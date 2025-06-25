Feeling 'Gutted': MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Is Sad Tren de Aragua Gang Members Were Deported to CECOT

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is weeping inside. Oh, it’s not for Americans hurt and murdered by criminal illegal aliens. No, it’s for the vicious illegal alien gang members of Tren de Aragua who have been deported to the CECOT prison in El Salvador. She says she was ‘gutted’ when these gang members were removed from our streets and never able to harm another American ever again.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

“I wish I didn’t feel so gutted.”



MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is haunted by Tren de Aragua gang members being scared in El Salvador.



The suicidal empathy of liberal white women will be the ruin of this once great country.pic.twitter.com/uFE5zB5bD3 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 25, 2025

Her vocal fry is worse on her podcast than her MSDNC show. It's like nails on a chalkboard. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) June 25, 2025

We have no idea how anyone can bear to listen to her outside of a few minutes.

Posters point out that these gang members, whom Wallace is losing sleep over, would not hesitate to end her life if she encountered them face to face.

Most of them would rape her and then murder her without a second thought. I will never understand their suicidal empathy. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) June 25, 2025

Some have called it ‘misplaced mercy.’ I call it rabidly dangerous insanity. — Mocrateez (@Mocrateez) June 25, 2025

It's fascinating (and sad) psychology to watch, for sure. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) June 25, 2025

She should take them into her home and lovingly care for them. — Saving Democracy (@CalPatriotGirl) June 25, 2025

Wallace is clearly psychotic, which explains her being on MSNBC.

Commenters point out that all people who get criminal illegal alien 'fever' invariably ignore or entirely forget the Americans destroyed by them. Wallace is no exception.

Was she gutted when Americans were killed by illegals? Was she gutted when the Biden administration misplaced thousands of children?

She can go away with her fake outrage. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 25, 2025

Her world view is hopelessly warped. Typical liberal white woman, in the extreme. — Balls66 (@davenut66) June 25, 2025

She’s blind to reality.

Posters say that Wallace and other like-minded women who share her politics are making all Americans unsafe.

These liberal white women have Daddy Government issues. They think American taxpayers are the world's sugar daddy.



And they want the United States to be run like a big kindergarten where the teachers tell us all what to do.



Brave men fought and died in wars... for this?! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 25, 2025

AWFULs = affluent white female urban liberals — OM FRS (@diracisgod) June 25, 2025

How does America divorce these liberal white women? 🤔 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 25, 2025

Sadly it’s over. My buddies and I talk about this all the time. 90% of where we are today in these countries is because of dopey white liberal women. — The Big Guy (@umlatt25) June 25, 2025

We’re not sure how to reverse the damage since these AWFULs can’t be reasoned with. Just know if Wallace and her ilk had their way, we’d still have these since-deported Tren de Aragua gang members terrorizing and killing Americans.