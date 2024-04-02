Man Who Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of Trump Behind Gym Demands...
Whoever Runs the Biden X Account is BIG MAD at Trump for...Federalism; FL...
Rob Reiner Dragged MERCILESSLY After Melting Down over Trump's 'Savior Complex'
Here Are Some of the Cities Into Which Joe Biden Has Been Flying...
School Cancels Gifted Program Because It Wasn’t Diverse Enough
Marine Thwarts Robbery, Shows Up for Award Wearing a 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt
Peter Doocy Asks If It Was Appropriate for Joe Biden to Use the...
LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Wisconsin from...
The National Organization for Women Trashes 50 Years of Feminist Work for the...
James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'
George Takei Tries Really Hard to Dunk on Speaker Johnson but Faceplants BIGLY
Pete Buttigieg Says Moving to EVs Is Like Moving From a Landline to...
Grab the Popcorn: Watch CNN's Fareed Zakaria Call Stacey Abrams an Election Denier
Jemele Hill Projects Identity Politics Before Caitlin Clark's Historic NCAA Elite Eight Pe...

The Bulwark: If Donald Trump Wins Re-Election, He'll Want a Third Term (And Get It)

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 02, 2024
Twitchy

There are a lot of Democrats who've really been convinced that if Donald Trump wins re-election in 2024, it will be the last election the United States has. Trump will declare himself a military dictator and put tanks in the streets. The White House has said that "the end of democracy" is going to be one of the pillars of President Joe Biden's campaign.

Advertisement

Those conserving conservatism at The Bulwark seem to be getting nervous, because they're entertaining the idea of a second Trump term. But that won't be enough for him. He'll want a third term in 2028, and he'll probably get it too after "packing" the Supreme Court with loyal justices.

Recommended

Whoever Runs the Biden X Account is BIG MAD at Trump for...Federalism; FL Supreme Court Ruling Under Fire
Laura W.
Advertisement

Contrary to your belief, there is a large number of us Republicans who would NEVER support a third term. FFS, I didn't want him as our nominee this time.

So quit with the freaking fear mongering, take off the tinfoil hat, go out and touch some grass. The TDS is eating your brain, proglodyte.

Regardless of what you think of MAGA and the current state of the GOP, there is nothing to suggest that the Supreme Court "will let him." Silly.

Advertisement

We were assured that it was going to take the military to remove Trump from the Oval Office if he lost in 2020.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP BULWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoever Runs the Biden X Account is BIG MAD at Trump for...Federalism; FL Supreme Court Ruling Under Fire
Laura W.
James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'
Brett T.
Man Who Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of Trump Behind Gym Demands Trump Denounce Political Violence
FuzzyChimp
Here Are Some of the Cities Into Which Joe Biden Has Been Flying Migrants
Brett T.
Marine Thwarts Robbery, Shows Up for Award Wearing a 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt
Brett T.
School Cancels Gifted Program Because It Wasn’t Diverse Enough
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoever Runs the Biden X Account is BIG MAD at Trump for...Federalism; FL Supreme Court Ruling Under Fire Laura W.
Advertisement