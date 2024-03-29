Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's WEIRD (Watch)

We live in strange times, dear reader; this is a fact. Below are two recent social media posts, ostensibly from Joe Biden. Most know that a team of dozens is reported to work on his social media accounts.

Advertisement

I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

This one shows a split-screen video depicting a map showing Biden on a whirlwind tour to several swing states in the top half. Is Deleware a swing state? We're pretty sure that's mostly where he goes.

That isn't the strangest part, though; in the bottom half, there is a video of Trump golfing as if Biden is the challenger and Trump the incumbent.

It seriously smacks of 2020 vibes and is weird.

FALSE.



Trump just held a rally in North Carolina with thousands. pic.twitter.com/TT0owAmefs — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 28, 2024

Then there's the elephant in the room: not only is the video's premise flawed, but it's also a flat-out lie.

Speaking of differences between candidates, that seems pretty big, right?

There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election

When the train derailed, Biden ran to the beach

Biden's visit to East Palestine, Ohio 378 days after the toxic train disaster was "too little, too late," according to East Palestine residents.



Trump was there! pic.twitter.com/RXXktM6L1l — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) March 28, 2024

Wow, that is a difference.

Joe Biden has spent 40% of his first term on vacation. https://t.co/gJ2anc6vzA — Donna Marie (@sabback) March 28, 2024

And yet Biden is trying desperately to drag the former POTUS for golfing.





Wait, you thought we were done?

Nope, check this one out from:

Trump enacted a $2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefits the very wealthy and biggest corporations. It added more to the national debt than any president has in one term—and he wants to do it again.



With your vote this year, we will stop him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 27, 2024

Doesn't this seem like it should have been dated four years ago and NOT *checks post* Wednesday?

The other problem is that Biden has been in charge for three years, so if this needs fixing, why hasn't he fixed it?

You’ve always been a liar pic.twitter.com/HPUNfhOXMx — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 27, 2024

Corn Pop?

That you?

wrong.. he and Congress enacted a tax cut for EVERY AMERICAN paying income taxes. Lie some more. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 28, 2024

Oh, don't worry, Pags, he will.

You’re lying.



IRS data proves Trump tax cuts benefited middle, working-class Americans most. https://t.co/nDMCS02K7g — Scott Mason (@hypnoksa) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

He knows he's lying.

We know He's lying.

His voters either don't know or don't care that he's lying.

That's the most challenging part to reconcile. The data shows how much better off the country was under Trump pre-covid. Now, there are two years of anecdotal evidence of the same. Compare life in America from 2017-2019 to 2022-2024 because that's the logical way to view the situation.

Were you better off before or now? If you can honestly say you're better off now, vote accordingly. If not, the same advice applies.

***

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!



