Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on April 06, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, students at Vanderbilt University in Nashville occupied the chancellor's office to protest the cancellation of a pro-Palestine referendum from being voted on by students. They peed in water bottles because they weren't allowed to use the restrooms. One of the Hamas sympathizers called 911 because a young woman was “being denied the right to change her tampon.” The student tried to shame a police officer: "You are black in America, and you're NOT standing with the marginalized people of the world. What does that make you?" they asked.

WSMV reports that there were three expulsions and one suspension when the protest turned violent. "Three students were charged with Class A misdemeanor assault after pushing the officer and a staff member as they entered the building. The fourth student was charged with vandalism after allegedly breaking a window on the outside of the building."

One of those expelled is 19-year-old activist Jack Petocz, who posted in a lengthy thread just what went down.

It's a sit-in, not a catered event.

Like Martin Luther King Jr., he too had a dream.

They think rules shouldn't apply to them because they (wrongly) view their cause as just. The levels of entitlement are absurd, including whining that they weren't getting bathroom breaks and food deliveries after illegally occupying a building they weren't supposed to be in.

And when they face consequences or are held to the same standards as anyone else would be if they behaved similarly, they act outraged. 

I hope this kid grows up one day, but until then he doesn't belong at any serious educational institution.

Hah! He resigned from his job at the grocery store to protest the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Incidentally, we just learned that tuition for the 2024-2025 school year at Vanderbilt will set you back more than $100,000. Sounds pretty marginalized.

Harvard will probably award him the David Hogg Scholarship.

***

