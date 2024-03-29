If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are...
Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's WEIRD (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  7:00 PM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

We live in strange times, dear reader; this is a fact. Below are two recent social media posts, ostensibly from Joe Biden. Most know that a team of dozens is reported to work on his social media accounts. 

This one shows a split-screen video depicting a map showing Biden on a whirlwind tour to several swing states in the top half. Is Deleware a swing state? We're pretty sure that's mostly where he goes.

That isn't the strangest part, though; in the bottom half, there is a video of Trump golfing as if Biden is the challenger and Trump the incumbent.

It seriously smacks of 2020 vibes and is weird.

Then there's the elephant in the room: not only is the video's premise flawed, but it's also a flat-out lie.

Speaking of differences between candidates, that seems pretty big, right?

Wow, that is a difference.

And yet Biden is trying desperately to drag the former POTUS for golfing.


Wait, you thought we were done? 

Nope, check this one out from:

Doesn't this seem like it should have been dated four years ago and NOT *checks post* Wednesday? 

The other problem is that Biden has been in charge for three years, so if this needs fixing, why hasn't he fixed it?

Corn Pop?

That you?

Oh, don't worry, Pags, he will.

He knows he's lying.

We know He's lying.

His voters either don't know or don't care that he's lying.

That's the most challenging part to reconcile. The data shows how much better off the country was under Trump pre-covid. Now, there are two years of anecdotal evidence of the same. Compare life in America from 2017-2019 to 2022-2024 because that's the logical way to view the situation. 

Were you better off before or now? If you can honestly say you're better off now, vote accordingly. If not, the same advice applies.

***

