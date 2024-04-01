Education, HHS Secretary Go All Out to Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

EXPOSED: White House Sends Different Messages on English- and Spanish-Language Accounts
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As you all know, Sunday was a holy day on the Democrat calendar. It was the Transgender Day of Visibility (not to be confused with the threatened Transgender Day of Vengeance). President Joe Biden signed a declaration, which is a bit of a step down for him; in previous years, he's shot a video letting transgender people know that he has their backs.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra kicked things off Friday by raising the trans flag next to the American flag.


Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also went all-out to celebrate the Transgender Day of Visibility, shooting the video the president didn't.

This is the guy who wants teachers and school administrators to "transition kids" without notifying their parents.

A person of color dressing as a woman beats that.

We're torn … we don't know if a Republican administration should abolish the Department of Education or keep it and make Christopher Rufo education secretary.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HHS TRANSGENDER XAVIER BECERRA

