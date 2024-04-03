Harry Sisson, Come Get Your Dad - TDS isn't Just for Kids
Canada Argues Whether to Pay for Biological Male to Get a Vagina While...
Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of...
Biden Suggests Taking Houthis Off Terror List If They Stop Attacking Ships
CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Fear Is the Only Weapon They Have Against Trump!
Trump Declares November 5th Will Be 'Christian Visibility Day' (Watch)
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice...
Corporate Megastores Are Coming for Your Data (Sponsored)
BUH-BYE: DEI Disappearing From College Campuses and That's a GOOD Thing
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US...
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the...
Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'

The Only Reason Palestine Was Ever 'Homophobic' Was Because of the British

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 03, 2024
Reddit

Christopher Rufo and Libs of TikTok have uploaded proof that public school teachers are teaching the Native Americans celebrated their "two-spirited" tribe members, and it was only after European colonizers took over that the idea of the "gender binary" was forced upon them. Until the settlers landed, there was no idea of male and female, apparently.

Advertisement

A post on X is getting a lot of attention for similar reasons. The argument is that the only reason Palestine was ever "homophobic" was because the British criminalized gay marriage.

This is what kicked it off:

Community Notes got hold of that one:

There was no Palestinian state until 1988. From 1948 to 1967, the West Bank was controlled by Jordan. Egypt controlled the Gaza Strip.

Jordan decriminalised same-sex relations in 1951. They did not legalise gay marriage.

So there was nothing, say, in their religion that opposed same-sex relationships? It was the British?

Recommended

Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Back in reality, Hamas regularly tortured and executed people suspected of being gay in Gaza. Even their own senior commanders:"

Advertisement
Advertisement

They're teaching in schools that Native Americans were all happily trans until the white people showed up and forced the gender binary on them.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BRITAIN GAY MARRIAGE ISLAM PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media
Brett T.
Harry Sisson, Come Get Your Dad - TDS isn't Just for Kids
Gordon K
Canada Argues Whether to Pay for Biological Male to Get a Vagina While Keeping His Man Parts
Brett T.
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice on This Highway Sign
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Brett T.
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media Brett T.
Advertisement