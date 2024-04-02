Here Are Some of the Cities Into Which Joe Biden Has Been Flying Migrants

Rob Reiner Dragged MERCILESSLY After Melting Down over Trump's 'Savior Complex'
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Last month, a report said that President Joe Biden had flown 325,000 migrants into the country on secret flights. The Associated Press did a quick fact check and determined that the claim was false — the flights weren't "secret," just "lacking in transparency." Migrants used the CBP One cellphone scheduling app to book their flights, and flying them in directly on these "parole" flights did us all a favor but cutting down the long lines at the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection refused to identify which airports they are being shipped to, but those numbers have apparently gotten out.

Are we misreading the map or does that say 326,000 into Miami.

Hey, that's just a far-right conspiracy theory. Everyone knows that migrants can't vote … yet. But they can be counted in the Census when appropriating congressional districts.

***

