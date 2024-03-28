MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes

White House: Senate Republicans Are Relentlessly Smearing Biden's Judicial Nominee
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 28, 2024
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart went on a little tantrum when, after saying it was not a victimless crime that Donald Trump overvalued his New York property, it was reported that Stewart himself had sold his New York penthouse for 829 percent more than its assessed value. He didn't deny it, he just clarified that he didn't incite an insurrection.

An MSNBC columnist is relieved that Stewart learned his lesson after dragging both Trump and Joe Biden on his return to "The Daily Show." Jacques Berlinerblau said that recent "Daily Show" episodes had shown the dangers of "both-sidesiem.

Berlinerblau writes:

On "The Daily Show" Monday night, Jon Stewart didn’t quite issue an apology to his many critics. Those critics were upset at Stewart for dangerously and inappropriately perpetuating "both-sidesism" when it came to dragging President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in equal measure. But the absence of any gags about Biden in the most recent episode suggests that Stewart has certainly heard the complaints. It’s never a bad thing when influential comedians acknowledge a mistake, even if they do so indirectly. 

To this I would add my own critique of the first few episodes, which somewhat overlaps the both-sides complaint: Comedy doesn’t have to be "fair and balanced." Comedy, I submit, must be aware of its own brute power to shape and influence perceptions. Comedy isn’t a suicide pact; to mock Biden and Trump as if they merited exactly the same amount of abuse is dangerous. Such impartiality redounds to the benefit of a candidate whose dictatorial ambitions are not merely performative. And where there will be dictators, there won’t be comedy — at least not the type of punch-up satire practiced by Stewart and his many epigones.

Why is Berlinerblau talking about comedy and "The Daily Show" in the same paragraph? There are no more "comedians." "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is moderating Thursday's celebrity-studded Biden fundraiser featuring Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Doesn't Stewart know that if Trump is elected he'll imprison him and every other late-night host? And there will be a bloodbath with tanks in the streets. You can't take a chance making a joke about Biden.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN JON STEWART MSNBC

