Biden's Got Jokes (and an Ally In Stephen Colbert)

As Twitchy reported, while former President Donald Trump was in New York attending the wake of a murdered police officer, President Joe Biden — backed by former Pres. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — were having a conversation with the not-at-all-biased Stephen Colbert. The optics were bad enough, but they also had celebrity guests like Lizzo and others we don't recognize.
In case you didn't have $125,000 to spend on a ticket, here's some video of Colbert riffing with Biden … who most certainly talked golf with Donald Trump on his way out the door. It's almost as if this was a setup for the lamest scripted joke of all time.
The official @JoeBiden account thought it was a highlight.
Donald, my offer to play golf still stands.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2024
I’ll let you take three strokes off your game if you carry your own bag. pic.twitter.com/UAzOhwasFw
Yeah, that happened.
This is as cringeworthy as the video the Biden campaign put out showing dynamo Joe Biden visiting 18 states while Donald Trump golfed.
Both of you should:— Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) March 30, 2024
1. Play a round of golf
2. Do a rally
3. Debate one another
All in the same day.
I suspect one of you will be out of the race at the end 🤭
Do it! Watching you walk from hole to hole without an assistant to keep you from wandering off would be so fun. 🥰— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 30, 2024
You fall going upstairs.— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) March 30, 2024
You trip over sandbags.
You fall going downstairs.
You fall dismounting a bike.
You wouldn’t be able to walk the course.
And if you had a cart, you’d fall getting out of it.
STFU you withering, blabbering corpse. pic.twitter.com/DuuJ1Iz0Ey
This is so cringe.— Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) March 30, 2024
Sir, respectfully, please save posts like this for a weekend that’s not so solemn. Were you not aware that tomorrow is Trans Day of Visibility?— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) March 30, 2024
Just watch out for the sand traps. pic.twitter.com/MGoDK0YirT— Truthmattersla (@truthmattersla) March 30, 2024
Why don't you debate him instead?— Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) March 30, 2024
This from a guy that can’t walk up stairs without falling! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6YKipnj3xq— Shannon 🇺🇸I stand with America (@thewriterme) March 30, 2024
I'm not sure Joe could pick up a golf bag without getting tripped up.— Mike (@mrmwisc) March 30, 2024
Is this a real post?— Grantavius (@nicholasig13) March 30, 2024
Mr. President. We’ve seen you walk across the White House lawn.— Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) March 30, 2024
Steady on there… pic.twitter.com/eSkXBGvZS5— James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) March 30, 2024
This is one of those lame jokes that’s only funny in your head—don’t be fooled by the forced laughter— JT (@DesertRatJT) March 30, 2024
This is weak, even by your standards— Liberty (@HuevosChivo) March 30, 2024
Democrats paid $25 million for this?
***
