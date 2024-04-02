The Bulwark: If Donald Trump Wins Re-Election, He'll Want a Third Term (And Get It)

There are a lot of Democrats who've really been convinced that if Donald Trump wins re-election in 2024, it will be the last election the United States has. Trump will declare himself a military dictator and put tanks in the streets. The White House has said that "the end of democracy" is going to be one of the pillars of President Joe Biden's campaign.

Those conserving conservatism at The Bulwark seem to be getting nervous, because they're entertaining the idea of a second Trump term. But that won't be enough for him. He'll want a third term in 2028, and he'll probably get it too after "packing" the Supreme Court with loyal justices.

"If Trump wins this election, he will attempt to run again in 2028. You can take that to the bank. Likewise, it’s a mortal lock that Conservatism Inc. will come up with various rationalizations for why Trump should be permitted a third term." https://t.co/Mne6yJ3LJq — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 2, 2024

NEW from @JVLast: If Trump Wins, He’ll Run for a Third Term. And the Republican Party and the Supreme Court Will Let Him. https://t.co/ZEsTvBupWt — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) April 2, 2024

BREAKING: JV Last is insane. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 2, 2024

“We need to keep Scary Trump in the forefront of everybody’s minds so the grifters can grift.” — Bull Hurley (@TigersBaseball2) April 2, 2024

Yeah, no. He might try to get the 22nd amendment passed but there's virtually no way it happens. Even if Republicans had 3/4 of congress and the Senate, there's virtually no way they would get the necessary number of votes.



Contrary to your belief, there is a large number of us… — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) April 2, 2024

Contrary to your belief, there is a large number of us Republicans who would NEVER support a third term. FFS, I didn't want him as our nominee this time. So quit with the freaking fear mongering, take off the tinfoil hat, go out and touch some grass. The TDS is eating your brain, proglodyte.

This is silly and I think you know that it's silly.



Is it clickbait? A late April 1 joke? Or did you just feel obligated to one of your writers?



Regardless of what you think of MAGA and the current state of the GOP, there is nothing to suggest that the Supreme Court "will let… — Zombyboy (@zombyboy) April 2, 2024

Regardless of what you think of MAGA and the current state of the GOP, there is nothing to suggest that the Supreme Court "will let him." Silly.

This is nonsense. — Sean Parnell (@seandparnell) April 2, 2024

Dude you are being so irresponsible here to tell people SCOTUS will let this happen. You are lying to your audience. — Phiophill (@Phiophills) April 2, 2024

Dude...log off. — The Old Guy (@notwhouthunk) April 2, 2024

Source: The voices. — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) April 2, 2024

Trump had a term and he didn't do anything unusual. A second term can be expected to be much of the same.



Democrats had a term and they tried to outright ban Americans from voting against them and their approved controlled opposition, among other atrocities. — Common Sense (@SensibleSimio) April 2, 2024

We were assured that it was going to take the military to remove Trump from the Oval Office if he lost in 2020.

