The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British

Christopher Rufo and Libs of TikTok have uploaded proof that public school teachers are teaching the Native Americans celebrated their "two-spirited" tribe members, and it was only after European colonizers took over that the idea of the "gender binary" was forced upon them. Until the settlers landed, there was no idea of male and female, apparently.

A post on X is getting a lot of attention for similar reasons. The argument is that the only reason Palestine was ever "homophobic" was because the British criminalized gay marriage.

This is what kicked it off:

You can't be LGBTQ+ and support Palestine. pic.twitter.com/vgwUGLbiBL — rocky (@rockcandyblvds) March 31, 2024

The only reason Palestine was ever 'homophobic' was because the BRITISH MANDATE criminalized gay marriage, Palestinians, once in control of their own government, legalized it in the 1950s, about thirty years before is*ael.



not that that should even matter here. https://t.co/WtIL0QQfWe — sof’s library ✧˖°. 🥄 (@folkoftheshelf) April 2, 2024

Community Notes got hold of that one:

There was no Palestinian state until 1988. From 1948 to 1967, the West Bank was controlled by Jordan. Egypt controlled the Gaza Strip. Jordan decriminalised same-sex relations in 1951. They did not legalise gay marriage.

So there was nothing, say, in their religion that opposed same-sex relationships? It was the British?

Tens of thousands of likes for a viral tweet claiming that the Palestinian government (?) legalized gay marriage in the 1950’s (??) once the evil British were gone. The Brits, you see, were the “only reason Palestine was ever homophobic”! Evil yet hilarious misinformation. https://t.co/ghW1PaapWu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 3, 2024

That was right around the time a young Joe Biden was shuffling around Scranton with this dad, who taught him a valuable lesson about inclusivity when they encountered two men engaging in PDA. This is all known, Guy. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 3, 2024

64K likes for this insane tweet claiming that Palestinians are accepting of gay people. In reality, gay acts were temporarily decriminalized in 1951 because Jordan controlled The West Bank, but there are almost no gay rights in Gaza or West Bank today.



Back in reality, Hamas… https://t.co/XYv5mvrI9F pic.twitter.com/AhQsmqQaas — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2024

"Back in reality, Hamas regularly tortured and executed people suspected of being gay in Gaza. Even their own senior commanders:"

0 chance it would even be remotely legal today there — Lukewarm Vernal Shitotaur🪻🪺🐝 (@shitotaur) April 3, 2024

How do they explain them killing gay people now? — Gabe, Bella, and their humom Susan (@SWestler) April 3, 2024

They didn't even legalize it either. The state of Jordan absorbed it then decriminalized homosexuality. Do these morons really think decriminalization = legalization? — SchizoidMan1989 (@SchizoidMan1989) April 3, 2024

At some point, you just can't attribute it to ignorance, as much as you'd like to. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) April 3, 2024

he turned of comments , lolllllllllllll so are the brit's to blame for this? pic.twitter.com/NIbl6Bt9v4 — ZIONISTA (@zionista4ever) April 3, 2024

this delusional gen z myth that africans, muslims, and native americans were pro-LGBT or “queer-friendly” before the evil white colonizer showed up will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/nWHGmUu8HX https://t.co/yvS3rmWmpA — neo (@blndsundoll4neo) April 3, 2024

You may have thought that Gaza was occupied by Egypt and Judea & Samaria was occupied by Jordan from 1949 until 1967.



Turns out, Palestinian Arabs were in control of their own government in the 1950s and legalized gay marriage.



Will not explain. https://t.co/9cWFc0M6yR — Max (@MaxNordau) April 3, 2024

64K likes for a tweet suggesting Hamas is charging gay people in courts of law under a 1930s statute because their hands are tied by those meddling British and they have no choice as they’re such strong proponents of the rule of law. https://t.co/MDY5FEZeBG — Country Club Conservative (@alt_ccc) April 3, 2024

leave it to commie idiots to pretend inherently bigoted cultures are some socially liberal paradise of acceptance https://t.co/An7Uyon6Cu — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 3, 2024

This fanfiction of *non-white group* were "super tolerant, pro LGBT, sex positive, poly, matriarchal , communist utopias until those WHITES came over and imposed homophobic patriarchy" needs to.. uh.. to end. https://t.co/CJKeQIdMa8 — Nerevar Returns (@EspoirMauvais) April 3, 2024

They're teaching in schools that Native Americans were all happily trans until the white people showed up and forced the gender binary on them.

***