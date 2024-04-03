Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Jill Biden had a bit of a tantrum when her interviewer brought up a recent poll showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in six battleground states. We don't know what polls she's been looking at.

Will Stancil, who's running for state representative in Minnesota, posted a graph showing Biden falling behind Trump, with no clear explanation. "The economy was good and has only gotten better," he says. The economy's only gotten better since Biden tanked it his first year in office.

The only explanation is that the right-wing has seized control of the media and social media.

You can see this clear shift from late 2022 as Biden falls behind Trump, for no discernible reason. Biden’s got no major scandals, Trump has many. The economy was good and has only gotten better. There’s no clear explanation for it.. except the far right has been capturing media. pic.twitter.com/AAPlK65C0l — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 3, 2024

Where are Americans learning about politics? Where are the ideas they’re hearing about coming from? Increasingly - maybe overwhelmingly - it’s from sources controlled by the far right or in its thrall. The information landscape is a disaster. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 3, 2024

There's no other explanation for why Biden is lagging in the polls with 40 percent approval.

"the far right has been capturing media"



Meth, not even once. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 3, 2024

If you don't understand this by now, @whstancil, you don't want to understand it.



And that's your own issue. Don't look to others to explain it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 3, 2024

Or perhaps Biden just sucks... — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 3, 2024

You are so hilarious! No scandals. No reasons. Please, too funny. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) April 3, 2024

Maybe you gaslit yourself to believing everything is fine when everything sucks.



Maybe it breaks the rules of your ideology to admit when your leadership fails. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) April 3, 2024

The border is a scandal. — 🕷️ (@R0b0tSp1der) April 3, 2024

Maybe this is a sign you should reach out to people outside your political bubble to find out what they are thinking. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) April 3, 2024

The media is not capturing people. People are turning to slightly more honest media. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) April 3, 2024

Wow, what a sharp, bright and clever analysis.

Impressive. — D (@d_s1973) April 3, 2024

What media have the Republicans managed to capture? This is would be news to any self-aware person. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) April 3, 2024

Who does your grocery shopping? — DW (@TheDrewWelch) April 3, 2024

As always they remove all agency from the equation. “People must’ve heard the wrong propaganda”



Not that people saw you lying and unjustly weaponizing law enforcement/judiciary and adjusted their stance accordingly.



NoOoOOo. “We must hamstring their fascist media.” — Joseph Miller (@JosephamillerII) April 3, 2024

Your refusal to accept reality can no longer be excused.

You are doing it willfully. — Q-z-Sue (@cdaworldz) April 3, 2024

Wars around the world, border invasion, and the economy isn’t great. Yes, the government says that, but lived experience tells us that inflation is much higher than we’ve been told. — BBNB (@BrayleeParkin) April 3, 2024

My guy is in the tightest echo chamber ever 😂 — Isaac Hoverson (@IsaacHoverson) April 3, 2024

The documented plagiarism

The Ukraine Burisma bribes

The Afghanistan debacle

The Border

Abuse of power against Trump and the J6 patriots



Yeah, scandal-free. — Helena Handbasket (@MsAnneThrowp) April 3, 2024

What planet are you living on? Costs are way up, wages haven't nearly kept pace, and our foreign policies are disasters. People notice these things. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) April 3, 2024

The far right has captured media except every major tv network, every major newspaper, every local tv station, every major news magazine, and every major tech platform. Oher than that the far right owns everything. — James Katchen yes, i have no list (@JamesKatchen) April 3, 2024

Ukraine, Israel, record high inflation, record rent rates, record taxes , record car costs,



Do you live with your parents ?



Do your parents pay all of your expenses ?



You do realize many families have children right?



You’re scolding people for having to face this economy? — P (@P20950572) April 3, 2024

By “no explanation” he means “none that I personally agree with” — Dee Douglas (@DeethaDeveloper) April 3, 2024

We'd be interested when during the Biden administration the right wing captured the media, and how they did it.

Exit polls from the primaries should give you a clue as to where Americans' priorities lie.

***