he's on NBC — Uncle O'fear (@leanrum) April 6, 2024

Probably the first time he’s ever faced any consequences for his behavior. Good for Vanderbilt. — Jenn 🌿 (@MsBookAHolic) April 6, 2024

I think this is all performance, and he’s just trying to raise his profile on social media. Looks to me like he sees this as a career path. — Greg Wa (@xgwakex) April 6, 2024

Vanderbilt University has nothing to do with Israel's actions in Gaza, and you were expelled for acting like a petulant child.



Good news though.



Now you have plenty of free time to go to Gaza yourself and actually help.



Good luck! — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) April 6, 2024

Since your parents failed to teach you about consequences someone else had to. It’s time to grow up. Now go put on your big boy shoes and do something productive that doesn’t involve whining and screaming and pretending to be “marginalized.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 6, 2024

You're 19, dude.



Exactly how many years have you been "fighting for marginalized people"? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 6, 2024

Found out — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 6, 2024

Hey Jack Petocz,



Was this you pushing the security guard?



If so, this wasn’t peaceful and you’re lucky you’re not in jail.pic.twitter.com/eLCxcKbDHQ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 6, 2024

Thank you @VanderbiltU for keeping your students safe from people like Jack Petocz. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 6, 2024

Incidentally, we just learned that tuition for the 2024-2025 school year at Vanderbilt will set you back more than $100,000. Sounds pretty marginalized.

This is insane



Next year, Vanderbilt’s cost of attendance for **undergrads** will be $100K



That’s roughly what students pay for LAW SCHOOL at YALE (right) pic.twitter.com/eUPHwe09md — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 6, 2024

Harvard will probably award him the David Hogg Scholarship.

