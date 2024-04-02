AP Tees Up Question for Karine Jean-Pierre About Immigrants Helping the Economy

This is great: After the press and the Democrats freaked out for a full week over Donald Trump using the word "bloodbath" to describe what would happen to the auto industry under a second President Joe Biden term, Trump has adopted the word and calls the situation at the border "Biden's Border Bloodbath." He's taking "bloodbath" and running with it.

Advertisement

Trump doesn't seem to be aware that the millions of illegal immigrants who've crossed the border (or been flown over it) are good for the economy. You know those guys on the Key Bridge who were filling potholes? Undocumented.

Karine Jean-Pierre is a terrible press secretary, but she seemed well prepared for this "question" from AP White House correspondent Josh Boak.

AP’s Josh Boak: “We discussed earlier former President Trump is describing the situation on the border as a bloodbath, but on Friday, we're going to get jobs figures and past jobs reports have shown that immigrants are helping the U.S. economy. Is the view of this administration… pic.twitter.com/WyQ6MkSZBv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2024

AP’s Josh Boak: “We discussed earlier former President Trump is describing the situation on the border as a bloodbath, but on Friday, we're going to get jobs figures and past jobs reports have shown that immigrants are helping the U.S. economy. Is the view of this administration that the inflow of immigrants do more to strengthen the United States or hurt the United States? Does it do more?” KJP: “So, Josh, I appreciate that question, and I think it's an important question as we're hearing clearly awful rhetoric from the other side, so but what we know what this president believes and you've heard the President say this before is that we know immigrants strengthen our country and our economy as well. It goes hand-in-hand here. Think about the critical work eight immigrants — these eight immigrants were doing on Key Bridge when it collapsed — when it collapsed. While Congress failed to act on President Biden's comprehensive immigration reform — remember, he introduced that on the first day of his administration because he understood the importance of fixing — fixing immigration — a system that had been broken — that has been broken for decades, his administration has led the largest expansion of lawful immigration pathways in decades and we continue — we continue to work ensure employers and immigrants can effectively navigate the laws in place. And so, reforming our immigration system only strengthens our economy. You hear the president talking about that, about making sure that we have an economy that works for everyone, making sure that this dignity and respect for everyone and so — and by doing that, it boosts our labor supply, it helps solve workforce shortages — and — some businesses are facing — right — that we see businesses are facing and so, we took a step forward not too long ago. We spent two months working with the Senate, working with Republicans and Democrats to try and figure out how do we deal with this broken system. We saw they — we put together what would have been, if put into law, the toughest and fairest piece of legislation that we have seen in some time. But what we heard from the last — last administration from President Trump and you heard me say this over and over again — you all reported this — that he told Republicans to reject that proposal because it would hurt him and help the President. That's not how this President sees this. This President sees the immigration system as a — as an issue that majority of Americans care about and that we should fix. We should get to the bottom of this, so we're going to continue to urge Congress, Republicans to come back — right — get — come back to the table, move forward with that proposal, get it out of the Senate and then move it over to the south — the House, get it out of the House, put it in front of the — in front of the President, he will sign it — the toughest and fairest law that we have seen in some time. And this is not about politics for this President and to just — to go back to the beginning of answering your question, we know immigrants, strengthen our country and also strengthen our economy.”

"We know immigrants strengthen our country and our economy." One Democrat assured us they'd be picking the vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams even made the argument that giving prepaid debit cards to illegals was good for the local economy.

Last November, though, before December's record-breaking 320,000 illegal immigrant encounters, Fox Business reported that illegals were costing the U.S. $451 billion per year for housing and care. But there were eight immigrants on the Key Bridge filling potholes when it was struck, doing a job that Americans just won't do.

Did he wipe his chin after his “question”? — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) April 2, 2024

Set up question. — TPX (@TroopRx) April 2, 2024

Premeditated questioning. — Hannibal Barca (@carthhannibal0) April 2, 2024

Another set up question by AP… — Don Carter (@d1carter) April 2, 2024

this is what a lackey masquerading as a journalist looks like. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/dApsO7EAQW — ZenWayofLife (@ZenWayof) April 2, 2024

Remember when reporters used to ask tough questions to the White House? This is embarrassing. — Joyful Catholic lawyer in Minneapolis (@Taxpaye58811181) April 2, 2024

Imagine being this subservient to the regime. https://t.co/gubZRegx5L — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 2, 2024

Maybe he's angling for the next open slot at the podium. There seems to be a two-way street between this WH and the media. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) April 2, 2024

So they're countering Biden's border bloodbath with illegals helping the economy and making the country stronger. That doesn't sound like someone who wants to secure the border.

Advertisement

If immigrants are helping the economy so much, why are sanctuary cities begging for billions in aid money?

***