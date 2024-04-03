Biden Suggests Taking Houthis Off Terror List If They Stop Attacking Ships

Hot Take: Only Explanation for the Polls Is the Right Wing’s Capture of...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 03, 2024
Houthi Media Center via AP

One of the first things President Joe Biden did when he took office was to remove Yemen's Houthis from America's list of terrorists. Ever since Israel began its war with Hamas, the Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea. One Houthi supporter posted a message for Americans and the British, saying that "psychological warfare is utterly useless against them" and that "their life goal since childhood has been to fight America." Their only fear is "the punishment and wrath of Allah if they fail to support the people of Palestine and backtrack on their support."

Biden put the Houthis back on the terror list, but a new report in Bloomberg suggests he might take them back off if they stop attacking ships.

But why? Because Washington has been seeking "diplomatic off-ramps," Bloomberg reported a Yemen envoy as saying.

Does Biden really expect the Houthis to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea because of this "diplomatic off-ramp"?

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN TERRORISTS

