Biden's Got Jokes (and an Ally In Stephen Colbert)

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 30, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, while former President Donald Trump was in New York attending the wake of a murdered police officer, President Joe Biden — backed by former Pres. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — were having a conversation with the not-at-all-biased Stephen Colbert. The optics were bad enough, but they also had celebrity guests like Lizzo and others we don't recognize.

In case you didn't have $125,000 to spend on a ticket, here's some video of Colbert riffing with Biden … who most certainly talked golf with Donald Trump on his way out the door. It's almost as if this was a setup for the lamest scripted joke of all time.

The official @JoeBiden account thought it was a highlight.

Yeah, that happened. 

This is as cringeworthy as the video the Biden campaign put out showing dynamo Joe Biden visiting 18 states while Donald Trump golfed.

Democrats paid $25 million for this?

***

