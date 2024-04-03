Biden Suggests Taking Houthis Off Terror List If They Stop Attacking Ships
CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Fear Is the Only Weapon They Have Against Trump!
Trump Declares November 5th Will Be 'Christian Visibility Day' (Watch)
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice...
Corporate Megastores Are Coming for Your Data (Sponsored)
BUH-BYE: DEI Disappearing From College Campuses and That's a GOOD Thing
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US...
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the...
Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today, Nothing Annoys a Biden Supporter MORE
Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality...

Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of Media

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 03, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Jill Biden had a bit of a tantrum when her interviewer brought up a recent poll showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in six battleground states. We don't know what polls she's been looking at.

Advertisement

Will Stancil, who's running for state representative in Minnesota, posted a graph showing Biden falling behind Trump, with no clear explanation. "The economy was good and has only gotten better," he says. The economy's only gotten better since Biden tanked it his first year in office.

The only explanation is that the right-wing has seized control of the media and social media.

There's no other explanation for why Biden is lagging in the polls with 40 percent approval.

Recommended

CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

We'd be interested when during the Biden administration the right wing captured the media, and how they did it.

Exit polls from the primaries should give you a clue as to where Americans' priorities lie.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOE BIDEN MEDIA RIGHT WING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Brett T.
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice on This Highway Sign
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Brett T.
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.
Biden Suggests Taking Houthis Off Terror List If They Stop Attacking Ships
Brett T.
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the World
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals Brett T.
Advertisement