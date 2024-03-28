MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes

As Twitchy reported earlier, "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart went on a little tantrum when, after saying it was not a victimless crime that Donald Trump overvalued his New York property, it was reported that Stewart himself had sold his New York penthouse for 829 percent more than its assessed value. He didn't deny it, he just clarified that he didn't incite an insurrection.

An MSNBC columnist is relieved that Stewart learned his lesson after dragging both Trump and Joe Biden on his return to "The Daily Show." Jacques Berlinerblau said that recent "Daily Show" episodes had shown the dangers of "both-sidesiem.

Berlinerblau writes:

On "The Daily Show" Monday night, Jon Stewart didn’t quite issue an apology to his many critics. Those critics were upset at Stewart for dangerously and inappropriately perpetuating "both-sidesism" when it came to dragging President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in equal measure. But the absence of any gags about Biden in the most recent episode suggests that Stewart has certainly heard the complaints. It’s never a bad thing when influential comedians acknowledge a mistake, even if they do so indirectly. … To this I would add my own critique of the first few episodes, which somewhat overlaps the both-sides complaint: Comedy doesn’t have to be "fair and balanced." Comedy, I submit, must be aware of its own brute power to shape and influence perceptions. Comedy isn’t a suicide pact; to mock Biden and Trump as if they merited exactly the same amount of abuse is dangerous. Such impartiality redounds to the benefit of a candidate whose dictatorial ambitions are not merely performative. And where there will be dictators, there won’t be comedy — at least not the type of punch-up satire practiced by Stewart and his many epigones.

Why is Berlinerblau talking about comedy and "The Daily Show" in the same paragraph? There are no more "comedians." "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is moderating Thursday's celebrity-studded Biden fundraiser featuring Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The left wing bullied Jon Stewart into scrapping even remotely even-handed material. Sublime national discourse we have right now pic.twitter.com/5QANGWj0Lm — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) March 27, 2024

This is so sad for @jonstewart, @TheDailyShow, and in fact all late nite comedians and Americans, since Pres. Joe Biden is so perfect for good hearted humor.🍦 — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) March 28, 2024

“Dangerously and inappropriately.” 🙄 Sooooo dangerous. — Sledgehammer (@BuglessDuster) March 27, 2024

The left is just made up of Karenizing pussies. Pick any particular issue and they’ll always take the most Karen extreme take on it.



It’s the result of generational entitlement within the liberal movement mixed with increasing insanity. — Plesident-erect Kylo Ren | #Swolo (@SwoleKyloRen) March 27, 2024

The intolerance of the left is so bad that they can't even deal with JON STEWART and that thing he does where he very very very lightly makes fun of the left. https://t.co/aespB1wySR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 27, 2024

Imagine the tolerance if they knew his real name. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2024

They can dish out the abuse but they can't take it. Thin skinned and overly sensitive. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) March 27, 2024

It's a good time to remember what Lester Holt said back in 2021 about not needing to hear both sides of a story.



How NBC then and now believes "Fairness is overrated".https://t.co/bJv2rtGmdN — Conservative Candor (@RepublicanGold) March 27, 2024

They demand complete fealty. And usually get it. — The Center for Cognitive Liberty (@chris_polland) March 27, 2024

They’re all good little soldiers on the same side. pic.twitter.com/Xl3SBQYwkL — ☘️LaLa (@Lor718) March 28, 2024

Topping off their hypocrisy with fragility, as usual. — OneDifferentBean 🇺🇸☕️ (@thjavabean2) March 27, 2024

Of course it’s irresponsible to make fun of the guy the media are trying to get reelected. — Heather Johnson (@tjnosweat) March 27, 2024

Doesn't Stewart know that if Trump is elected he'll imprison him and every other late-night host? And there will be a bloodbath with tanks in the streets. You can't take a chance making a joke about Biden.

