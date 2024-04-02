Here Are Some of the Cities Into Which Joe Biden Has Been Flying Migrants

Last month, a report said that President Joe Biden had flown 325,000 migrants into the country on secret flights. The Associated Press did a quick fact check and determined that the claim was false — the flights weren't "secret," just "lacking in transparency." Migrants used the CBP One cellphone scheduling app to book their flights, and flying them in directly on these "parole" flights did us all a favor but cutting down the long lines at the southern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection refused to identify which airports they are being shipped to, but those numbers have apparently gotten out.

OPEN BORDER: We finally have some numbers around the secret flights Biden has been chartering to bring illegals into the US. Not shockingly Biden has been sending 90% of the illegals to Florida and Texas at cost north of $500 million. pic.twitter.com/086DuLN4G9 — @amuse (@amuse) April 2, 2024

Are we misreading the map or does that say 326,000 into Miami.

OPEN BORDER: The Democrats are claiming that because Biden has admitted he's flying migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela the flights aren't secret. But try to get information about the flights and you're stone walled. They are secret. https://t.co/j6nWpR8aFW — @amuse (@amuse) April 2, 2024

@RonDeSantis should sue Biden & get more buses to send them to Delaware & Martha’s Vineyard — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 2, 2024

Treason — Dr. Toboggan, M.D., MPH (@Toboggan_MD_MPH) April 2, 2024

Why is this being allowed? This is clearly illegal… — Steve Hansen (@Ransom1949) April 2, 2024

They need to change the electorate of those states. Once they go blue, the country is done — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 2, 2024

Dems are desperate to turn Texas blue, that's what this is all about, as well as stopping Florida rightward drift. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) April 2, 2024

Who authorized these funds — Deggir Noitcele (@DeggirN) April 2, 2024

All by design and no one’s doing a damn thing about it — Mr. Ernst (@MrBenErnst) April 2, 2024

Is it possible to despise an administration more? — justmj (@mjschanz2) April 2, 2024

Outrageous. Illegal. Unconstitutional. — Redaction Jackson (@RedactedJackson) April 2, 2024

But not election interference at all... Not treasonous overthrow of our constitutional government... Just simple destruction of any ability to mount political opposition by any non dem party. — EdAlexanderUSA (@EdAlexanderUSA) April 2, 2024

Hey, that's just a far-right conspiracy theory. Everyone knows that migrants can't vote … yet. But they can be counted in the Census when appropriating congressional districts.

