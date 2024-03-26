The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer in Woke Protest

College liberals, as the wise Ann Coulter repeatedly told us, are easily manipulated and quickly angered by their own imagination.

Meet the bright young minds at Vanderbilt University who decided to spend their day in yet another silly protest over genocide or injustice or something.

NEW: Protestors occupying the chancellor's office at Vanderbilt try to shame a black police officer:



"You are black in America, and you're NOT standing with the marginalized people of the world. What does that make you?!" pic.twitter.com/4aPCGXUSVR — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 26, 2024

While the police in Tennessee managed the protest, new video has come out presenting a very different story than the standard, 'brave and courageous speaking truth to power,' narrative we usually get to roll our eyes at.

BREAKING: A @NashvilleScene reporter just got arrested at Vanderbilt outside Kirkland Hall, the administrative building. Around 20 students are currently occupying the building to protest Vanderbilt’s cancellation of a pro-Palestine referendum from being voted on by students pic.twitter.com/TMIkDYsVx3 — katherine oung (@kathoung) March 26, 2024

Report: 'Nearly 30 students crammed into the halls of Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s office to hold a sit-in, along with over 30 more students on the steps outside, despite threats of suspension and possible removal from the building.'

Continued, 'Vanderbilt administration told The Tennessean in a recent statement that the 'student-led effort to pass a resolution proposing Vanderbilt Student Government adopt boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics did not move forward because of potential conflict with federal and state laws.'

The students wanted to vote on an 'amendment to the Vanderbilt Student Government Constitution, which would prevent student government funds from going to certain businesses that support Israel.'

Despite getting over 600 signatures, the grown-ups said no, so the kids threw a tantrum.

But that's not the best part here.

An ideological conflict arose and the students just couldn't process it. How could a black person choose to be a police officer and join in the oppression they imagine is happening everywhere!

X users have some notes.

Couple of common denominators among folks who have this inherent drive to “stand with the marginalized”:



1. They can’t find any real virtue in their lives, so they need to create some



2. They’ve never been tight with any of those “marginalized people” https://t.co/MpgCTql4Hh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 26, 2024

said the white trust fund kid with the mask and argyle socks ✊🏻 https://t.co/ZJSF1iRRN1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 26, 2024

They are talking to a black officer protecting the Chancellor at Vanderbilt. This is insane indoctrination. Parents, come save your children. @bethanyshondark @karol @benshapiro https://t.co/pDXIMZbJB6 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) March 26, 2024

The kids are not okay. https://t.co/Bnss4axG4j — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 26, 2024

Privileged white kids tell Black man how he should think and act. Brilliant https://t.co/UC57tiWAvQ — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) March 26, 2024

The sticker cost of Vanderbilt is $84,412.



There is something quite delicious about a bunch of privileged college students instructing the officer about the right way to be Black. https://t.co/GGGk0uKvSy — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) March 26, 2024

But you don't understand. He's BLACK. These students have been reliably informed by their professors that the only reason a black person would join the oppressors is ... BURN THE WITCH!

We need to shut down all theatre departments until we figure out what’s going on https://t.co/zg55zxA5Yr — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) March 26, 2024

One of the most privileged student bodies in America, and the dude with matching argyle socks is just ::chef's kiss:: https://t.co/gm9ZvOhvs3 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 26, 2024

Passionate narcissists who truly, deeply, madly believe their current emotional state should dictate reality, desperately clinging to their indoctrination to justify their arrogance and ignorance. A perfect combination when given power.

At least the grown-ups in Tennessee weren't in the mood today.

