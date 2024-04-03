Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality Check

The November election is going to come down to which candidate takes key swing states, and so far things aren't looking good for the Biden reelection campaign:

Republican Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in six battleground states in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday that cited concerns about the economy and Biden's performance. Trump garnered a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage points among voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina on a ballot that included third-party and independent candidates, the Journal said. The results were similar in a one-on-one matchup with Biden, it said.

With that piece of news in mind, Jill Bid... er, Doctor Jill Biden... was on CBS this morning and presented with the latest polling. Her was response was the same as Joe's back when he was asked about it: Denial:

Jill Biden throws a temper tantrum when informed that Trump is dominating Biden in the battleground states:



“No, he’s not losing all the battleground states!" pic.twitter.com/V0HuJzZucw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 3, 2024

Obviously the CBS News hosts didn't feel the need to remind the first lady that her denial doesn't line up with reality.

Jill Biden, Ed.D., snaps at the suggestion Biden is losing in battleground states:



“No, he’s not! … It’s obvious that Joe will win!” 😬 pic.twitter.com/Imrh8ALBw2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

No, it isn't "obvious that Joe will win," unless she knows something we don't.

I guess they weren’t given the same script of lies like ESPN. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) April 3, 2024

The Biden campaign will probably have a chat with them for future interviews.

Gaslighting 101 — Laurie McClain (@roaminggnomes32) April 3, 2024

Well, Jill does have an education degree and is certainly qualified to teach that course.

