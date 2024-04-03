Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality Check

Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today, Nothing Annoys a Biden Supporter MORE
Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on April 03, 2024
Screen shot

The November election is going to come down to which candidate takes key swing states, and so far things aren't looking good for the Biden reelection campaign: 

Republican Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in six battleground states in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday that cited concerns about the economy and Biden's performance.

Trump garnered a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage points among voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina on a ballot that included third-party and independent candidates, the Journal said. The results were similar in a one-on-one matchup with Biden, it said.

With that piece of news in mind, Jill Bid... er, Doctor Jill Biden... was on CBS this morning and presented with the latest polling. Her was response was the same as Joe's back when he was asked about it: Denial: 

Obviously the CBS News hosts didn't feel the need to remind the first lady that her denial doesn't line up with reality.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls' School Sports
Amy Curtis
No, it isn't "obvious that Joe will win," unless she knows something we don't.

The Biden campaign will probably have a chat with them for future interviews.

Well, Jill does have an education degree and is certainly qualified to teach that course.

