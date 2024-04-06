Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election

We like Jamie Lee Curtis, but she showed herself as a total nutjob back in 2020 when she saw a mail delivery truck on the back of a flatbed tow truck and posted a photo. Worse yet? The driver of the truck had a red cap on with white letters. "Conspiracy?" she asked. "Outright attempt at stealing the election"? Yes, MAGA was stealing mail trucks to mess with the election.

During lockdown, we'd been assured that voting by mail was the best way to go, and some states sent absentee ballots to everyone, not just those who requested them. Voting by mail was safe and secure.

Or maybe not. NBC News reports that some members of Congress are concerned about widespread slowdowns by the U.S. Postal Service.

Across the country, residents and businesses have been reporting widespread slowdowns in mail and package delivery by USPS.



Members of Congress are concerned about what impact the disruptions could have on mail-in ballots in the upcoming election. https://t.co/B2Me0RdFvf — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2024

Members of Congress are already coming up with excuses if Joe Biden loses.

Shannon Pettypiece reports:

Across the country, residents and businesses have been reporting widespread slowdowns in mail and package delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. The delays have become so persistent that members of Congress have gotten involved, urging the Postal Service to drastically correct course and raising concern about what impact the disruptions could have on mail-in ballots in the upcoming election. … Mail delays have become so prevalent in Richmond, which implemented one of the first regional distribution centers in October, that Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer told residents in February not to send their ballots for the March presidential primary by mail and to instead use one of three drop boxes in the city or to vote in person at an early voting location or a polling site on Election Day. For the upcoming election, Balmer said he will be strongly urging voters to use drop boxes. “I understand that these issues extend beyond mere inconvenience; they represent a fundamental threat to our democracy,” Balmer said in a blog post on Feb. 26.

Wait… I’ve heard this one before.



The media are playing their greatest hits. https://t.co/U96qtRsL8k — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 6, 2024

Here we go! Delayed ballot counts. @LaraLeaTrump @laralogan we need to ensure the GOP dispatches enough poll watchers and election judges to prevent another steal. — Annie (@AnnieThePoolmom) April 6, 2024

Every election year, there is a problem with USPS. Why? — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) April 6, 2024

Never seems to be a problem for the IRS receiving their tax returns in April though, does it? — Anti-WokeBarbie (@Antiwoke_Barbie) April 6, 2024

Only a half-dozen countries on Earth have reason-free mail-in ballots. It's just trouble! — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) April 6, 2024

I think that the impact will be:



The mail in ballots will "keep coming in" until they "have enough to declare Joe Biden the winner".



Even if he's dead before that actually happens. — Anti-WokeBarbie (@Antiwoke_Barbie) April 6, 2024

The race is too close to call for Donald Trump; we need to wait for all of the delayed mail-in ballots to be counted.

There should be no mass mail-in voting. Go back to the previous absentee ballot system that required a legitimate excuse to vote by mail. — Lee Shelton (@leeshelton4) April 6, 2024

And drop boxes? No.

Keep an eye on those precious mail-in ballots! — technocracyhive (@technocracyhive) April 6, 2024

Translation : Democrats will fight to count late ballots until they reach the desired amount. — .. being Ernest🪐 (@speltritesumx) April 6, 2024

The narratives begin. — The Kirbler (@Kirbler15) April 6, 2024

So they’re worried about fraud not being able to happen on time. Got it. — AngryMom🇺🇸 (@AngryMomUSA) April 6, 2024

Here we go again… Here is a simple solution. No mail in voting except for absentee ballots requested by the individual. Two weeks of early voting and results all reported same day as election. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) April 6, 2024

If you put your ballot in the mail, you are not serious — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) April 6, 2024

USPS has to scan and sort through each and every ballot to decide which ones to deliver and which ends up in the dead letter bin... — Galactic Emperor Elect - Randy (@KiltedRef) April 6, 2024

As if that weren't enough, the imminent bird flu pandemic could be "100 times worse" than COVID. It won't be safe to have polling places.

