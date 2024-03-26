The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer in Woke Protest

NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:17 PM on March 26, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

College liberals, as the wise Ann Coulter repeatedly told us, are easily manipulated and quickly angered by their own imagination.

Meet the bright young minds at Vanderbilt University who decided to spend their day in yet another silly protest over genocide or injustice or something.

While the police in Tennessee managed the protest, new video has come out presenting a very different story than the standard, 'brave and courageous speaking truth to power,' narrative we usually get to roll our eyes at.

Report: 'Nearly 30 students crammed into the halls of Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s office to hold a sit-in, along with over 30 more students on the steps outside, despite threats of suspension and possible removal from the building.'

Continued, 'Vanderbilt administration told The Tennessean in a recent statement that the 'student-led effort to pass a resolution proposing Vanderbilt Student Government adopt boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics did not move forward because of potential conflict with federal and state laws.'

The students wanted to vote on an 'amendment to the Vanderbilt Student Government Constitution, which would prevent student government funds from going to certain businesses that support Israel.'

Despite getting over 600 signatures, the grown-ups said no, so the kids threw a tantrum.

But that's not the best part here.

An ideological conflict arose and the students just couldn't process it. How could a black person choose to be a police officer and join in the oppression they imagine is happening everywhere!

X users have some notes.

But you don't understand. He's BLACK. These students have been reliably informed by their professors that the only reason a black person would join the oppressors is ... BURN THE WITCH!

Passionate narcissists who truly, deeply, madly believe their current emotional state should dictate reality, desperately clinging to their indoctrination to justify their arrogance and ignorance. A perfect combination when given power.

At least the grown-ups in Tennessee weren't in the mood today.

COLLEGE GAZA GENOCIDE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS

