Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

As you all know, Sunday was a holy day on the Democrat calendar. It was the Transgender Day of Visibility (not to be confused with the threatened Transgender Day of Vengeance). President Joe Biden signed a declaration, which is a bit of a step down for him; in previous years, he's shot a video letting transgender people know that he has their backs.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra kicked things off Friday by raising the trans flag next to the American flag.

This morning, as we’ve done throughout this Administration, HHS flew the Transgender flag to honor Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday.



Our decisions to speak up or not in the face of injustice sends a message. It’s on all of us to teach the next generation love, not hate. pic.twitter.com/yUq9nyzQJb — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) March 29, 2024

Today, I'm thinking about our country’s great transgender, nonbinary, and two-spirit leaders who epitomize resilience, progress, and joy. Transgender Day of Visibility is an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and double down on our commitment to their wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/BehdgWJZV8 — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) March 31, 2024





Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also went all-out to celebrate the Transgender Day of Visibility, shooting the video the president didn't.

Education Secretary Cardona replaces his American flag pin with an LGBTQ+ pin for "Transgender Day of Visibility"



His message is for trans children: pic.twitter.com/jJfGeV1meJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

This is the guy who wants teachers and school administrators to "transition kids" without notifying their parents.

He needs to stay away from children — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) April 1, 2024

You wear the flag to which you swear allegiance, so it makes sense. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2024

The federal Department of Education should be abolished. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 31, 2024

Well, certain things have certainly become undeniably visible, that's for sure. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) April 1, 2024

Where is Sec. Cardona's Easter video? — James Hutton (@JEHutton) April 1, 2024

Pathetic we have these people in top positions — Faye (@Fayevalentino2) April 1, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: In honor of Transgender Visibility Day, the Biden Administration has named a new Secretary of Education. pic.twitter.com/M09LrUGcf2 — D. Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) March 31, 2024

They're out in the open telling us their allegiances. That was a necessary step in all this. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 31, 2024

His priorities are clear… either way, he won’t be missed at the end of this year — 𝙅𝙪𝙖𝙣 𝙍. 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙯 (@JuanRicardoDiaz) March 31, 2024

Okay. What does the Dept Of Education do for us again? I think the message has been lost a long time ago. It seems they are more interested in pushing agenda that education. — ‘MericaFirst-WeThePeople (@TCAT031013) April 1, 2024

The head of the corrupted snake of left wing ideologies being presented to children in public schools @SecCardona — Anthony Perez (@APFromNY) April 1, 2024

It’s rather obvious how the education system is failing students. God help us all. — David Johnson (@DavidDJohnson) March 31, 2024

There is no higher idol in the Woke religion than a man dressing as a woman. It's at the very top of Intersectionality. — The Gnosticator (@xxpksh59df) April 1, 2024

A person of color dressing as a woman beats that.

Stop mutilating kids. — Real Chad (@notruthtwit) April 1, 2024

End the Department of Education. Only parents should have any say in what goes on in schools. — Geronimo (@ConserReverb) April 1, 2024

This sort of message is so pretentious. You can see it in his eyes and his forced smile with every word.



This is purely a political agenda aimed at winning the approval of a group of disturbed individuals who need professional help - not pretentious compassion. — Alexander Ybarra (@tmo_alexander) April 1, 2024

People like Cardona shouldn’t hold and position of responsibility related to education. He sees the primary role of public schools as ideologically programming children.



But then, that’s exactly why the California Democrat political machine selected him. — Mark Miller (@PatientType) April 1, 2024

We're torn … we don't know if a Republican administration should abolish the Department of Education or keep it and make Christopher Rufo education secretary.

