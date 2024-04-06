Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

We like Jamie Lee Curtis, but she showed herself as a total nutjob back in 2020 when she saw a mail delivery truck on the back of a flatbed tow truck and posted a photo. Worse yet? The driver of the truck had a red cap on with white letters. "Conspiracy?" she asked. "Outright attempt at stealing the election"? Yes, MAGA was stealing mail trucks to mess with the election.

During lockdown, we'd been assured that voting by mail was the best way to go, and some states sent absentee ballots to everyone, not just those who requested them. Voting by mail was safe and secure.

Or maybe not. NBC News reports that some members of Congress are concerned about widespread slowdowns by the U.S. Postal Service.

Members of Congress are already coming up with excuses if Joe Biden loses.

Shannon Pettypiece reports:

Across the country, residents and businesses have been reporting widespread slowdowns in mail and package delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. The delays have become so persistent that members of Congress have gotten involved, urging the Postal Service to drastically correct course and raising concern about what impact the disruptions could have on mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.

Mail delays have become so prevalent in Richmond, which implemented one of the first regional distribution centers in October, that Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer told residents in February not to send their ballots for the March presidential primary by mail and to instead use one of three drop boxes in the city or to vote in person at an early voting location or a polling site on Election Day. For the upcoming election, Balmer said he will be strongly urging voters to use drop boxes.

“I understand that these issues extend beyond mere inconvenience; they represent a fundamental threat to our democracy,” Balmer said in a blog post on Feb. 26.

The race is too close to call for Donald Trump; we need to wait for all of the delayed mail-in ballots to be counted.

And drop boxes? No.

As if that weren't enough, the imminent bird flu pandemic could be "100 times worse" than COVID. It won't be safe to have polling places.

***

