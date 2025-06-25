Joy Reid Argues on CNN that Zohran Mamdani Has More Experience Than Trump
Feeling 'Gutted': MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Is Sad Tren de Aragua Gang Members Were Deported to CECOT

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:15 PM on June 25, 2025
MSNBC

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is weeping inside. Oh, it’s not for Americans hurt and murdered by criminal illegal aliens. No, it’s for the vicious illegal alien gang members of Tren de Aragua who have been deported to the CECOT prison in El Salvador. She says she was ‘gutted’ when these gang members were removed from our streets and never able to harm another American ever again.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

We have no idea how anyone can bear to listen to her outside of a few minutes.

Posters point out that these gang members, whom Wallace is losing sleep over, would not hesitate to end her life if she encountered them face to face.

Wallace is clearly psychotic, which explains her being on MSNBC.

Commenters point out that all people who get criminal illegal alien 'fever' invariably ignore or entirely forget the Americans destroyed by them. Wallace is no exception.

She’s blind to reality.

Posters say that Wallace and other like-minded women who share her politics are making all Americans unsafe.

We’re not sure how to reverse the damage since these AWFULs can’t be reasoned with. Just know if Wallace and her ilk had their way, we’d still have these since-deported Tren de Aragua gang members terrorizing and killing Americans.

